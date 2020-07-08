Guinea- Bissau : Technical Assistance Report-Enhancing Governance and the Anti-Corruption Framework: Next Steps »

IMF Country Report No. 20/214

GUINEA-BISSAU

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-ENHANCING

June 2020

GOVERNANCE AND THE ANTI-CORRUPTION FRAMEWORK-NEXT STEPS

This technical assistance report on Guinea-Bissau was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed in May 2020.

FISCAL LEGALAFFAIRS AND DEPARTMENTS

Guinea-Bissau

Enhancing Governance and the Anti-

Corruption Framework: Next Steps

Concepcion Verdugo-Yepes, Jean Pierre Nguenang, David Baar, Paulo Silva Da Paz, Ioana Luca, and Maksym Markevych

Technical Report

May 2020

The contents of this report constitute technical advice provided by the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the authorities of Guinea-Bissau (the "TA recipient") in response to their request for technical assistance. This report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof may be disclosed by the IMF to IMF Executive Directors and members of their staff, as well as to other agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, and upon their request, to World Bank staff and other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest, unless the TA recipient specifically objects to such disclosure (see Operational Guidelines for the

Dissemination of Technical Assistance Information- http://www.imf.org/external/np/pp/eng/2013/061013.pdf). Disclosure of this report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof to parties outside the IMF other than agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, World Bank staff, other technical assistance providers and donors with legitimate interest shall require the explicit consent of the TA recipient and the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department.

CONTENTS

PREFACE _________________________________________________________________________________________ 5

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY __________________________________________________________________________6

I. INTRODUCTION _____________________________________________________________________________ 14

II. PUBLIC FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT _______________________________________________________ 16

A. Treasury Systems______________________________________________________________________________16

B. Non-Salary Expenditure Execution ____________________________________________________________18

C. Public Sector Wage Bill Management _________________________________________________________22

D. Public Investment Management ______________________________________________________________24

E. State-Owned Enterprises, Autonomous Government Entities, and Guarantees ________________26

F. Internal and External Controls _________________________________________________________________27

G. Fiscal Transparency and Extrabudgetary Operations __________________________________________28

III. TAX POLICY AND REVENUE ADMINISTRATION __________________________________________ 31

A. Tax Exemptions _______________________________________________________________________________31

B. Fees and Charges _____________________________________________________________________________33

C. Improving Fiscal Governance to Increase Tax Revenue Collection_____________________________34

D. Reform and Modernization of Core Processes ________________________________________________36

E. Professionalization of Human Resources ______________________________________________________37

F. Intensive Use of Information Technology Solutions ___________________________________________40

G. Transparency, Prevention, and Sanctions______________________________________________________41

IV. LEGAL AND REGULATORY FRAMEWORK _________________________________________________ 43

A. Courts, Transparency, and Property Rights ____________________________________________________43

B. Anti-Corruption and Anti-Money Laundering _________________________________________________45

C. Market Regulation and Business Environment ________________________________________________51

BOXES

1. Spending Decision-Making Process ___________________________________________________________18

2. Wage Bill Current Procedures _________________________________________________________________23

3. Selected Gaps in Criminalization of Corruption Offenses ______________________________________46

FIGURES

1. Fiscal Governance Framework for Guinea-Bissau ______________________________________________15

2. Tax Revenue to GDP in Guinea Bissau and the ECOWAS Region ______________________________35

3. Tax and Customs Administration Governance Framework _____________________________________35

TABLES

1. List of Key Recommendations for the Short and Medium Term _______________________________10

2. Expenditure Category and Associated PFM Weaknesses ______________________________________20

3