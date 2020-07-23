MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profit warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Guinea : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guinea » 0 07/23/2020 | 02:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GUINEA IMF Country Report No. 20/218 July 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR GUINEA In the context of the Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility, the following documents have been released and are included in this package: A Press Release including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board.

including a statement by the Chair of the Executive Board. The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on June 19, 2020, following discussions that ended on May 29, 2020, with the officials of Guinea on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on June 15, 2020.

prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on June 19, 2020, following discussions that ended on May 29, 2020, with the officials of Guinea on economic developments and policies underpinning the IMF arrangement under the Rapid Credit Facility. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on June 15, 2020. A Debt Sustainability Analysis Update prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA).

prepared by the staffs of the IMF and the International Development Association (IDA). A Statement by the Executive Director for Guinea. The documents listed below have been or will be separately released. Letter of Intent sent to the IMF by the authorities of Guinea* *Also included in Staff Report The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents. Copies of this report are available to the public from International Monetary Fund • Publication Services PO Box 92780 • Washington, D.C. 20090 Telephone: (202) 623-7430• Fax: (202) 623-7201 E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org Price: $18.00 per printed copy International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. © 2020 International Monetary Fund ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution PR20/244 IMF Executive Board Approves US$148 Million Disbursement to Guinea to address the COVID-19 Pandemic FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE The IMF Executive Board approves the 70th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19.

COVID-19. The IMF approved the disbursement of US$148 million to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pandemic. Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deteriorated its short-term growth prospects and hindered mining export and tax revenues.

COVID-19 pandemic, which has deteriorated its short-term growth prospects and hindered mining export and tax revenues. The IMF disbursement will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities' response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Washington, DC - June 19, 2020 On June 19, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement of SDR 107.1 million (about US$148 million) to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This, together with debt relief received on April 13 under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), will help the country address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs stemming from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures. IMF financing will also contribute to catalyzing donors' financial support. Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-term growth prospects and hindered mining exports and tax revenues. The disbursement under the RCF will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities' response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Key measures will focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis, and supporting the private sector. The authorities are taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis. Following the Executive Board's discussion on Guinea, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Acting Chair and Deputy Managing Director, issued the following statement: "Guinea has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have further weakened the short-term outlook. The pandemic and mitigation measures have given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. The disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility will provide timely support to address these needs and should help catalyze donors' financial assistance. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 2 "The authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to respond to the emergency and mitigate the impact of the crisis. Key measures focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting the private sector. Non-priority spending will be contained to free resources for the emergency response. The authorities are also implementing measures to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of emergency resources. "Using external buffers while allowing greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to responding to the shock while preserving an adequate level of reserves. The central bank will continue to limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market and implement a rule-based intervention strategy. Monetary policy will be oriented towards preserving liquidity in the banking sector while containing inflation. To this end, limiting central bank budget financing will be important. "Beyond addressing immediate needs stemming from the crisis, preserving medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability is key. For this, the authorities will target a lower-than-previously- planned primary fiscal deficit path once the crisis subsides. Ensuring debt transparency and moving forward with reforms to strengthen debt management will also be critical.'' More information: IMF Lending Tracker (emergency financing request approved by the IMF Executive Board) https://www.imf.org/en/Topics/imf-and-covid19/COVID-Lending-Tracker IMF Executive Board calendar https://www.imf.org/external/NP/SEC/bc/eng/index.aspx ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT June 15, 2020 FACILITY Context. Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A local outbreak is spreading rapidly, adding pressure to the fragile social context and putting a strain on the health system. Containment measures have started to negatively impact domestic economic activity. Furthermore, the sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export market) has hindered mining exports and tax revenues, putting pressure on Guinea's external and fiscal position. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review, worsening global conditions and the local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-term outlook. Real growth is expected to sharply decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2020. Request for Fund support. The authorities are seeking financial assistance under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address the urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs arising from the negative impact of the pandemic and mitigation measures. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of quota), in the form of budget support. The authorities are also actively seeking additional financing from donors. Policy response. The authorities have adopted a comprehensive response plan to address the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Fiscal policy is being oriented towards scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable, and supporting the private sector. Staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit to allow the authorities to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic impact. External buffers will be used to respond to the shock while greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to preserving an adequate level of reserves. Reducing reserve requirements will help to support banks' liquidity and credit to the economy. Limiting central bank budget financing will contribute to containing inflation. Performance under the ECF-supported program. The fourth review under the ECF arrangement was completed by the Executive Board on April 1. All but one end-December 2019 performance criteria for the fifth ECF review were met. Program-supported reforms advanced. Preliminary data point to most end-March ITs having been missed, as the impact of the pandemic weighed on the fiscal position. Discussions under the fifth ECF review are currently unfeasible due to the severity of the shock, uncertainty around the short-term outlook, and difficulties in holding comprehensive policy discussions. The authorities have indicated their commitment to the ECF arrangement and program discussions will resume as soon as feasible. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Approved By Dominique Desruelle (AFR) and Chad Steinberg (SPR) An IMF team consisting of Ms. Albertin (Head), Ms. Kaze, Mr. Koumtingué and Mr. O'Sullivan (all AFR), Ms. Mogues (FAD), Mr. Carrière-Swallow (SPR), and Mr. Issoufou (Resident Representative) held discussions by video conference with the authorities during May 22-29, 2020 in Washington D.C. Messrs. Sylla and N'Sonde (OED) joined the mission discussions. The team held discussions with the Minister of Economy and Finance Mamadi Camara, Central Bank Governor Lounceny Nabé, Minister of Budget Ismaël Dioubaté, Minister of Plan and Economic Development Kanny Diallo and other senior government officials. Ms. Delcambre provided assistance in the preparation of this report. CONTENTS CONTEXT AND BACKGROUND__________________________________________________________________ 4 IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK_______________________________________ 5 A. The Impact of the Pandemic: Global Spillovers and the Local Outbreak ________________________5 B. The Short-Term Outlook_________________________________________________________________________7 POLICY ISSUES AND DISCUSSIONS _____________________________________________________________ 8 A. Fiscal Policy: Responding to the COVID-19 Emergency _________________________________________8 B. Monetary and Exchange Rate Policies: Maintaining Adequate Reserves and Preserving Liquidity __________________________________________________________________________________________ 12 C. Financial Sector: Preserving Stability __________________________________________________________ 13 ACCESS AND CAPACITY TO REPAY ____________________________________________________________ 14 A. Access Level and Modalities ___________________________________________________________________ 14 B. Capacity to Repay and Safeguards Assessment _______________________________________________ 14 STAFF APPRAISAL ______________________________________________________________________________ 15 BOX 1. Guinea's COVID-19 Response Plan: Addressing the Health Crisis, Protecting the Most Vulnerable and Supporting the Private Sector _____________________________________________________9 FIGURES Evolution of the COVID-19 Outbreak ____________________________________________________________ 4 Hospital Bed Capacity ___________________________________________________________________________ 4 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic__________________________________________________________ 6 Contribution to Real GDP Growth _______________________________________________________________ 7 Sectoral Distribution of Banks' Lending, March 2020'_________________________________________ 13 Recent Economic Developments ______________________________________________________________ 17 Fiscal and Monetary Indicators ________________________________________________________________ 18 TABLES Key Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-25 ______________________________________________ 19 Balance of Payments, 2017-25_________________________________________________________________ 20 3a. Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2017-25 (Billions of Guinean Francs) _________ 21 3b. Fiscal Operations of the Central Government, 2017-25 (Percent of GDP) ____________________ 22 Central Bank and Deposit Money Accounts, 2017-25 _________________________________________ 23 Monetary Survey, 2017-25 ____________________________________________________________________ 24 External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2017-25 ______________________________________ 25 Indicators of Capacity to Repay the IMF, 2020-28 _____________________________________________ 26 Financial Soundness Indicators, 2016-19 ______________________________________________________ 27 APPENDIX I. Letter of Intent _________________________________________________________________________________ 28 INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA CONTEXT AND BACKGROUND A COVID-19 outbreak is spreading rapidly in Guinea and has started to put a strain on the health system. Guinea reported its first COVID-19case in mid-March2020. Since then, the contagion has spread rapidly and about 4,300 cases have been confirmed. As most cases have required hospitalization, limited capacity has been fully utilized (530 bed units in the country). Building on the experience of the Ebola virus epidemic, which severely affected Guinea during 2014-15, the authorities have swiftly prepared a National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, with the support of the World Health Organization and development partners. Thus, surveillance has been strengthened, three laboratories have been equipped for diagnosis, and a quarantine center was set up in Conakry. In parallel, measures to contain the contagion were adopted, notably closing land and aerial borders, restricting movements within the country, suspending public events, and establishing a night curfew in Conakry. Figure 1. Guinea: Evolution of the Figure 2. Guinea: Hospital Bed Capacity, COVID-19 Outbreak As of June 10, 2020 5000 4500 4000 4000 Total Cases 3500 3000 Recovered 3000 2500 2000 2000 1500 1000 1000 500 0 0 20 30 40 51 61 71 81 Active Cases Recovered Deaths 0 Beds - Conakry Beds - Other Total Occupied Days Since First Case Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. The COVID-19 local outbreak is adding further pressure to Guinea's fragile social context, compounding risks of instability. Social outcomes in Guinea are below the sub-SaharanAfrica average, with poverty incidence at about 60 percent of the population. Large scale protests and social unrest marked the legislative elections and the constitutional referendum held on March 22, 2020. The opposition has not recognized the electoral results and the new constitution. Presidential elections are expected by end-2020. The fourth review under the 2017-20 ECF arrangement was completed by the Executive Board on April 1, 2020. All but one of the end-December2019 quantitative performance criteria for the fifth ECF review were met. Program-supportedreforms advanced. The end-Marchindicative target (IT) on net international reserves was met. However, preliminary data point to most ITs having been missed, as the fiscal position deteriorated due the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic on Guinea's tax revenues. 