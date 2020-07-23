Guinea : Request for Disbursement Under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Guinea »

|
PR20/244
IMF Executive Board Approves US$148 Million Disbursement
to Guinea to address the COVID-19 Pandemic
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
-
The IMF Executive Board approves the 70th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19.
-
The IMF approved the disbursement of US$148 million to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deteriorated its short-term growth prospects and hindered mining export and tax revenues.
-
The IMF disbursement will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities' response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact.
Washington, DC - June 19, 2020 On June 19, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement of SDR 107.1 million (about US$148 million) to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This, together with debt relief received on April 13 under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), will help the country address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs stemming from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures. IMF financing will also contribute to catalyzing donors' financial support.
Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-term growth prospects and hindered mining exports and tax revenues.
The disbursement under the RCF will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities' response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Key measures will focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis, and supporting the private sector. The authorities are taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis.
Following the Executive Board's discussion on Guinea, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Acting Chair and Deputy Managing Director, issued the following statement: "Guinea has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have further weakened the short-term outlook. The pandemic and mitigation measures have given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. The disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility will provide timely support to address these needs and should help catalyze donors' financial assistance.
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
2
"The authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to respond to the emergency and mitigate the impact of the crisis. Key measures focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting the private sector. Non-priority spending will be contained to free resources for the emergency response. The authorities are also implementing measures to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of emergency resources.
"Using external buffers while allowing greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to responding to the shock while preserving an adequate level of reserves. The central bank will continue to limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market and implement a rule-based intervention strategy. Monetary policy will be oriented towards preserving liquidity in the banking sector while containing inflation. To this end, limiting central bank budget financing will be important.
"Beyond addressing immediate needs stemming from the crisis, preserving medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability is key. For this, the authorities will target a lower-than-previously- planned primary fiscal deficit path once the crisis subsides. Ensuring debt transparency and moving forward with reforms to strengthen debt management will also be critical.''
|
|
GUINEA
|
|
REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT
|
|
|
June 15, 2020
|
FACILITY
|
|
Context. Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A local outbreak
|
|
is spreading rapidly, adding pressure to the fragile social context and putting a strain on
|
|
the health system. Containment measures have started to negatively impact domestic
|
|
economic activity. Furthermore, the sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export
|
|
market) has hindered mining exports and tax revenues, putting pressure on Guinea's
|
|
external and fiscal position. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review, worsening
|
|
global conditions and the local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-term
|
|
outlook. Real growth is expected to sharply decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2020.
|
|
Request for Fund support. The authorities are seeking financial assistance under the
|
|
Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address the urgent balance of payments and fiscal
|
|
financing needs arising from the negative impact of the pandemic and mitigation
|
|
measures. Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in
|
|
the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of quota), in the form of budget support.
|
|
The authorities are also actively seeking additional financing from donors.
|
|
Policy response. The authorities have adopted a comprehensive response plan to
|
|
address the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Fiscal policy is being
|
|
oriented towards scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable, and
|
|
supporting the private sector. Staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit
|
|
to allow the authorities to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic
|
|
impact. External buffers will be used to respond to the shock while greater exchange
|
|
rate flexibility will contribute to preserving an adequate level of reserves. Reducing
|
|
reserve requirements will help to support banks' liquidity and credit to the economy.
|
|
Limiting central bank budget financing will contribute to containing inflation.
|
|
Performance under the ECF-supported program. The fourth review under the ECF
|
|
arrangement was completed by the Executive Board on April 1. All but one
|
|
end-December 2019 performance criteria for the fifth ECF review were met.
|
|
Program-supported reforms advanced. Preliminary data point to most end-March ITs
|
|
having been missed, as the impact of the pandemic weighed on the fiscal position.
|
|
Discussions under the fifth ECF review are currently unfeasible due to the severity of the
|
|
shock, uncertainty around the short-term outlook, and difficulties in holding
|
|
comprehensive policy discussions. The authorities have indicated their commitment to
|
|
the ECF arrangement and program discussions will resume as soon as feasible.