4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK A. The Impact of the Pandemic: Global Spillovers and the Local Outbreak Mining production contracted by about 5 percent (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2020, as external demand weakened due to the impact of the pandemic. The production of bauxite and industrial gold declined, owing to spillovers from the pandemic and impact of containment measures. The sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export market) and worsening global conditions have weakened external demand. This was compounded by transport disruptions due to measures to contain the local outbreak. Headline inflation increased to 9.5 percent (y-o-y)at end-March,as border closure and mobility restrictions constrained imports and transportation of agricultural products. Core inflation increased to 5 percent (y-o-y),driven by rising health care costs. In parallel, mining exports and foreign exchange reserves declined. Bauxite and industrial gold exports contracted by 6.6 percent and 20 percent (y-o-y)at end-March,respectively. Gross international reserves declined to US$1.2 billion (3.9 months of imports coverage) at end-March,as mining export receipts weakened. The Central Bank continued to limit its interventions while allowing a modest depreciation. The real effective exchange rate appreciated by 5.7 percent (y-o-y)at end-March2020, as the inflation differential with trading partners widened. The fiscal position deteriorated at end-March, as mining tax revenues underperformed. The basic fiscal balance recorded a lower-than-anticipatedsurplus of 0.1 percent of GDP at end-March.Mining tax revenues declined by 26 percent (y-o-y),as negative spillovers of the pandemic weighed on mining production and exports. This was in part mitigated by lower-than-programmedspending on goods and services and public investments. Reflecting higher-than-anticipatedfinancing needs, net borrowing from the central bank picked-upto 0.7 percent of GDP. Net domestic arrears were reduced by 0.5 percent of GDP at end-March. The banking sector remains stable and provision of credit was maintained. Private sector credit growth was sustained at 23 percent (average, y-o-y)at end-March2020, supported by banks' liquidity. In parallel, banks' net lending to the government increased by 19 percent (average, y-o-y).After declining at end-2019,excess reserves increased slightly at end-March. Non-performingloans declined to 10.4 percent at end-2019(from 12.5 percent at end-June2019). INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 3. Guinea: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Bauxite and Industrial Gold Exports Headline, Food and Core Inflation (Millions of tons; Tons) (Percent, YOY) Millions of tons Tons 8.0 1.6 6.0 1.2 4.0 0.8 2.0 0.4 - - Jan Feb Mar Jan Feb Mar Bauxite Gold (industrial) 2019 2020 Reserves (Months of imports; USD millions) 5.5 4.5 3.5 2.5 Months of Imports 1.5 U.S Dollars, Millions (RHS) 0.5 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 JAN FEB MAR 2020 2020 2020 Real Effective Exchange Rate (Index: 2016 = 100) 1500 160 1300 140 1100 120 900 100 700 80 500 60 300 Mar-14 Sep-14 Mar-15 Sep-15 Mar-16 Sep-16 Mar-17 Sep-17 Mar-18 Sep-18 Mar-19 Sep-19 Mar-20 NEER REER Fiscal Imbalances and Central Bank Net Excess Reserves and Credit Growth Financing (GNF billions; Percent, YOY) (Percent of GDP) 4 2 0 -2-4 -6 -8 2015 2016 2017 2018 JUN SEP DEC MAR 2019 2019 2019 2020 Basic fiscal balance Overall fiscal balance Central bank financing Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 7 (percent) Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Figure 4. Guinea: Contribution to Real GDP Growth GUINEA B. The Short-Term Outlook The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated Guinea's growth outlook. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review, the local outbreak and worsening global conditions have hindered Guinea's short-term prospects. Real growth has been revised down to 1.4 percent in 2020, against 5.8 percent previously anticipated.1 Mining activity is expected to contract, due to weaker external demand. Local containment measures are expected to negatively impact economic activity, notably tourism, transport, and retail trade. Inflation is expected at 9.1 percent in 2020, as measures were implemented to stabilize basic food prices (rice, sugar, and oil). The COVID-19 shock is expected to be temporary. Real growth would rebound to 6.6 percent in 2021, against 6.2 percent previously expected. This would be supported by gradually recovering mining activity, as global conditions improve, and local containment measures are lifted. Real output is expected to remain significantly below its pre-pandemic trend through 2025. Guinea's external position will deteriorate in 2020, triggering an urgent balance of payments need. Mining exports are projected to Text Table 1. Guinea: Balance of payments: decline in 2020, reflecting weaker external Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic demand and a decline in aluminum price. Imports (In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated) are expected to increase, reflecting the scaling-up 2019 2020 4th ECF Rev. RCF Req. Change ¹ in public spending on health. The sharp decline in (Percent) Current account balance -1,890 -3,268 -2,976 -8.9 oil prices will support the external position. 2 Exports of goods 4,019 4,709 3,876 -17.7 Mining products 3,556 4,130 3,431 -16.9 Other 463 579 445 -23.2 Foreign direct investment in the mining sector Imports of goods -4,631 -6,176 -5,215 -15.5 Petroleum goods -820 -796 -513 -35.5 and project loan financing are expected to be Food products -498 -567 -515 -9.2 Other consumption goods -547 -591 -576 -2.6 delayed, due to worsening global conditions and Intermediate and capital goods -2,765 -4,222 -3,612 -14.5 Capital and financial accounts 2,194 3,206 2,529 -21.1 of which FDI 1,786 1,514 1,184 -21.7 containment measures (Text table 1). Staff Financing -303 63 98 55.9 Use of Fund resources (net) 24 32 33 1.9 estimates that a balance of payments financing Change in gross official reserves ² -327 31 65 -112.6 Financing gap 0 0 -349 - need of US$349 million (2.4 percent of GDP) has Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. ¹ In percent of projected value at the 4th ECF Review. For gross reserves, reflects the rate of 3 decumulation. ² A positive number denotes reserves decumulation. emerged. The program scenario at the fourth ECF review assumed initial global downward revisions to growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no local outbreak in Guinea. Staff had also presented two alternative downside scenarios assuming a stronger slowdown in China and a COVID-19 local outbreak. International oil prices are expected to be about 36 percent lower in 2020 than in the program scenario at the fourth ECF review. The RCF baseline scenario assumes that the disbursements related to the fifth and sixth reviews under the ECF arrangement will take place in 2020. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Total Of which: Tax Relief to firms in tourism and hotels and SMEs Supporting the Private Sector Of which: Cash Transfers and High-intensity Works Payment of Electricity Bills for Social Tariff Consumers Food Stock Reserve Protecting the Most Vulnerable Of which: Health Infrastructure Operational Costs Medical Equipment Medical Treatment & Diagnostics Surveillance COVID-19 Health spending Guinea: COVID-19 Response plan (percent of GDP) 2020 Text Table 2. 1.50 0.19 0.27 0.21 0.09 0.08 0.42 0.26 0.22 0.14 0.09 0.08 0.81 GUINEA The short-term growth outlook is uncertain, and risks are tilted to the downside. A stronger and more prolonged negative impact of the pandemic on Guinea's external demand and domestic activity could further weaken growth and delay the recovery. Furthermore, risks of social and political instability in the run-upto the presidential elections are significant. POLICY ISSUES AND DISCUSSIONS A. Fiscal Policy: Responding to the COVID-19 Emergency The authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate the impact of the crisis, notably on the most vulnerable. Staff supports the authorities' plan to respond to the crisis as well-tailored to pressing needs. Key measures focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis, and supporting the private sector (Box 1). The additional budgetary cost of the COVID-19 response plan is estimated at 1.5 percent of GDP. Health spending will be scaled-up by 0.8 percent of GDP to respond and mitigate the outbreak. This will support reinforcing COVID-19 diagnostics, providing appropriate treatment, acquiring medical equipment and expanding health infrastructure.4 Targeted measures will protect the most vulnerable. Cash transfers to poor households will be initiated in urban and rural areas, with the support of the World Bank. Electricity and water charges will be temporarily waived for the most vulnerable, and a reserve stock will be built-up to mitigate food security risks. A range of measures will support firms in the most affected sectors and SMEs, including temporary tax relief. 4 This expands the National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, prepared with the technical support of the World Health Organization and development partners. The IMF health costing model estimates the cost for Guinea to respond to the health crisis to be at 1.4 percent of GDP. This is based on a Susceptible-Infectious-Recovered epidemiological model of disease diffusion, projecting the number of people requiring hospitalization and estimating the costs of providing care and increasing capacity in the health sector. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Box 1: Guinea's COVID-19 Response Plan: Addressing the Health Crisis, Protecting the Most Vulnerable and Supporting the Private Sector The authorities have adopted a plan to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Key components of the authorities' response plan are: scaling-uphealth spending to address the health emergency; protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis; and supporting the private sector, notably SMEs. Health spending will be significantly scaled-up to address the COVID-19 emergency. The authorities aim at increasing health spending by 0.8 percent of GDP (compared to the 2020 Budget Law) to build capacity to diagnose the virus, ensure appropriate medical treatment, and expand health infrastructure. Notably, key measures will focus on strengthening COVID-19surveillance activity and contact-tracing;conducting a prevention communication campaign; reinforcing detection capacity and the number of equipped laboratories; providing appropriate medical care to COVID-19patients; acquiring medical equipment; and building health centers and facilities. Guinea: Public Health Expenditures Guinea: COVID-19 Health Measures (Percent of GDP) (GNF Billions) 2.5 Comm. Coord. & TA 2 Covid-19 Related Spending Surveillance 10 1.5 116 1 Medical Health Treatment & Infrastructure Diagnostics 0.5 125 365 0 Act. Act. Act. Budget Proj. Medical Law Equipment 2017 2018 2019 2020 197 Operational Costs 313 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates Social safety nets will be strengthened to protect the most vulnerable and targeted measures will be implemented to mitigate the impact of the crisis. A targeted cash transfer program for poor households, supported by the World Bank, will be implemented in rural and urban areas, expected to be heavily impacted by the crisis. This will draw upon the social register of vulnerable populations developed by the National Agency for Economic and Social Inclusion, which will be expanded to identify additional households in urban areas. For the period of April-June,the payment for electricity and water bills will be waived for social tariff consumers and postponed for other non-commercialconsumers; and public transport provided for free. The state is also planning to build-upan emergency stock of rice and, if need arises, will distribute to the population to ensure food security. In parallel, tax relief measures for suppliers will contribute to stabilizing prices for basic food (rice, oil and sugar). Furthermore, temporary measures will support firms in the sectors most heavily affected by the crisis and SMEs. Temporary relief on the payment of taxes, social security contributions, and electricity and water bills will be provided to firms in the tourism and hotel sectors and SMEs. The BCRG will allow firms in the tourism and hotel sectors to request banks to reschedule their loan repayments. The repayment of domestic arrears will also be accelerated. A public guarantee fund for SMEs' loans (GNF 50 billion) provided by banks has been created. Furthermore, a fund to support firms in the informal sector (GNF 20 billion), through direct INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Box 1: Guinea's COVID-19 Response Plan: Addressing the Health Crisis, Protecting the Most Vulnerable and Supporting the Private Sector (concluded) provisions of loans, has been established. The governance and accountability framework for these funds are being developed, with the support of the World Bank. Guinea: Social Measures Guinea: Private Sector Measures (GNF Billions) (GNF Billions) Other Informal Sector 18 20 Food Stock Other Reserve 72 117 Cash Transfer Hotel & Program Tourism SME's 292 Industry Utility Fee 37 253 Waivers 150 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. In view of the COVID-19 shock, staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit to allow the authorities to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic impact. The impact of the COVID-19pandemic and the needed policy response will lead to a basic fiscal deficit of 2 percent of GDP in 2020, against a programmed surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP. Tax revenues are projected to be 1.9 percent of GDP lower-than-anticipated.Mining revenues will be severely hit by declining production and exports. The slowdown in domestic activity will negatively impact non-miningtax revenues. Lower international oil prices will support revenues from the special tax on petroleum products. The authorities will contain non-priorityspending to create fiscal space for scaling-uphealth spending and mitigation measures -areduction of about 0.1 and 0.7 percent of GDP in spending in goods and services and domestically-financed public investment. The authorities are preparing a Supplementary Budget Law to be submitted to the National Assembly in July. A fiscal financing gap of 2.4 percent of GDP is expected in 2020. The authorities have actively engaged with development partners to mobilize additional financing to respond to the COVID-19crisis. Emergency budget support is anticipated from the World Bank (US$80 million, against US$40 million expected at the fourth ECF review) and the African Development Bank (US$20 million) in 2020.5 Furthermore, the authorities have requested debt service suspension from 5 The World Bank Emergency Development Policy Operation is expected to be approved by end-July 2020. The budget support from the African Development Bank is expected to be disbursed by end-June 2020. The RCF baseline also incorporates budget support for EUR 18 million from the European Union, which was already included in the program scenario of the fourth review under the ECF arrangement. 10INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA official bilateral creditors under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the G-20 and the Paris Club (US$25 million), included in the baseline scenario.6 The RCF financing would contribute to closing the fiscal financing gap by 1 percent of GDP. Debt relief under the IMF CCRT Initiative will reduce the fiscal financing gap by an additional 0.1 percent of GDP. The authorities are in discussions with donors and expect to mobilize additional financing to fill the residual financing gap of 0.7 percent of GDP.7 Text Table 3. Guinea: Fiscal Financing Gap (Percent of GDP) 2020 4th Rev. RCF Total revenue and grants 15.2 13.6 Tax Revenue 13.5 11.6 Grants 1.1 1.3 Expenditures and net lending 18.2 17.3 Current Expenditures 11.3 12.4 Capital Expenditures 6.8 4.9 Basic fiscal balance 0.6 -2.0 Overall balance, Including Grants -3.0 -3.7 Financing 3.0 1.3 Domestic Financing -0.7 -0.6 External Financing (net) 3.7 1.9 Program Loans 0.3 0.3 Financing gap 0.0 2.4 CCRT Debt Relief … 0.1 G-20 DSSI … 0.2 RCF Disbursement … 1.0 World Bank … 0.3 African Development Bank … 0.1 Residual Financing Gap 0.0 0.7 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. Public finance governance mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis. Guinea has strengthened its public financial management and anti-corruptionframework, with the support of IMF technical assistance, as key program-supportedreforms under the ECF arrangement. In this vein, to ensure that all COVID-19resources can be traced, the authorities will create a budgetary fund that will account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic. Furthermore, a dedicated account will be established, as part of the Treasury Single Account at the central bank, to receive and disburse COVID-19funds. The authorities will publish monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19related spending and timely ex-postcontrol of high-riskexpenditures will be conducted by the inspectorate-generalfor finance, with the involvement of civil society. The authorities will publish online, on the websites of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget, all awarded procurement contracts for COVID-19related projects, including the The DSSI operation is expected to postpone about US$ 25 million due in amortization in 2020, which will be rescheduled in NPV-neutral terms over 2022-24. Since participating creditors are representative of Guinea's official bilateral creditors, longstanding external arrears owed to non-Paris Club members have been deemed away. Regarding longstanding external arrears owed by Guinea to private creditors, the authorities continue to make good faith efforts to reach a collaborative agreement. The IMF Board concluded a financing assurance review on April 1, 2020, jointly with the fourth review of the ECF program. If additional donors' financing should not materialize, contingency measures will focus on further containing non-priority spending to close the residual fiscal financing gap. A larger-than-anticipated use of foreign exchange reserves and/or exchange rate depreciation would contribute to close the residual balance of payments gap. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 11 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA names of the entities and their beneficial owners. A full audit of COVID-19 spending (including ex-post validation of goods and services procured) will also be conducted by the Court of Accounts and published online by June 2021. The authorities remain committed to medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability. As the impact of the crisis subsides, the authorities will orient fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previously-programmedprimary fiscal deficit path. External borrowing will significantly increase in 2020 to finance exceptional budgetary needs to respond to the crisis. In view of this, the authorities are committed to rephasing non-priority externally-financedpublic investments in 2020 to create fiscal space for COVID-19priority spending. In parallel, they have decided not to promulgate a EUR 230 million (1.8 percent of GDP) loan agreement with a private partnership to finance infrastructure development, which was signed in October 2019 and approved by the National Assembly in early June 2020.8 In addition, the authorities will scale-uppublic investment at a more moderate pace and they will undertake only a limited share of planned, but unsigned external project financing in 2021-22to preserve debt sustainability. Under the baseline scenario, Guinea's debt is sustainable, with a moderate risk of external and public debt distress and limited space to absorb shocks. This assumes a gradually rebound in 2021 and lower- than-budgetedexternally financed public investment in 2020, owing to the impact of containment measures and rephasing of non-priorityinvestment projects. The debt sustainability analysis update also reflects debt service relief provided by the IMF under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) and the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the G20 and the Paris Club. The authorities have indicated their commitment to adhere to requirements under the DSSI, including maintaining non-concessionalborrowing within the envelope allowed under the ECF program.9 Monetary and Exchange Rate Policies: Maintaining Adequate Reserves and Preserving Liquidity Allowing greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to preserve an adequate level of reserves. Guinea has strengthened its external buffers against shocks under the ECF arrangement. In view of this, staff supports using part of these buffers to respond to the balance of payments shock while maintaining an adequate level of international reserves (3.8 months of import coverage, in line with the ARA-CCreserve adequacy estimate). The authorities will continue to limit interventions in the foreign exchange market and will allow greater exchange rate flexibility. They The signature of this loan was not reported to IMF staff as required under the data reporting commitments for program monitoring under the ECF arrangement. Staff considers this loan to be concessional in line with the definition in the Technical Memorandum of Understanding under the ECF arrangement. Since the signature of this loan does not affect the conditions established for the disbursement associated with the fourth review under the ECF arrangement, it does not give rise to a noncomplying disbursement under the Fund's misreporting policy. However, staff expressed concerns about the transparency of debt reporting and underscored the importance of moving ahead with program-supported reforms to strengthen debt management under the ECF arrangement. This will be further discussed in the context of the next review under the ECF arrangement. Guinea has fully utilized the US$650 million envelope of non-concessional borrowing allowed under the ECF program to finance priority infrastructure projects. 12INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution (Percent of total) Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff calculations. Figure 5. Guinea: Sectoral Distribution of Banks' Lending, March 2020 GUINEA underscored their commitment to implement the recently-adoptedrule-based intervention strategy to reduce discretion by end-October 2020, given delays in donors' assistance to set-up the electronic platform due to the COVID-19 emergency.10 Meanwhile, the authorities will calibrate limited interventions taking into account market developments so as to avoid disorderly conditions. Monetary policy will aim at preserving liquidity in the banking sector while containing inflation. The BCRG lowered the policy rate (from 12.5 to 11 percent) and the reserve requirement rate (from 16 to 15 percent). Staff supports the monetary easing to support banks' liquidity and provision of credit to the economy. In parallel, the authorities agreed with staff to limit central bank lending to the government within the existing statutory limits to contain inflation, despite large financing needs.11 The BCRG will also manage liquidity more actively by using available instruments and calibrating operations on the basis of the recently-developedliquidity forecasting framework.12 C. Financial Sector: Preserving Stability Strengthening banking supervision will help maintain financial stability. Banks' lending to the private sector is mostly short-termand concentrated in sectors that are expected to be severely hit by containment measures, notably retail trade and transport. Banks' earnings and asset quality could be undermined as a result of borrowers' capacity to service loans. Moving ahead with the implementation of the updated accounting framework and reporting system for banks will support monitoring the quality of banks' portfolio. Staff supports the establishment of a public guarantee fund for SMEs (Box 1) but noted that fiscal risks may arise from contingent liabilities.13 Staff supports the envisaged loan repayment rescheduling for firms in the most affected sectors (Box 1) but underscored the importance of prudent renegotiation of loan terms. Staff emphasized that banks should be allowed to restructure the loans provided to businesses affected by the crisis while maintaining appropriate loan classification and provision. The parameters of the rule-based intervention strategy are specified such as to reduce discretion while limiting excessive volatility of the exchange rate. The 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between the BCRG and the Ministry of Economy and Finance limits the BCRG advances to the government to short-term cash management and to the statutory limits of the Central Bank Law (no more than 5 percent of the average fiscal revenues of the last three years). The BCRG has monetary regulation instruments (short-term securities) to absorb excess liquidity and uses injections operations (refinancing windows) to provide liquidity. If fiscal risks materialized, non-priority spending will need to be reduced to absorb related fiscal costs. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 13 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA ACCESS AND CAPACITY TO REPAY A. Access Level and Modalities The authorities are requesting a disbursement under the RCF equivalent to 50 percent of quota (SDR 107.1 million or about US$ 146 million), to be made available as budget support. The COVID-19pandemic has sharply deteriorated Guinea's short-termoutlook, giving rise to an urgent balance of payments need (¶9), and triggered large fiscal financing needs (¶13). Staff notes that: The RCF disbursement will provide timely support to address the urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs from the impact and mitigation of the pandemic. Discussions under the ECF arrangement, including for an ad-hoc augmentation between reviews, are currently unfeasible due to the severity of the shock, the uncertainty surrounding the short-term outlook, and difficulties in holding comprehensive policy discussions. The disbursement under the RCF will fill 42 percent of the balance of payments need. It will also help catalyze donors' financial support (¶13). In addition, debt relief under the CCRT Initiative will contribute to fill further 7 percent. The urgent balance of payments need that necessitated the RCF request is caused by a sudden exogenous shock and is expected to resolve within the next 12 months;

Access under the RCF will maintain buffers for additional IMF financial support, if downside risks materialize. Proposed access (50 percent of quota) is calibrated to the projected balance of payments need and takes into account that additional donors' support could be mobilized. This will allow to maintain buffers for additional IMF support, in view of the uncertain short-term outlook. 14 If downside risks materialized, further support could be provided under an additional RCF or an augmentation of access under the ECF arrangement;

The authorities have indicated their commitment to continue the ECF arrangement and program discussions will resume as soon as feasible. In view of the delayed completion of the fourth ECF review, combining the fifth and the sixth (last) reviews (test dates at end- December 2019 and end-June 2020, respectively) could be envisaged. B. Capacity to Repay and Safeguards Assessment Guinea's capacity to repay its obligations to the Fund is adequate. The total amount of outstanding credit from the Fund, once disbursement under the RCF will be completed, will be at SDR 375.9 million (175.5 percent of quota and 3.6 percent of GDP). Staff considers that Guinea has an adequate capacity to repay the Fund, in view of the favorable medium-termgrowth outlook, the 14 Guinea's available access is 76 percent of quota in 2020, which accounts for the prospective disbursements under the ECF arrangement. 14INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA authorities' commitment to sound macroeconomic policies, a sustainable debt and a good track record in meeting obligations to the Fund (Table 7). Furthermore, debt relief under the CCRT will reduce Guinea's repayment obligations to the Fund.15 Given that the financing under the RCF will be used in its entirety to provide budget support, the authorities have committed to signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the BCRG on their respective roles and responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund. The authorities are committed to undertaking an update of the safeguards assessment before Board approval of any subsequent arrangement to which the safeguards policy applies. A safeguards assessment update was completed in 2018, following the approval of the 2017-20ECF arrangement. The authorities will continue to move forward in addressing remaining recommendations of the 2018 safeguards assessment. The authorities have authorized Fund staff to hold discussions with the central bank's external auditors, and to have access to the central bank's external audit reports. STAFF APPRAISAL Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A local outbreak is spreading rapidly, adding pressure to the fragile social context and putting a strain on the health system. Measures to contain the outbreak have started to negatively impact domestic activity. Furthermore, the sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export market) has hindered mining exports and tax revenues. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review, worsening global conditions and the local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-termgrowth outlook and put pressure on external and fiscal positions. The negative impact and mitigation efforts of the pandemic have given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. Staff welcomes the authorities' plan to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate the severe impact of the pandemic. The authorities aim at scaling-uphealth spending, protecting the most vulnerable, and supporting the private sector. Staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic impact. Greater exchange rate flexibility is needed to contribute to absorbing the shock and preserving an adequate level of reserves. Reducing reserve requirements will contribute to preserving the liquidity of the banking sector. In parallel, limiting central bank's budget financing will be key to containing inflation. Staff welcomes measures to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis. A budgetary fund will be created to account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic and ensure traceability of spending. A dedicated account was established at the central bank to receive and disburse COVID-19funds. 15 Guinea has been granted relief on its IMF debt service obligations under the CCRT, with US$22.4 million approved to cover repayments due between April 14 and October 13, 2020. Additional US$73.5 million are expected to become available to cover repayments due through April 13, 2022. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19 spending will be published and timely ex-post control of high-risks expenditures will be conducted, with the involvement of civil society. All procurement contracts awarded for COVID-19 related projects will be published on-line, including the name of the awarded entities and their beneficial owners, on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget. A third-party audit of the use of COVID-19 spending will also be conducted and published online by June 2021. The authorities remain committed to medium term fiscal and debt sustainability. As the impact of the crisis subsides, the authorities are committed to orient fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previously-plannedprimary fiscal deficit path. As external borrowing will be scaled-upin 2020 to finance exceptional financing needs to respond to the crisis, the authorities indicated their commitment to rephase non-priority externally-financedpublic investment to create fiscal space for COVID-19priority spending. In parallel, they have decided not to promulgate a loan with a private sector partnership for infrastructure development, which was recently approved by the National Assembly. In addition, they are committed to undertake only a limited share of programmed but unsigned external project financing in 2020-21to preserve debt sustainability. Under the baseline scenario, Guinea would remain at moderate risk of debt distress, with limited space to absorb shocks. Staff expressed concerns regarding the transparency of debt reporting and underscored the importance of moving ahead with the program-supportedreforms to strengthen debt management under the ECF arrangement. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of quota). In view of the urgent balance of payments need resulting from the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic and the authorities' existing and prospective policies to address this external shock, staff supports the disbursement under the RCF. This will also contribute to catalyzing donors' financial support. Given the large fiscal financing needs to respond to the COVID-19emergency, staff also supports the authorities' request that the disbursement be made in the form of budget support. 16INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 6. Guinea: Recent Economic Developments Real GDP Growth at Factor Cost and Contributions by Sector (Percent) 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 -2-4 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Primary Secondary Tertiary Indirect taxes Real GDP Inflation (Average year-on-year growth, percent) 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Sep-15 Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16 Sep-17 Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18 Dec-18 Jun-19Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-15 Jun-15 Mar-17 Jun-17 Mar-19 Mar-20 Non-Food CPI Food CPI CPI Production and Growth in the Mining Sectors (Millions of tons; percent) Millions of tons Percent 68 80 60 60 52 40 44 20 36 0 28 -20 20 -40 12 -60 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Bauxite -Production Gold - Production Bauxite - Growth (RHS) Gold - Growth (RHS) Current Account, Exports, Imports, and FDI (Percent of GDP) 80 60 40 20 0 -20 -40 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current Account Imports Exports FDI Gross Available Reserves and Exchange Rates Net International Reserves (Averages) (Months of imports, USD millions) Months of Imports USD Millions Index: 2016 = 100 GNF per USD 6 1000 140 10000 5 800 9000 4 600 120 3 400 8000 2 100 200 7000 1 0 0 80 Jan-16 Nov-16 Sep-17 Feb-18 Dec-18 May-19 Oct-19 6000 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Mar-15 Aug-15 Jun-16 Apr-17 Jul-18 Mar-20 Gross available reserves (in months of imports), RHS NEER REER Net International Reserves (RHS) Official (RHS) Parallel (RHS) Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 17 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 7. Guinea: Fiscal and Monetary Indicators Overall and Fiscal Balances (Percent of GDP) 2 0 -2-4 -6-8 -10 -12 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Overall balance Basic fiscal balance External Borrowing and Bank Financing (GNF, billions) 4000 3000 2000 1000 0 -1000 -2000 -3000 Nov-15Mar-16 Nov-16Mar-17Jul-17Nov-17Mar-18 Nov-18 Mar-19Jul-19Nov-19 Mar-15 Jul-15 Jul-16 Jul-18 Mar-20 Drawings Commercial banks Central Bank Broad Money and Currency in Circulation (Year-on-year growth, percent) 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Nov-15 Nov-16 Nov-17 Nov-18 Nov-19 Mar-15 Jul-15 Mar-16 Jul-16 Mar-17 Jul-17 Mar-18 Jul-18 Mar-19 Jul-19 Mar-20 Broad money (M2) Currency in circulation Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Revenue and Expenditures (Percent of GDP) 25 20 15 10 5 0 Tax revenues Nontax revenues Current expenditures Capital expenditures Public and Publicly Guaranteed Debt (Percent of GDP) 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 External Domestic Credit to the Private Sector and to the Government (Year-on-year growth, percent) 120 80 40 0 -40 Jul-15Nov-15Mar-16Jul-16Nov-16Mar-17Jul-17 Nov-17 Mar-18Jul-18Nov-18Mar-19Jul-19Nov-19Mar-20 Mar-15 Credit to the government Credit to the private sector 18INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 1. Guinea: Key Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-25 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. Prel. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. National accounts and prices Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated GDP at constant prices 10.3 6.2 5.6 5.8 1.4 6.6 7.0 5.2 5.0 5.0 Mining 55.5 8.7 8.0 8.6 -3.5 14.5 15.6 6.5 5.3 5.1 Non-mining 4.1 5.7 5.1 5.1 2.5 5.0 5.1 4.9 4.9 4.9 GDP deflator 10.4 10.0 9.3 8.2 8.5 8.2 8.2 7.8 7.8 7.8 GDP at market prices 21.9 16.8 15.4 14.4 10.1 15.4 15.7 13.5 13.2 13.1 Consumer prices (average) Average 8.9 9.8 9.5 8.5 9.1 8.0 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.8 End of period 9.5 9.9 9.1 8.1 8.7 8.0 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.8 External sector Exports, f.o.b. (US$ terms) 68.7 -4.3 3.1 17.2 -3.6 20.5 8.3 10.6 8.5 6.1 Imports, f.o.b. (US$ terms) -6.6 18.5 -5.5 33.4 12.6 7.4 3.7 3.6 5.0 4.9 Average effective exchange rate (depreciation -) Nominal index -1.4 0.2 2.4 … … … … … … … Real index 4.9 7.2 8.5 … … … … … … … Terms of trade -6.9 -0.3 -9.7 13.0 23.9 -0.4 1.8 4.8 5.2 0.1 Money and credit Net foreign assets¹ 9.6 8.3 12.1 1.8 0.4 6.4 6.1 3.2 4.7 4.2 Net domestic assets¹ 6.2 1.9 10.8 3.6 6.1 0.2 0.2 0.7 1.5 1.2 Net claims on government¹ 5.0 10.0 6.1 1.6 2.4 1.2 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.2 Net claims on government¹, excl. recapitalization 5.0 -4.2 3.9 0.7 1.4 0.2 0.0 -0.4 -0.3 -0.7 Credit to non-government sector¹ 0.9 6.2 9.9 2.3 0.7 1.0 1.6 1.4 1.8 2.0 Reserve money 10.3 6.3 16.8 3.0 1.8 11.5 8.4 3.9 7.4 6.2 Broad money (M2) 15.8 10.2 23.0 21.7 10.4 13.1 7.6 3.8 7.2 6.0 Interest rate (short-termT-bill) … … … … … … … … … … Central government finances Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated Total revenue and grants 15.3 14.5 14.1 15.2 13.6 14.9 15.7 16.3 16.8 16.9 Revenue 13.7 13.1 13.7 14.1 12.3 13.9 14.8 15.4 16.0 16.0 Of which: Non-mining revenue 11.4 10.6 11.8 11.7 10.9 11.7 12.3 12.9 13.3 13.4 Grants 1.5 1.4 0.5 1.1 1.3 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 Total expenditure and net lending 17.3 15.6 14.6 18.2 17.3 17.9 17.9 18.2 18.8 19.0 Current expenditure 11.5 10.6 10.9 11.3 12.4 11.2 11.3 11.3 11.4 11.4 Of which: Interest payments 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Capital expenditure and net lending 5.7 4.9 3.6 6.8 4.9 6.7 6.6 6.8 7.4 7.5 Overall budget balance Including grants -2.1 -1.1 -0.5 -3.0 -3.7 -3.0 -2.3 -1.9 -2.0 -2.1 Excluding grants -3.6 -2.5 -0.9 -4.1 -5.0 -4.1 -3.2 -2.7 -2.9 -3.0 Basic fiscal balance -1.1 0.8 0.6 0.6 -2.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.7 Current account balance Including official transfers -6.7 -18.7 -13.7 -21.9 -20.9 -15.5 -13.0 -10.8 -10.1 -10.0 Excluding official transfers -7.2 -19.1 -13.9 -22.3 -21.6 -15.9 -13.4 -11.2 -10.5 -10.5 Overall balance of payments 0.7 1.7 2.2 -0.4 -3.1 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.7 Memorandum items: Exports, goods and services (US$ millions) 4,125.0 4,001.7 4,214.7 4,818.5 3,953.5 4,754.1 5,142.8 5,683.7 6,161.2 6,536.1 Imports, goods and services (US$ millions) 4,894.2 5,695.8 5,432.2 7,254.3 6,128.1 6,550.9 6,747.9 6,991.2 7,342.8 7,754.9 Overall balance of payments (US$ millions) 72.0 210.7 303.4 -62.7 -446.8 161.7 189.5 161.4 231.9 145.8 Net foreign assets of the central bank (US$ millions) 322.1 547.0 868.5 918.8 882.1 1,098.9 1,273.9 1,375.6 1,549.0 1,707.4 Gross available reserves (months of imports)² 2.5 3.2 4.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.0 4.0 4.1 4.1 External public debt, incl. IMF (percent of GDP) 19.3 18.9 19.5 28.5 30.7 33.6 33.1 32.9 32.7 32.7 Total public debt, incl. IMF (percent of GDP) 39.5 37.4 34.2 43.1 44.9 45.6 43.7 42.4 41.3 40.4 Nominal GDP (GNF billions) 93,942 109,761 126,707 144,980 139,446 160,903 186,234 211,329 239,219 270,672 Sources: Guinean authorities; and Fund staff estimates and projections. ¹ In percent of the broad money stock at the beginning of the period. ² In months of the following year's imports excluding imports for large foreign-financed mining projects. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 19 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 2. Guinea: Balance of Payments, 2017-25(Millions of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. Proj. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Exports, f.o.b. 4,073 3,898 4,019 4,709 3,876 4,671 5,057 5,595 6,070 6,443 Mining products 3,644 3,482 3,556 4,130 3,431 3,912 4,200 4,641 5,010 5,302 Other 429 416 463 579 445 759 857 954 1,060 1,140 Imports, f.o.b. -4,138 -4,903 -4,632 -6,176 -5,215 -5,601 -5,807 -6,016 -6,319 -6,630 Food products -425 -449 -498 -567 -515 -593 -645 -690 -737 -788 Other consumption goods -386 -440 -547 -591 -576 -673 -732 -784 -838 -896 Petroleum products -548 -792 -820 -796 -513 -799 -922 -1,023 -1,117 -1,213 Intermediate and capital goods -2,778 -3,222 -2,766 -4,222 -3,612 -3,536 -3,508 -3,520 -3,627 -3,733 Services trade balance -704 -689 -605 -970 -835 -867 -855 -886 -933 -1,031 Services exports 52 104 196 109 78 83 86 89 91 93 Services imports -756 -793 -801 -1,079 -913 -950 -941 -975 -1,024 -1,124 Income balance -51 -686 -771 -928 -881 -651 -638 -703 -832 -925 Of which: Interest on public debt -21 -36 -20 -11 -11 -36 -46 -51 -57 -62 Transfers 125 98 98 96 79 82 81 96 100 108 Of which: Net private transfers 75 48 74 32 -14 10 14 11 15 7 Official transfers 49 50 24 64 94 71 67 86 86 102 Current account Including official transfers -695 -2,282 -1,890 -3,268 -2,976 -2,366 -2,162 -1,914 -1,914 -2,035 Excluding official transfers -744 -2,332 -1,914 -3,332 -3,070 -2,437 -2,229 -2,000 -1,999 -2,137 Capital account 146 140 64 121 120 112 106 97 103 109 Public transfers 143 118 41 97 96 88 81 71 76 81 Financial account 1,472 1,913 2,129 3,085 2,409 2,415 2,245 1,979 2,043 2,072 Public (medium and long-term) 86 243 235 1,481 1,195 807 453 424 451 481 Project-related loans 132 250 153 1,525 1,246 889 546 534 571 610 Program financing 0 60 152 40 40 40 40 20 13 13 Public (short-term) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amortization due -46 -67 -70 -84 -91 -122 -134 -130 -133 -142 Direct and other private investment (net) 1,306 1,574 1,786 1,514 1,184 1,517 1,702 1,464 1,500 1,500 Private short-term 80 96 109 90 30 91 91 91 92 91 Errors and omissions -851 440 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overall balance 72 211 303 -63 -447 162 189 161 232 146 Financing -72 -211 -303 63 98 -210 -212 -161 -232 -146 Use of Fund resources (net) 24 49 24 32 33 -47 -52 -47 -52 -38 Disbursements 24 49 24 71 71 0 0 0 0 0 Change in gross official reserves (- = increase) -102 -259 -327 31 65 -162 -152 -106 -172 -108 Of which: SDR Allocation Change in arrears (- = reduction) 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financing gap -6 0 0 0 -349 -48 -23 0 0 0 CCRT grants 0 0 0 0 22 0 0 Prospective CCRT grants 1 3 48 23 G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative 25 RCF 0 0 0 0 146 World Bank 40 African Development Bank 20 Residual financing gap 0 0 0 0 -93 0 0 0 0 0 Memorandum items: Current account balance (percent of GDP) Including official transfers -6.7 -18.7 -13.7 -21.9 -20.9 -15.5 -13.0 -10.8 -10.1 -10.0 Excluding official transfers -7.2 -19.1 -13.9 -22.3 -21.6 -15.9 -13.4 -11.2 -10.5 -10.5 Overall balance (percent of GDP) 0.7 1.7 2.2 -0.4 -3.1 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.2 0.7 Exports-GDP ratio (percent) 39.9 32.9 30.5 32.2 27.8 31.1 30.9 31.9 32.4 32.1 Imports-GDP ratio (percent) -47.3 -46.8 -39.4 -48.5 -43.0 -42.8 -40.6 -39.3 -38.6 -38.1 FDI-GDP ratio (percent) 12.6 12.9 12.9 10.1 8.3 9.9 10.2 8.2 7.9 7.4 Gross available reserves (US$ millions) 686 945 1,272 1,241 1,206 1,369 1,520 1,627 1,799 1,907 Gross available reserves (months of imports) 2.5 3.2 4.8 3.8 3.8 3.9 4.0 4.0 4.1 4.1 Nominal GDP (US$ millions) 10,337 12,181 13,797 14,951 14,244 15,296 16,637 17,804 19,030 20,343 National currency per US dollar (avg.) 9,088 9,011 9,184 … … … … … … … Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. ¹ The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. 20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 3a. Guinea: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government,1 2017-25 (Billions of Guinean Francs, unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. Prel. Proj. Mar. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. 