GUINEA
Approved By
Dominique Desruelle
(AFR) and Chad
Steinberg (SPR)
An IMF team consisting of Ms. Albertin (Head), Ms. Kaze, Mr. Koumtingué and Mr. O'Sullivan (all AFR), Ms. Mogues (FAD), Mr. Carrière-Swallow (SPR), and Mr. Issoufou (Resident Representative) held discussions by video conference with the authorities during May 22-29, 2020 in Washington D.C. Messrs. Sylla and N'Sonde (OED) joined the mission discussions. The team held discussions with the Minister of Economy and Finance Mamadi Camara, Central Bank Governor Lounceny Nabé, Minister of Budget Ismaël Dioubaté, Minister of Plan and Economic Development Kanny Diallo and other senior government officials. Ms. Delcambre provided assistance in the preparation of this report.
APPENDIX
GUINEA
CONTEXT AND BACKGROUND
A COVID-19 outbreak is spreading rapidly in Guinea and has started to put a strain on the health system. Guinea reported its first COVID-19case in mid-March2020. Since then, the contagion has spread rapidly and about 4,300 cases have been confirmed. As most cases have required hospitalization, limited capacity has been fully utilized
(530 bed units in the country). Building on the experience of the Ebola virus epidemic, which severely affected Guinea during 2014-15, the authorities have swiftly prepared a National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, with the support of the World Health Organization and development partners. Thus, surveillance has been strengthened, three laboratories have been equipped for diagnosis, and a quarantine center was set up in Conakry. In parallel, measures to contain the contagion were adopted, notably closing land and aerial borders, restricting movements within the country, suspending public events, and establishing a night curfew in Conakry.
|
Figure 1. Guinea: Evolution of the
|
Figure 2. Guinea: Hospital Bed Capacity,
|
|
|
COVID-19 Outbreak
|
|
|
As of June 10, 2020
|
|
5000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4000
|
|
|
4000
|
Total Cases
|
|
|
|
|
3500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3000
|
|
|
|
Recovered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3000
|
|
|
|
|
|
2500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
20
|
30
|
40
|
51
|
61
|
71
|
81
|
Active Cases
|
Recovered
|
Deaths
|
0
|
Beds - Conakry
|
Beds - Other
|
Total Occupied
|
|
|
|
Days Since First Case
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates.
The COVID-19 local outbreak is adding further pressure to Guinea's fragile social context, compounding risks of instability. Social outcomes in Guinea are below the sub-SaharanAfrica average, with poverty incidence at about 60 percent of the population. Large scale protests and social unrest marked the legislative elections and the constitutional referendum held on March 22, 2020. The opposition has not recognized the electoral results and the new constitution. Presidential elections are expected by end-2020.
The fourth review under the 2017-20 ECF arrangement was completed by the Executive Board on April 1, 2020. All but one of the end-December2019 quantitative performance criteria for the fifth ECF review were met. Program-supportedreforms advanced. The end-Marchindicative target (IT) on net international reserves was met. However, preliminary data point to most ITs having been missed, as the fiscal position deteriorated due the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic on Guinea's tax revenues.
4INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
GUINEA
IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OUTLOOK
A. The Impact of the Pandemic: Global Spillovers and the Local Outbreak
Mining production contracted by about 5 percent (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2020, as external demand weakened due to the impact of the pandemic. The production of bauxite and industrial gold declined, owing to spillovers from the pandemic and impact of containment measures. The sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export market) and worsening global conditions have weakened external demand. This was compounded by transport disruptions due to measures to contain the local outbreak. Headline inflation increased to 9.5 percent (y-o-y)at end-March,as border closure and mobility restrictions constrained imports and transportation of agricultural products. Core inflation increased to 5 percent (y-o-y),driven by rising health care costs.
In parallel, mining exports and foreign exchange reserves declined. Bauxite and industrial gold exports contracted by 6.6 percent and 20 percent (y-o-y)at end-March,respectively. Gross international reserves declined to US$1.2 billion (3.9 months of imports coverage) at end-March,as mining export receipts weakened. The Central Bank continued to limit its interventions while allowing a modest depreciation. The real effective exchange rate appreciated by 5.7 percent (y-o-y)at end-March2020, as the inflation differential with trading partners widened.