4th Rev. Cum. Prel. Total revenue and grants 14,342 15,965 17,903 22,067 18,977 4,540 23,971 29,168 34,493 40,196 45,762 Revenue 12,902 14,423 17,306 20,504 17,122 4,154 22,296 27,513 32,635 38,167 43,331 Tax revenue 12,443 13,609 15,869 19,537 16,167 3,991 20,944 25,736 30,157 35,016 39,864 Mining sector 2,153 2,836 2,373 3,558 1,899 482 3,393 4,538 5,361 6,247 7,068 Local Development Fund … … 356 534 285 285 509 681 804 937 1,060 Non-mining sector 10,290 10,773 13,495 15,979 14,268 3,509 17,551 21,198 24,796 28,769 32,796 Direct taxes 2,226 2,346 2,563 3,255 2,870 431 3,700 4,474 5,271 5,991 6,779 Indirect taxes 8,064 8,428 10,933 12,724 11,398 3,078 13,851 16,724 19,525 22,777 26,017 Taxes on goods and services 5,434 5,861 7,583 8,927 7,953 2,129 9,493 11,445 13,207 15,410 17,452 Taxes on international trade 2,630 2,566 3,349 3,798 3,445 949 4,358 5,279 6,318 7,368 8,564 Non-tax revenue 459 814 1,437 966 955 163 1,351 1,777 2,477 3,151 3,467 Grants 1,440 1,542 597 1,563 1,855 386 1,675 1,655 1,859 2,029 2,432 Project grants 960 1,061 377 942 938 187 923 906 842 953 1,078 Budget support 449 449 216 621 917 199 752 749 1,017 1,076 1,353 Other earmarked grants 32 32 … … … … … … … … … Expenditures and net lending 16,276 17,132 18,497 26,450 24,125 4,891 28,877 33,418 38,442 45,090 51,412 Current expenditures 10,809 11,589 13,830 16,451 17,232 3,707 17,974 21,059 23,921 27,274 30,927 Primary current expenditures 9,955 10,710 13,253 15,484 16,248 3,569 16,462 19,242 21,834 24,883 28,200 Wages and salaries 3,400 4,122 4,430 5,159 5,249 1,249 5,560 6,625 7,518 8,510 9,629 Goods and services 3,393 3,445 4,253 4,959 4,975 1,073 5,115 6,105 6,928 7,800 8,814 Subsides and transfers 3,114 3,142 4,570 5,366 6,024 1,247 5,787 6,511 7,389 8,573 9,757 EDG 1,168 905 2,157 2,401 2,527 414 2,274 2,047 1,842 1,658 1,492 Subsidies 2,057 2,014 2,140 414 2,274 2,047 1,842 1,658 1,492 Gurantee Fund 100 387 387 other subsidies and transfers 1,946 2,237 2,413 2,965 3,497 834 3,512 4,465 5,547 6,915 8,265 Interest on debt 854 879 577 966 984 138 1,512 1,817 2,087 2,390 2,727 Domestic debt 665 557 391 856 876 88 1,126 1,304 1,479 1,675 1,895 External debt 190 322 186 111 108 50 385 514 608 716 833 Capital expenditure 5,395 5,417 4,544 9,873 6,771 1,055 10,770 12,213 14,363 17,646 20,302 Domestically financed 3,240 2,105 2,766 3,118 2,695 272 3,123 5,190 7,181 9,517 11,103 Investment (central budget exec.) 3,172 2,105 2,766 3,087 2,664 272 3,123 5,190 7,181 9,517 11,103 Local Development Fund … … 356 534 285 521 509 681 804 937 1,060 Capital transfers 68 0 0 31 31 0 0 0 0 0 0 Externally financed 2,155 3,312 1,779 6,754 4,077 782 7,647 7,022 7,182 8,130 9,198 Net lending 72 127 117 126 121 54 133 146 158 170 182 Basic fiscal balance² -1,030 924 774 919 -2,818 170 1,451 1,631 1,982 1,922 1,950 Overall balance Excluding grants -3,374 -2,709 -1,191 -5,946 -7,003 -737 -6,581 -5,905 -5,808 -6,923 -8,081 Including grants -1,935 -1,167 -595 -4,383 -5,148 -351 -4,906 -4,250 -3,949 -4,893 -5,649 Float 695 192 Financing 1,935 472 737 4,383 1,833 111 4,906 4,250 3,949 4,893 5,649 Domestic financing 1,100 -1,700 -1,411 -1,005 -806 231 -956 -724 -987 -676 -756 Bank financing 1,300 -999 1,165 200 429 1,339 66 -8 -144 -136 -339 Net position at central bank 453 -2,063 -208 -287 -107 987 -287 -287 -287 -287 -287 Commercial banks 847 1,064 1,373 487 536 352 353 279 143 151 -52 Nonbank financing -1,140 -945 -1,128 -1,140 -1,140 -414 -914 -616 -658 -421 -313 Privatization revenue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Borrowing/Amortization of domestic debt (net) -1,189 -985 -1,175 -1,140 -1,140 -414 -914 -616 -658 -421 -313 Other / Exceptional revenue 50 40 46 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Change in arrears 939 244 -1,448 -65 -95 -695 -108 -99 -185 -119 -104 External financing (net) 835 2,172 2,148 5,389 2,639 -119 5,862 4,974 4,936 5,570 6,406 Drawings 1,196 2,781 2,799 6,200 3,530 0 7,144 6,564 6,574 7,343 8,298 Project 4 1,196 2,250 1,402 5,812 3,138 670 6,724 6,116 6,340 7,177 8,120 Program 0 530 1,397 388 392 0 421 448 234 167 178 Amortization due -414 -605 -644 -811 -891 -119 -1,282 -1,498 -1,541 -1,671 -1,892 Debt relief 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -91 -97 -103 0 Change in cap. arrears (- = reduction) -2 0 -7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Change in int. arrears (- = reduction) 0 -4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Non Paris Clus bilateral rescheduling 55 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HIPC-related financing 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Errors and omissions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Financing gap 0 0 0 0 3,315 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anticipated financing 0 0 0 0 2,332 … 0 0 0 0 0 CCRT Debt Relief 3 0 0 0 0 72 … 0 0 0 0 0 G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative 0 0 0 0 240 … 0 0 0 0 0 RCF Disbursement 0 0 0 0 1,433 … 0 0 0 0 0 World Bank 0 0 0 0 392 … 0 0 0 0 0 African Development Bank 0 0 0 0 196 … 0 0 0 0 0 Residual financing gap 0 0 0 0 983 … 0 0 0 0 0 Memorandum items: Primary fiscal balance -1,080 -288 -18 -3,417 -4,164 -214 -3,394 -2,433 -1,862 -2,503 -2,922 Nominal GDP (GNF billion) 93,942 109,761 126,707 144,980 139,446 139,446 160,903 186,234 211,329 239,219 270,672 Sources: Guinean authorities; Fund staff estimates and projections. ¹ Based on GFSM 1986 due to data availability limitations. ² Total revenue excluding grants minus expenditures excluding interest on external debt and foreign-financed capital expenditures. The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. The Souapiti dam loan is not included in the public investment of the central government as it will be carried out by an SPV that is not considered as part of the central government. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 3b. Guinea: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government,1 2017-25 (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Mar. Act. Act. Prel. 4th Rev. Proj. Cum. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Prel. Total revenue and grants 15.3 14.5 14.1 15.2 13.6 3.3 14.9 15.7 16.3 16.8 16.9 Revenue 13.7 13.1 13.7 14.1 12.3 3.0 13.9 14.8 15.4 16.0 16.0 Tax revenue 13.2 12.4 12.5 13.5 11.6 2.9 13.0 13.8 14.3 14.6 14.7 Mining sector 2.3 2.6 1.9 2.5 1.4 0.3 2.1 2.4 2.5 2.6 2.6 Non-mining sector 11.0 9.8 10.7 11.0 10.2 2.5 10.9 11.4 11.7 12.0 12.1 Direct taxes 2.4 2.1 2.0 2.2 2.1 0.3 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.5 Indirect taxes 8.6 7.7 8.6 8.8 8.2 2.2 8.6 9.0 9.2 9.5 9.6 Taxes on goods and services 5.8 5.3 6.0 6.2 5.7 1.5 5.9 6.1 6.2 6.4 6.4 Taxes on international trade 2.8 2.3 2.6 2.6 2.5 0.7 2.7 2.8 3.0 3.1 3.2 Non-tax revenue 0.5 0.7 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.8 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.3 Grants 1.5 1.4 0.5 1.1 1.3 0.3 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 Project grants 1.0 1.0 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.1 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4 Budget support 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.5 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 Other earmarked grants 0.0 0.0 … … … … … … … … … Expenditures and net lending 17.3 15.6 14.6 18.2 17.3 3.5 17.9 17.9 18.2 18.8 19.0 Current expenditures 11.5 10.6 10.9 11.3 12.4 2.7 11.2 11.3 11.3 11.4 11.4 Primary current expenditures 10.6 9.8 10.5 10.7 11.7 2.6 10.2 10.3 10.3 10.4 10.4 Wages and salaries 3.6 3.8 3.5 3.6 3.8 0.9 3.5 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 Goods and services 3.6 3.1 3.4 3.4 3.6 0.8 3.2 3.3 3.3 3.3 3.3 Subsides and transfers 3.3 2.9 3.6 3.7 4.3 0.9 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 EDG … 0.8 1.7 1.7 1.8 0.3 1.4 1.1 0.9 0.7 0.6 Subsidies … … 1.6 1.4 1.5 0.3 1.4 1.1 0.9 0.7 Gurantee Fund … … 0.1 0.3 0.3 … … … … … other subsidies and transfers … 2.0 1.9 2.0 2.5 0.6 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.9 3.1 Interest on debt 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 Domestic debt 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 External debt 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 Capital expenditure 5.7 4.9 3.6 6.8 4.9 0.8 6.7 6.6 6.8 7.4 7.5 Domestically financed 3.4 1.9 2.2 2.2 1.9 0.2 1.9 2.8 3.4 4.0 4.1 Investment (central budget exec.) 3.4 1.9 2.2 2.1 1.9 0.2 1.9 2.8 3.4 4.0 4.1 Local Development Fund … 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Capital transfers 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Externally financed 2.3 3.0 1.4 4.7 2.9 0.6 4.8 3.8 3.4 3.4 3.4 Net lending 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Basic fiscal balance² -1.1 0.8 0.6 0.6 -2.0 0.1 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.7 Overall balance Excluding grants -3.6 -2.5 -0.9 -4.1 -5.0 -0.5 -4.1 -3.2 -2.7 -2.9 -3.0 Including grants -2.1 -1.1 -0.5 -3.0 -3.7 -0.3 -3.0 -2.3 -1.9 -2.0 -2.1 Float 0.6 Financing 2.1 0.4 0.6 3.0 1.3 0.1 3.0 2.3 1.9 2.0 2.1 Domestic financing 1.2 -1.5 -1.1 -0.7 -0.6 0.2 -0.6 -0.4 -0.5 -0.3 -0.3 Bank financing 1.4 -0.9 0.9 0.1 0.3 1.0 0.0 -0.0 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Net position at central bank 0.5 -1.9 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 0.7 -0.2 -0.2 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 Commercial banks 0.9 1.0 1.1 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.0 Nonbank financing -1.2 -0.9 -0.9 -0.8 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 Privatization revenue 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Borrowing/Amortization of domestic debt (net) -1.3 -0.9 -0.9 -0.8 -0.8 -0.3 -0.6 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 Other / Exceptional revenue 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Change in arrears 0.9 0.2 -1.1 -0.0 -0.1 -0.5 -0.1 -0.1 -0.1 -0.0 -0.0 External financing (net) 0.9 2.0 1.7 3.7 1.9 -0.1 3.6 2.7 2.3 2.3 2.4 Drawings 1.3 2.5 2.2 4.3 2.5 0.0 4.4 3.5 3.1 3.1 3.1 Project 4 1.3 2.1 1.1 4.0 2.3 0.5 4.2 3.3 3.0 3.0 3.0 Program 0.0 0.5 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 Amortization due -0.4 -0.6 -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 -0.1 -0.8 -0.8 -0.7 -0.7 -0.7 Debt relief 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 -0.0 -0.0 0.0 Change in cap. arrears (- = reduction) -0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Change in int. arrears (- = reduction) 0.0 -0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Non Paris Clus bilateral rescheduling 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Financing gap 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Anticipated financing 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.7 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 CCRT Debt Relief 3 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 RCF Disbursement … 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 World Bank 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 African Development Bank 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Residual financing gap 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 … 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Memorandum items: Primary fiscal balance -1.1 -0.3 -0.0 -2.4 -3.0 -0.2 -2.1 -1.3 -0.9 -1.0 -1.1 Nominal GDP (GNF billion) 93,942 109,761 126,707 144,980 139,446 139,446 160,903 186,234 211,329 239,219 270,672 Sources: Guinean authorities; Fund staff estimates and projections. ¹ Based on GFSM 1986 due to data availability limitations. ² Total revenue excluding grants minus expenditures excluding interest on external debt and foreign-financed capital expenditures. The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. The Souapiti dam loan is not included in the public investment of the central government as it will be carried out by an SPV that is not considered as part of the central government. 22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 4. Guinea: Central Bank and Deposit Money Accounts, 2017-251 (Billions of Guinean Frances, unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. 4th Rev. Prel. 4th Rev. Proj. Mar Prel. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Central bank Net foreign assets 2,901 4,969 6,713 8,012 8,476 8,138 7,502 10,138 11,752 12,690 14,290 15,751 Net domestic assets 8,236 6,869 5,946 5,810 5,755 5,935 7,570 5,558 5,262 4,991 4,706 4,422 Domestic credit 8,014 9,284 9,472 9,543 9,579 9,759 10,557 9,704 9,767 9,860 9,981 10,134 Claims on central government (net) 7,983 9,114 9,352 9,438 9,449 9,629 10,425 9,664 9,725 9,813 9,932 10,083 Claims on central government (net), excl. recapitalization4 7,983 5,920 5,626 5,712 5,425 5,605 6,699 5,318 5,031 4,744 4,457 4,170 Of which: to the Treasury (PNT1) 8,088 9,239 8,945 9,755 9,468 9,648 10,796 9,361 9,074 8,787 8,500 8,213 Recapitalization … 3,194 4,024 4,024 4,346 4,346 3,726 4,694 5,069 5,475 5,913 6,386 Claims on private sector 31 170 120 105 130 130 92 40 42 47 49 51 Liabilities to deposit money banks (-) 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 0 0 0 0 0 Claims on other public sector 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other items, net (assets +) 222 -2,416 -3,526 -3,733 -3,824 -3,824 -2,987 -4,146 -4,505 -4,869 -5,275 -5,713 Reserve money 11,138 11,838 12,659 13,822 14,231 14,073 15,073 15,696 17,014 17,681 18,996 20,173 Currency outside banks 6,732 7,245 7,280 8,816 9,110 8,266 9,311 8,731 10,034 10,738 11,678 12,548 Bank reserves 3,621 4,156 4,898 4,656 4,760 5,446 5,484 6,601 6,613 6,572 6,942 7,227 Deposits 3,004 3,304 3,997 3,876 4,010 4,696 4,664 5,951 6,098 6,085 6,478 6,817 Required reserves 2,391 2,730 3,470 3,402 3,471 3,469 3,552 4,474 4,880 5,018 5,357 5,651 Required reserves on GNF deposits 1,670 1,986 2,534 2,428 2,483 2,481 2,441 3,147 3,477 3,575 3,815 4,024 Required reserves on FX deposits 720 745 936 974 989 988 978 1,328 1,402 1,443 1,542 1,627 Excess reserves 613 574 787 474 539 1,227 662 1,477 1,218 1,067 1,121 1,166 Excess reserves on GNF deposits 508 268 647 414 472 1,160 600 1,418 1,156 1,000 1,051 1,096 Excess reserves on FX deposits 105 306 140 60 67 67 62 59 62 67 70 70 Cash in vaults of deposit banks 618 852 901 779 750 750 821 650 515 487 464 410 Private sector deposits 785 437 481 350 361 361 277 364 368 372 375 398 Deposit money banks Net foreign assets 2,034 1,825 1,487 1,783 1,882 1,787 2,645 1,929 2,622 2,974 3,366 3,809 Bank reserves 3,621 4,156 4,898 4,656 4,760 5,446 5,207 6,601 6,613 6,572 6,942 7,227 Deposits at the central bank 3,004 3,304 3,997 3,876 4,010 4,696 4,386 5,951 6,098 6,085 6,478 6,817 Cash in vaults of deposits banks 618 852 901 779 750 750 821 650 515 487 464 410 Claims on central bank 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Domestic credit 11,319 13,675 15,871 17,365 18,530 17,786 17,540 18,858 19,755 20,474 21,381 22,222 Credit to the government (net) 3,127 4,236 4,392 5,411 5,898 5,947 5,891 6,299 6,578 6,721 6,872 6,820 Claims on public enterprises 3 4 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Claims on the private sector 8,189 9,435 11,474 11,955 12,632 12,140 12,140 12,558 13,177 13,753 14,509 15,401 Other items, net (assets +) -2,033 -2,592 -2,592 -2,539 -2,539 -2,539 -3,189 -2,539 -2,539 -2,539 -2,539 -2,539 Liabilities to the private sector (deposits) 14,942 17,065 21,689 21,265 21,697 21,681 22,202 28,901 30,498 31,360 33,484 35,319 Memorandum items: Net foreign assets of the central bank (US$ million)³ 322 547 728 869 919 882 782 1,099 1,274 1,376 1,549 1,707 Net international reserves (GNF billion)³ 3,298 5,121 6,818 8,205 7,901 7,563 7,436 9,932 11,469 12,361 13,860 15,234 Net international reserves (US$ million)²,³ 357 555 739 889 856 766 806 1,077 1,243 1,340 1,502 1,651 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. ¹ End of period. Excludes amounts in transit and Central Bank guarantees.

3 Using Program exchange rate from 2017 onwards.

4 Recapitalization became effective in October, 2018. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 23 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 5. Guinea: Monetary Survey, 2017-251 (Billions of Guinean Francs; unless otherwise indicated) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. 4th Rev. Prel. 4th Rev. Proj. Mar Prel. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Net foreign assets 4,936 6,795 8,200 9,795 10,358 9,924 10,147 12,067 14,374 15,664 17,656 19,560 Net domestic assets 17,523 17,952 19,225 20,636 21,746 22,482 22,373 22,545 22,628 22,927 23,548 24,104 Domestic credit 19,333 22,960 25,343 26,908 28,109 27,846 28,549 28,562 29,522 30,335 31,362 32,356 Claims on central government 11,110 13,351 13,744 14,849 15,347 15,576 16,316 15,963 16,303 16,535 16,804 16,903 Central Bank (net) 7,983 9,114 9,352 9,438 9,449 9,629 10,425 9,664 9,725 9,813 9,932 10,083 Central Bank (net), excl. recapitalization 7,983 5,920 5,626 5,712 5,425 5,605 6,699 5,318 5,031 4,744 4,457 4,170 Commercial Banks 3,127 4,236 4,392 5,411 5,898 5,947 5,891 6,299 6,578 6,721 6,872 6,820 Claims on public enterprises 4 4 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Claims on private sector 8,220 9,605 11,594 12,060 12,762 12,270 12,232 12,598 13,219 13,800 14,558 15,452 Other items, net (assets +) -1,810 -5,008 -6,118 -6,272 -6,363 -5,363 -6,176 -6,017 -6,894 -7,408 -7,814 -8,252 Broad money (M2) 22,458 24,746 29,450 30,432 32,103 32,407 31,791 34,612 37,002 38,591 41,204 43,664 Currency 6,732 7,245 7,280 8,816 9,110 8,266 9,311 8,731 10,034 10,738 11,678 12,548 Deposits 15,727 17,502 22,170 21,615 22,993 24,140 22,479 25,881 26,968 27,852 29,526 35,717 Memorandum items: (Year-on-year percent change of beginning-of-period M2, unless otherwise indicated) Net foreign assets 9.6 8.3 5.7 12.1 1.8 0.4 11.8 6.4 6.1 3.2 4.7 4.2 Of which: central bank 2.2 9.2 7.0 12.3 1.5 0.4 6.3 6.0 4.2 2.3 3.8 3.2 Net domestic assets 6.2 1.9 5.1 10.8 3.6 6.1 12.5 0.2 0.2 0.7 1.5 1.2 Of which: central bank 3.2 -6.1 -3.7 -4.3 -0.2 0.4 1.4 -1.1 -0.8 -0.7 -0.7 -0.6 Domestic credit 5.9 16.1 9.6 16.0 3.9 3.1 17.0 2.1 2.5 2.0 2.4 2.2 Net claims on government 5.0 10.0 1.6 6.1 1.6 2.4 7.8 1.2 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.2 Credit to the private sector 0.9 6.2 8.0 9.9 2.3 0.7 9.3 1.0 1.6 1.4 1.8 2.0 Broad money (M2) 15.8 10.2 19.0 23.0 21.7 10.4 21.6 6.8 6.9 4.3 6.8 6.0 Reserve money (Annual percentage change) 10.3 6.3 6.9 16.8 3.0 1.8 15.4 11.5 8.4 3.9 7.4 6.2 Commercial bank credit to the private sector (Annual percentage change) 2.3 15.2 21.6 26.7 5.7 1.5 25.3 3.4 4.9 4.4 5.5 6.2 Money multiplier (M2/reserve money) 2.0 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.6 2.4 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 Velocity (GDP/average M2) 4.5 4.7 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.3 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 4.2 Velocity (GDP/M2, EOP) 4.2 4.4 4.3 4.2 3.9 4.2 4.1 4.2 4.6 5.0 5.3 5.6 Consumer prices (Annual percentage change, EOP) 9.5 9.9 8.6 9.1 8.1 8.7 2.4 8.0 7.9 7.8 7.8 7.8 Real GDP (Annual percentage change) 10.3 6.2 5.6 5.6 5.8 1.4 … 6.6 7.0 5.2 5.0 5.0 Nominal GDP (Annual percentage change) 21.9 16.8 14.8 15.4 14.4 10.1 … 15.4 15.7 13.5 13.2 13.1 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. ¹ End of period. 24INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 25 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 6. Guinea: External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2017-25 (Millions of U.S. Dollars) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Act. Act. Proj. 4th Rev. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. Proj. 1. Gross financing requirements 889 2,636 2,292 3,400 3,110 2,744 2,541 2,257 2,329 2,397 External current account deficit 744 2,332 1,914 3,332 3,070 2,437 2,229 2,000 1,999 2,137 Capital account balance 1 -3 -23 -23 -24 -24 -25 -25 -26 -27 -28 Debt amortization 46 67 70 84 91 122 134 130 133 142 Change in arrears, net 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gross reserves accumulation 102 259 327 -31 -65 162 152 106 172 108 IMF Repayments 3 0 0 4 39 39 47 52 47 52 38 2. Available financing 849 2,510 2,177 3,247 2,608 2,696 2,519 2,257 2,329 2,397 Foreign direct investment, net 4 1,386 1,670 1,895 1,603 1,214 1,608 1,793 1,555 1,592 1,591 Identified disbursements 307 399 186 1,644 1,393 1,088 734 710 746 806 Grants 175 150 65 119 147 159 148 157 161 183 Project 143 118 41 97 96 88 81 71 76 81 Program 33 32 24 22 51 71 67 86 86 102 Loans 132 250 122 1,525 1,246 929 586 554 584 624 Project 132 250 61 1,525 1,246 889 546 534 571 610 Program 0 0 61 0 0 40 40 20 13 13 Other flows -851 440 96 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Debt relief 1,2 6 0 0 0 0 0 -8 -8 -8 0 3. Exceptional financing - fourth ECF review -40 -127 -115 -153 -503 -48 -23 0 0 0 ECF disbursement 24 49 24 71 71 0 0 0 0 0 World Bank budget support … 60 91 40 40 … … … … … EU budget support 16 18 0 42 42 … … … … … 4. Financing gap -349 -48 -23 … … … CCRT grants 5 25 48 23 … … … G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative 25 … … … … … RCF 146 … … … … … World Bank 40 … … … … … African Development Bank 20 … … … … … Residual financing gap -93 0 0 0 0 0 Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections. Excludes public transfers and capital grant from IMF CCR Trust for debt cancellation. Projected clearance of outstanding debt arrears to non-Paris Club official creditors and commercial creditors through debt relief. Excludes debt relief provided under the IMF's CCR Trust. Includes private short-term capital flows. The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT. GUINEA ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 7. Guinea: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the IMF, 2020-281 (As of May 28, 2020; SDR millions, unless otherwise indicated) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Fund obligations based on existing credit (In millions of SDRs) Principal 1.8 34.6 38.3 34.4 37.6 27.4 22.7 17.2 13.8 Charges and interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit (In millions of SDRs) Principal 1.8 34.6 38.3 34.4 37.6 39.8 51.0 45.5 42.1 Charges and interest 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Outstanding credit based on existing and prospective drawings 1/ 2/ In millions of SDRs 375.9 341.3 303.1 268.8 231.2 191.4 140.4 94.9 52.8 In percent of exports of goods and services 13.0 9.8 8.1 6.5 5.2 4.0 2.8 1.7 0.9 In percent of debt service 3/ 336.5 196.4 142.6 122.2 97.9 76.9 40.5 24.7 10.0 In percent of GDP 3.6 3.1 2.5 2.1 1.7 1.3 0.9 0.6 0.3 In percent of Gross International Reserves 42.6 34.1 27.3 22.7 17.7 13.8 9.5 6.1 3.2 In percent of quota 175.5 159.4 141.5 125.5 107.9 89.4 65.5 44.3 24.6 Outstanding credit based on existing drawings 1/ 2/ In millions of SDRs 236.2 234.4 199.8 161.6 127.2 89.7 62.3 39.6 22.4 In percent of exports of goods and services 8.2 6.7 5.3 3.9 2.8 1.9 1.2 0.7 0.4 In percent of debt service 211.4 134.9 94.0 73.5 53.9 36.0 18.0 10.3 4.3 In percent of GDP 2.3 2.1 1.6 1.2 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 In percent of Gross International Reserves 26.8 23.4 18.0 13.6 9.7 6.5 4.2 2.5 1.4 In percent of quota 110.3 109.4 93.3 75.4 59.4 41.9 29.1 18.5 10.4 Net use of Fund credit (millions of SDRs) 139.7 -34.6 -38.3 -34.4 -37.6 -39.8 -51.0 -45.5 -42.1 Disbursements 141.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Repayments 1.8 34.6 38.3 34.4 37.6 39.8 51.0 45.5 42.1 Memorandum items: Exports of goods and services (millions of US$) 3,953 4,754 5,143 5,684 6,161 6,536 6,997 7,569 8,128 External Debt service (millions of US$) 153 238 291 302 325 342 477 528 723 Nominal GDP (millions of US$) 14,244 15,296 16,637 17,804 19,030 20,343 21,765 23,299 24,941 Gross International Reserves (millions of US$) 1,206 1,369 1,520 1,627 1,799 1,907 2,033 2,151 2,276 Quota (millions of SDR) 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 214.2 Source: IMF staff estimates and projections. 1/ Including the disbursement of 50% of quota under the proposed RCF, and debt relief provided under the IMF's CCR Trust covering debt service falling due in the 6-month period from 14 April 2020 to 13 October 2020. 2/ On May 24, 2019 the IMF Executive Board approved an interest rate setting mechanism which effectively sets interest rates to zero on ECF and SCF through June 30, 2021 and possibly longer. The Board also decided to set a zero interest rate on ESF until end-June 2021 while the interest rate on RCF was set to zero in July 2015. 3/ External debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments. 26INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution 27 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Table 8. Guinea: Financial Soundness Indicators, 2016-19 (End of period, except otherwise indicated) 2016Q1 2016Q2 2016Q3 2016Q4 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 2019Q4 Regulatory Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets 17.3 22.0 18.2 17.9 18.6 17.9 18.4 16.8 16.1 17.0 17.2 15.2 18.3 16.1 14.7 14.4 Regulatory Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets 16.6 22.0 18.3 18.0 19.1 18.2 18.8 17.4 16.4 17.7 17.9 15.6 18.5 16.8 15.2 15.0 Non-performing Loans Net of Provisions to Capital 8.6 17.7 14.1 14.7 12.9 14.4 13.1 11.3 12.3 13.5 13.5 24.6 18.8 19.6 21.2 25.3 Non-performing Loans to Total Gross Loans 6.7 10.1 9.4 9.4 10.0 11.4 11.1 10.7 11.1 8.7 11.9 11.8 12.6 12.5 12.5 10.4 Sectoral Distribution of Total Loans: Residents 99.6 99.6 100.0 100.0 99.4 99.9 99.7 99.7 100.0 99.9 99.9 99.6 99.6 99.6 99.6 98.3 Return on Assets 2.6 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.4 2.2 2.1 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.7 2.0 2.2 2.3 Return on Equity 23.6 18.5 18.3 18.8 19.4 17.1 16.1 16.7 18.5 17.3 16.3 19.3 16.5 16.8 19.6 26.8 Interest Margin to Gross Income 33.4 37.4 37.8 38.9 40.7 40.8 41.3 41.8 37.8 38.4 39.4 38.6 43.8 42.2 42.1 41.9 Non-interest Expenses to Gross Income 80.9 80.0 79.3 79.2 76.5 76.4 78.5 78.1 78.2 79.0 79.2 78.0 78.2 74.6 73.5 72.6 Liquid Assets to Total Assets (Liquid Asset Ratio) 24.3 26.6 28.2 28.9 26.2 30.4 28.9 26.8 29.6 30.6 30.9 26.2 28.4 26.3 24.9 23.2 Liquid Assets to Short Term Liabilities 40.4 43.4 45.6 45.8 42.7 48.6 46.2 43.1 48.5 50.1 51.1 42.6 45.4 42.6 40.4 36.3 Net Open Position in Foreign Exchange to Capital -47.2 -26.1 26.0 25.1 56.9 68.3 51.1 79.2 109.5 115.3 116.1 105.7 78.6 108.2 112.1 204.3 Source: Guinean authorities. GUINEA ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Appendix I. Letter of Intent Conakry, Guinea June 12, 2020 Ms. Kristalina Georgieva Managing Director International Monetary Fund Washington, D.C. 20431 Dear Managing Director, Guinea has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the completion of the fourth review under the ECF arrangement in April, a COVID-19 outbreak has spread rapidly in Guinea and more than 4,300 cases have been confirmed. We have swiftly implemented containment measures, including closing borders, restricting movements of people within the country, and suspending large gatherings and public events. Nevertheless, the spread of the contagion is putting a significant strain on our health system and adding further pressure to the fragile social context. Containment measures are negatively impacting tourism, transport, and retail trade activities. Furthermore, the pandemic-induced slowdown in China (our main export partner) has sharply weakened our mining exports and tax revenues, putting pressure on our external and fiscal position. The COVID-19 crisis has sharply deteriorated Guinea's short-term outlook and given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. We expect real GDP growth to sharply decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2020, against 5.8 percent previously anticipated. Notably, mining activity is expected to contract, due to weaker external demand. In addition, local containment measures are expected to hinder domestic economic activity. We expect Guinea's external position to deteriorate, triggering an urgent balance of payments financing need of US$349 million (2.4 percent of GDP). A large shortfall in tax revenues and the implementation of our response plan to mitigate crisis impact are expected to trigger a basic fiscal deficit of 2.0 percent of GDP (against an earlier programmed surplus), and a fiscal financing gap of 2.4 percent of GDP. In view of this, we request emergency financial support from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of our quota), in the form of budget support. We consider that a disbursement under the RCF will be essential to supporting Guinea in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and addressing our urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. We are also confident that IMF financial assistance to Guinea will be pivotal in helping catalyzing donors' financial support to address the crisis, including from the World Bank and the African Development Bank. 28INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA We are swiftly orienting our economic policies to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate its severe impact. We have adopted a comprehensive response plan. We will scale-up health spending to address urgent COVID-19 needs and implement targeted measures to protect the most vulnerable and support the private sector. In parallel, we will contain non-priority spending in goods and services and rephase domestically-financed public investment to create fiscal space for COVID-19 priority spending. We will address the balance of payments shock by using our external buffers, strengthened under the ECF arrangement, while allowing greater exchange rate flexibility in order to preserve an adequate level of reserves. Thus, the Central Bank of Guinea (BCRG) will limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market and move ahead with the implementation of the recently-adopted rule-based intervention strategy by end-October 2020. The BCRG lowered its policy rate and reserve requirements to support liquidity in the banking sector. Despite large fiscal financing needs, we are committed to limiting central bank budget financing within statutory limits to contain inflation. We are committed to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to respond to the COVID-19 emergency. We have strengthened our public financial management and anti-corruption framework under the ECF arrangement. Furthermore, we are creating a budgetary fund that will account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic. Furthermore, we have established a dedicated account, as part of the Treasury Single Account at the central bank, to receive and disburse COVID-19 funds. We will publish monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19 related spending and the inspectorate-general for finance will conduct timely ex-post control of high-risk expenditures, with the involvement of civil society. We will publish online, on the websites of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget, all awarded procurement contracts for COVID-19 related projects, including the names of entities and their beneficial owners. Furthermore, the Court of Accounts will conduct a full audit of COVID-19 spending (including ex-post validation of goods and services procured), which will be also published online by June 2021. We have requested debt suspension from our bilateral creditors under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) supported by the G-20 and Paris Club, and we are committed to adhere to its requirements. We will use freed resources under the DSSI for COVID-19 health spending and mitigating measures to provide economic relief from the crisis and we will closely monitor and report on the use of the COVID-19 resources (¶5). We are committed to continuing our ongoing efforts to broaden the coverage of public debt, with the support of donors' technical assistance. Furthermore, we will not contract new non-concessional loans, beyond the envelope allowed under the current ECF program. We are committed to preserving medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability . As the impact of the crisis subsides, we will orient our fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previously planned primary fiscal deficit path. We will undertake significant external borrowing in 2020 to finance exceptional budgetary needs to respond to the crisis. In view of this, we are committed to rephasing non-priority externally financed public investments in 2020 to create fiscal space to scale-up health infrastructure and implement crisis mitigating measures. In parallel, we have decided not to promulgate a EUR 230 million loan agreement with a private partnership, INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 29 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA recently approved by the National Assembly. Furthermore, we will scale-up public investments at a more moderate pace during 2021-22 and undertake only a limited share of programmed, but unsigned, external project financing. This will support preserving a moderate risk of external and public debt distress. We remain committed to continuing the ECF arrangement and resuming program discussions. The IMF Board completed the fourth review of Guinea's performance under the ECF arrangement on April 1, 2020. We expect to have met all but one of the end-December 2019 quantitative performance criteria for the fifth ECF review. We continue to make progress in advancing program-supported reforms. However, preliminary data point to most end-March ITs having been missed, as Guinea's fiscal position weakened markedly due the negative repercussions of the COVID-19 shock on tax revenues. We will engage closely with IMF staff to calibrate our post-pandemic policies to preserve macroeconomic stability and promote strong and inclusive growth. We will undertake an update of the safeguards assessment before approval of any new IMF arrangement . We are committed to continue to move forward in addressing remaining recommendations of the 2018 safeguards assessment. We have authorized Fund staff to hold discussions with the central bank's external auditors and have access to external audit reports. We will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the BCRG on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations under the RCF. In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we authorize the IMF to publish this letter and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF. Please accept, Madame Managing Director, the assurance of our highest consideration. ________________/s/___________________ ___________________/s/_________________ Mamadi Camara Lounceny Nabé Minister of Economy and Finance Governor of the Central Bank of Guinea 30INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA June 15, 2020 REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY- DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS UPDATE Approved By Prepared by the International Monetary Fund and the Dominique Desruelle International Development Association. (AFR) and Marcello Estevāo (IDA) Guinea: Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis1 Risk of external debt distress: Moderate Overall risk of debt distress Moderate Granularity in the risk rating Limited space to absorb shocks Application of judgment Yes; breach of PV-of-public-debt-to-GDP ratio is short-lived and marginal. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a Macroeconomic projections large downward revision of short-term growth. Needed policy response to the crisis is expected to temporarily deteriorate the fiscal position. Financing strategy Guinea will rely mostly on concessional financing, with non-concessional loans to increase over time. Realism tools flagged None Mechanical risk rating under the external DSA Moderate Mechanical risk rating under the public DSA High 1 The Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) update was approved by Dominique Desruelle (IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA). Guinea's Composite Indicator score, which is based on the October 2019 WEO and the 2018 World Bank's CPIA, is 2.51 and its debt-carrying capacity is classified as weak. This update reflects debt service relief provided by the IMF under the CCRT, and by the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) supported by the G-20 and Paris Club. The authorities have requested participation in the DSSI and indicated their intention to adhere to its commitments. It also incorporates financial assistance from the IMF under the RCF and additional support from the World Bank for the COVID-19 response, including emergency budget support. The coverage of public debt is as in the April 2020 DSA. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Guinea is at moderate risk of external debt distress with limited space to absorb shocks. All external debt burden indicators under the baseline scenario, which accounts for the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic, lie below their respective thresholds. Stress tests suggest that debt vulnerabilities will increase if further adverse shocks materialize. Under the most extreme stress tests, all solvency and liquidity indicators breach their thresholds for prolonged periods. The overall risk of public debt distress is also assessed to be moderate, with the application of judgement regarding a brief and marginal breach for the PV of total-public-debt-to-GDPratio over 2020-21,reflecting higher-than-earlieranticipated external borrowing in 2020 to fill urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs due to the COVID-19pandemic, and the one-offimpact of the 2018 recapitalization of the central bank.1 This assessment hinges on the anticipated rebound of the Guinean economy in 2021 and rephasing of non-priorityprojects to enable scaling-uphealth infrastructure. In view of downside risks and knife-edgeresults of the granularity tool, staff considers that Guinea has limited space to absorb shocks. 2INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 1. Guinea: LIC DSA Macroeconomic Assumptions (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Previous DSA Current DSA 2018 2019 2020 2025 2030 2018 2019 2020 2025 2030 Nominal GDP ($ Million) 12181 13797 14951 21302 29944 12181 13797 14244 20343 28580 Real GDP (percentage change) 6.2 5.6 5.8 5.0 5.0 6.2 5.6 1.4 5.0 5.0 Fiscal Accounts Revenues 13.1 13.7 14.1 16.4 17.2 13.1 13.7 12.3 16.0 16.9 Grants 1.1 0.3 0.9 0.9 0.9 1.1 0.3 1.2 0.9 0.9 Public Sector Expenditure 15.6 14.6 18.2 19.4 19.9 15.6 14.6 17.3 19.0 19.7 of which: Capital expenditure and net lending 5.1 3.7 6.9 8.0 8.7 5.1 3.7 4.9 7.6 8.2 Primary Fiscal Balance -0.3 0.0 -2.4 -1.1 -0.7 -0.3 0.0 -3.0 -1.1 -0.9 New external borrowing 13.4 4.9 10.9 3.1 2.8 13.4 4.9 11.9 3.0 2.7 Grant elements of new external borrowing 31.2 31.7 31.7 39.5 37.8 31.2 31.7 32.1 39.9 38.2 Balance of Payments Exports of goods and services 32.9 30.5 32.2 32.3 32.1 32.9 30.5 27.8 32.1 32.8 Imports of goods and services 46.8 39.4 48.5 37.7 34.0 46.8 39.4 43.0 38.1 35.1 Current account (including transfers) -19.0 -13.9 -22.0 -9.8 -6.6 -19.0 -13.9 -21.1 -10.0 -7.0 Foreign direct investment 12.9 12.9 10.1 7.0 7.0 12.9 12.9 8.3 7.4 7.4 Source: Guinean authorities, IMF and World Bank staff estimates. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution Table 2. Guinea: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40 4 INTERNATIONAL Deficit in balance of goods and services 7.4 13.9 8.8 (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) 12.7 6.7 15.3 11.7 9.6 7.3 6.2 6.0 2.3 -3.3 Actual Projections Average 8/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 Historical Projections External debt (nominal) 1/ 19.3 18.9 19.5 30.7 33.6 33.1 32.9 32.7 32.7 29.6 23.5 25.2 31.9 Definition of external/domestic debt Currency-based of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) 19.3 18.9 19.5 30.7 33.6 33.1 32.9 32.7 32.7 29.6 23.5 25.2 31.9 Is there a material difference between the two No Change in external debt -2.5 -0.4 0.5 11.3 2.9 -0.5 -0.2 -0.2 0.0 -0.7 -0.1 criteria? Identified net debt-creating flows -9.3 3.1 -1.3 12.5 3.7 0.6 0.9 0.6 1.1 -1.8 -8.7 6.3 1.8 Non-interest current account deficit 6.8 18.7 13.8 20.9 15.1 12.6 10.3 9.6 9.6 6.6 -0.5 15.3 10.9 MONETARY Exports 39.9 32.9 30.5 27.8 31.1 30.9 31.9 32.4 32.1 32.8 33.8 Debt Accumulation Contribution from nominal interest rate 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.3 Imports 47.3 46.8 39.4 43.0 42.8 40.6 39.3 38.6 38.1 35.1 30.5 9.0 45 Net current transfers (negative = inflow) -0.9 -0.6 -0.5 -0.4 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.1 0.2 -2.3 -0.4 of which: official -0.2 -0.2 0.0 -0.5 -0.4 -0.4 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 -0.5 4.9 4.6 8.0 40 Other current account flows (negative = net inflow) 0.3 5.3 5.4 6.0 3.9 3.4 3.5 3.9 4.1 4.4 2.6 7.0 35 Net FDI (negative = inflow) -12.6 -12.9 -12.9 -8.3 -9.9 -10.2 -8.2 -7.9 -7.4 -7.4 -7.4 -7.8 -8.1 Endogenous debt dynamics 2/ -3.5 -2.6 -2.1 -0.1 -1.5 -1.7 -1.2 -1.1 -1.1 -1.0 -0.8 6.0 30 FUND Contribution from real GDP growth -1.9 -1.0 -0.9 -0.3 -1.9 -2.2 -1.6 -1.5 -1.5 -1.4 -1.1 5.0 25 Contribution from price and exchange rate changes -1.8 -1.9 -1.3 … … … … … … … … -9.3 -0.8 4.0 20 Residual 3/ 6.8 -3.5 1.8 -1.2 -0.8 -1.1 -1.1 -0.8 -1.2 1.0 8.6 3.0 15 of which: exceptional financing -0.1 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Sustainability indicators 2.0 10 ... ... 1.0 5 PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio 14.0 21.5 23.8 23.5 23.3 23.1 23.1 20.8 17.0 PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio ... ... 45.9 77.4 76.6 75.9 72.9 71.4 71.9 63.5 50.3 0.0 0 PPG debt service-to-exports ratio 1.4 1.7 1.6 2.0 2.9 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.1 5.2 4.4 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio 4.1 4.2 3.5 4.4 6.6 9.6 9.5 9.1 8.2 10.1 8.6 Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars) -0.5 0.8 0.2 1.9 0.9 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.3 -3.6 Rate of Debt Accumulation Key macroeconomic assumptions Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP) 6.0 5.0 Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale) Real GDP growth (in percent) 10.3 6.2 5.6 1.4 6.6 7.0 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent) 8.9 11.0 7.2 1.8 0.7 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.8 1.8 Effective interest rate (percent) 4/ 1.1 1.8 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.1 1.4 External debt (% of GDP) 1/ Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) 66.9 -3.0 5.3 -6.2 20.3 8.2 10.5 8.4 6.1 7.4 7.4 14.5 7.7 of which: Souapiti Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent) -4.8 16.4 -4.6 12.8 6.9 3.0 3.6 5.0 5.6 5.6 5.6 17.8 5.8 40 Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent) ... ... ... 32.1 35.1 40.7 38.6 39.6 40.3 38.5 21.6 ... 38.4 35 Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP) 13.7 13.1 13.7 12.3 13.9 14.8 15.4 16.0 16.0 16.9 17.3 13.5 15.5 Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/ 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.6 ... 2.4 30 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/ ... ... ... 5.0 3.0 2.3 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.9 1.5 25 Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/ ... ... ... 38.2 43.5 52.6 52.1 52.7 54.4 54.5 41.5 ... 51.4 Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars) 10 12 14 14 15 17 18 19 20 29 56 7.9 6.9 20 Nominal dollar GDP growth 20.1 17.8 13.3 3.2 7.4 8.8 7.0 6.9 6.9 7.0 7.0 15 Memorandum items: 10 PV of external debt 7/ ... ... 14.0 21.5 23.8 23.5 23.3 23.1 23.1 20.8 17.0 In percent of exports ... ... 45.9 77.4 76.6 75.9 72.9 71.4 71.9 63.5 50.3 5 Total external debt service-to-exports ratio 1.4 1.7 1.6 2.0 2.9 4.6 4.6 4.5 4.1 5.2 4.4 PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars) 1.9 3.1 3.6 3.9 4.1 4.4 4.7 6.0 9.6 0 (PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent) 8.2 4.1 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.6 0.9 1.5 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio 9.3 19.1 13.2 9.6 12.3 13.1 10.6 9.8 9.6 7.4 -0.5 Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt. 2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms. 3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-yearinterest payments divided by previous period debt stock. 5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief. 6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value. 8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 3. Guinea: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40 (Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated) Actual Projections Average 6/ 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2030 2040 Historical Projections Public sector debt 1/ 39.5 37.4 34.2 44.9 45.6 43.7 42.4 41.3 40.4 34.6 25.5 41.7 40.3 of which: external debt 19.3 18.9 19.5 30.7 33.6 33.1 32.9 32.7 32.7 29.6 23.5 25.2 31.9 of which: local-currency denominated Change in public sector debt -3.0 -2.1 -3.2 10.8 0.7 -1.9 -1.3 -1.1 -0.9 -1.1 -0.8 Identified debt-creating flows -6.0 -4.5 -4.0 2.0 -1.3 -2.1 -1.4 -1.0 -0.9 -0.6 -0.7 -3.5 -0.8 Primary deficit 1.1 0.3 0.0 3.0 2.1 1.3 0.9 1.0 1.1 0.9 0.2 2.1 1.3 Revenue and grants 15.2 14.3 14.0 13.4 14.8 15.7 16.3 16.8 16.9 17.8 18.2 14.8 16.5 of which: grants 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.2 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.9 Primary (noninterest) expenditure 16.3 14.5 14.0 16.4 16.9 17.0 17.2 17.8 18.0 18.6 18.4 16.9 17.7 Automatic debt dynamics -7.1 -4.7 -4.0 -0.8 -3.1 -3.3 -2.3 -2.1 -2.0 -1.5 -0.8 Contribution from interest rate/growth differential -5.2 -3.6 -3.3 -0.9 -3.1 -3.3 -2.3 -2.1 -2.0 -1.5 -0.8 of which: contribution from average real interest rate -1.2 -1.3 -1.3 -0.4 -0.3 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.2 0.4 of which: contribution from real GDP growth -4.0 -2.3 -2.0 -0.5 -2.8 -3.0 -2.2 -2.0 -2.0 -1.7 -1.2 Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation -2.0 -1.1 -0.6 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Other identified debt-creating flows 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 -2.8 -0.1 Privatization receipts (negative) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Debt relief (HIPC and other) 0.0 0.0 0.0 -0.2 -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.8 Residual 3.0 2.4 0.7 8.9 2.0 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 -0.5 -0.2 Sustainability indicators PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/ ... ... 29.0 36.6 36.6 34.7 33.5 32.3 31.5 26.4 19.5 PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio … … 208.0 271.9 247.7 221.7 205.0 192.5 186.2 148.6 107.2 Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/ 6.1 12.2 20.5 16.8 16.6 16.2 16.0 14.7 13.4 14.1 12.3 Gross financing need 4/ 1.2 1.2 2.9 5.2 4.4 3.7 3.5 3.5 3.3 3.4 2.4 Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions Real GDP growth (in percent) 10.3 6.2 5.6 1.4 6.6 7.0 5.2 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent) 1.1 1.8 0.9 1.1 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.4 -5.7 -6.4 -6.7 -3.5 -2.1 -1.3 -0.3 0.6 1.5 7.4 20.5 -2.2 1.7 Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent) Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation) -9.9 -6.1 -3.7 … ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 0.5 ... Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent) 10.4 10.0 9.3 8.5 8.2 8.2 7.8 7.8 7.8 7.8 7.8 8.3 7.9 Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent) 22.0 -5.6 1.6 19.3 9.5 7.6 6.7 8.9 5.8 6.3 4.4 7.0 7.9 Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/ 4.2 2.4 3.2 -7.8 1.5 3.2 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.9 1.0 3.3 1.2 PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Definition of external/domestic debt Currency-based Is there a material difference No between the two criteria? Public sector debt 1/ of which: local-currency denominated of which: foreign-currency denominated 50 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 5 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt. Definition of external debt is Currency-based. 2/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 3/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt. 4/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 5/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question. 6/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years. GUINEA ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 1. Guinea: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30 60 50 40 30 20 10 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 200 180 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 PV of debt-to-exports ratio Most extreme shock is Combination 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 14 Debt service-to-exports ratio 12 10 8 6 4 2 Most extreme shock is Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Historical scenario 20 Most extreme shock is Exports 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 18 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 Most extreme shock is Combination 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Most extreme shock 1/ Threshold Customization of Default Settings Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests* Size Interactions Default User defined Shares of marginal debt No No External PPG MLT debt 100% Tailored Tests Terms of marginal debt Combined CLs No Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.4% 1.4% Natural Disasters 5.0% 5.0% n.a. n.a. USD Discount rate Commodity Prices 2/ No No Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Market Financing n.a. n.a. Avg. grace period 6 6 Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or * Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are interactions of the default settings for the stress tests. assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal "n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply. debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. Stress tests with one-off breaches are also presented (if any), while these one- off breaches are deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. 2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department. 6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 2. Guinea: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30 60 PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio 50 40 30 20 Most extreme shock is Non-debt flows 10 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 350 PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio 25 Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio 300 20 250 200 15 150 10 100 50 Most extreme shock is Non-debt flows 5 Most extreme shock is Combined contingent liabilities 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Most extreme shock 1/ Public debt benchmark Historical scenario Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests* Default User defined Shares of marginal debt External PPG medium and long-term 91% 91% Domestic medium and long-term 1% 1% Domestic short-term 7% 7% Terms of marginal debt External MLT debt Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD 1.4% 1.4% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 23 23 Avg. grace period 6 6 Domestic MLT debt Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing 2.7% 2.7% Avg. maturity (incl. grace period) 2 2 Avg. grace period 1 1 Domestic short-term debt Avg. real interest rate 0% 0.0% Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections. Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented. INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7 ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Figure 3. Guinea: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt under Country Specific Alternative Scenarios, 2020-301 35 PV of debt-to GDP ratio 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 160 140 120 100 80 60 40 20 0 PV of debt-to-exports ratio 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 12 Debt service-to-exports ratio 10 8 6 4 2 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 16 Debt service-to-revenue ratio 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030 Baseline Weak policy Higher non-concessional borrowing Threshold Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department. 8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND ©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution GUINEA Table 5. Guinea: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt, 2020-30 (Percent) Projections 1/ 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 PV of debt-to GDP ratio Baseline 21 24 23 23 23 23 23 23 22 21 21 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2040 2/ 21 25 28 31 34 37 38 41 44 47 50 A2. Weak Policy 21 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 23 23 23 A3. Higher non-concessional borrowing 21 24 24 24 25 25 24 24 23 22 22 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 21 25 26 26 26 26 25 25 24 24 23 B2. Primary balance 21 25 27 27 26 26 26 26 25 24 24 B3. Exports 21 29 37 36 36 35 35 34 33 31 30 B4. Other flows 3/ 21 30 37 36 36 35 35 34 33 31 30 B5. Depreciation 21 30 27 27 27 27 26 26 25 25 24 B6. Combination of B1-B5 21 33 37 36 36 36 35 34 33 32 30 C. Tailored Tests C1. Combined contingent liabilities 21 28 28 28 28 28 27 27 26 25 25 C2. Natural disaster n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. C3. Commodity price 21 25 26 26 26 26 26 25 24 23 23 C4. Market Financing n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 30 Threshold debt-to-exports ratio PV of Baseline 77 77 76 73 71 72 71 69 67 65 64 A. Alternative Scenarios A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2040 2/ 77 81 91 97 105 114 119 126 134 142 152 A2. Weak Policy 77 77 77 75 74 75 75 73 72 70 69 A3. Higher non-concessional borrowing 77 77 78 76 76 76 75 73 71 68 66 B. Bound Tests B1. Real GDP growth 77