The fiscal position deteriorated at end-March, as mining tax revenues underperformed. The basic fiscal balance recorded a lower-than-anticipatedsurplus of 0.1 percent of GDP at end-March.Mining tax revenues declined by 26 percent (y-o-y),as negative spillovers of the pandemic weighed on mining production and exports. This was in part mitigated by lower-than-programmedspending on goods and services and public investments. Reflecting higher-than-anticipatedfinancing needs, net borrowing from the central bank picked-upto
0.7 percent of GDP. Net domestic arrears were reduced by 0.5 percent of GDP at end-March.
The banking sector remains stable and provision of credit was maintained. Private sector credit growth was sustained at 23 percent (average, y-o-y)at end-March2020, supported by banks' liquidity. In parallel, banks' net lending to the government increased by 19 percent (average, y-o-y).After declining at end-2019,excess reserves increased slightly at end-March. Non-performingloans declined to 10.4 percent at end-2019(from 12.5 percent at end-June2019).
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 5
GUINEA
Figure 3. Guinea: The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
|
|
|
Bauxite and Industrial Gold Exports
|
|
|
|
|
Headline, Food and Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Millions of tons; Tons)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent, YOY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of tons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tons
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
Mar
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bauxite
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gold (industrial)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserves
(Months of imports; USD millions)
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
Months of
|
|
|
Imports
|
|
1.5
|
U.S Dollars,
|
|
|
Millions (RHS)
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
JAN
|
FEB
|
MAR
|
|
2020 2020 2020
Real Effective Exchange Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Index: 2016 = 100)
|
|
|
|
|
1500
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1300
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1100
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
900
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
Mar-14
|
Sep-14
|
Mar-15
|
Sep-15
|
Mar-16
|
Sep-16
|
Mar-17
|
Sep-17
|
Mar-18
|
Sep-18
|
Mar-19
|
Sep-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NEER
|
|
REER
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Imbalances and Central Bank Net
|
Excess Reserves and Credit Growth
|
Financing
|
(GNF billions; Percent, YOY)
|
(Percent of GDP)
|
4
2
0 -2-4
-6
-8
2015 2016 2017 2018 JUN SEP DEC MAR
2019 2019 2019 2020
|
Basic fiscal balance
|
Overall fiscal balance
|
Central bank financing
|
6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
7
(percent)
Figure 4.
Guinea: Contribution to Real GDP Growth
GUINEA
B. The Short-Term Outlook
The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has deteriorated Guinea's growth outlook. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review,
the local outbreak and worsening global conditions have hindered Guinea's short-term prospects. Real growth has been revised down to 1.4 percent in 2020, against
5.8 percent previously anticipated.1 Mining activity is expected to contract, due to weaker external demand. Local containment measures are expected to negatively impact economic activity, notably tourism, transport, and retail trade. Inflation is expected at 9.1 percent in 2020, as measures were implemented to stabilize basic food prices (rice, sugar, and oil). The COVID-19 shock is expected to be temporary. Real growth would rebound to 6.6 percent in 2021, against 6.2 percent previously
expected. This would be supported by gradually recovering mining activity, as global conditions improve,
and local containment measures are lifted. Real output is expected to remain significantly below its pre-pandemic trend through 2025.
|
Guinea's external position will deteriorate in 2020, triggering an urgent balance of
|
|
|
payments need. Mining exports are projected to
|
|
Text Table 1. Guinea: Balance of payments:
|
|
|
decline in 2020, reflecting weaker external
|
|
|
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic
|
|
|
demand and a decline in aluminum price. Imports
|
|
(In millions of U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
|
are expected to increase, reflecting the scaling-up
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
4th ECF Rev.
|
RCF Req.
|
Change ¹
|
|
in public spending on health. The sharp decline in
|
|
|
|
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current account balance
|
-1,890
|
-3,268
|
-2,976
|
-8.9
|
|
oil prices will support the external position.
|
2
|
|
Exports of goods
|
4,019
|
4,709
|
3,876
|
-17.7
|
|
|
Mining products
|
3,556
|
4,130
|
3,431
|
-16.9
|
|
|
|
Other
|
463
|
579
|
445
|
-23.2
|
|
Foreign direct investment in the mining sector
|
|
Imports of goods
|
-4,631
|
-6,176
|
-5,215
|
-15.5
|
|
|
Petroleum goods
|
-820
|
-796
|
-513
|
-35.5
|
|
and project loan financing are expected to be
|
|
Food products
|
-498
|
-567
|
-515
|
-9.2
|
|
|
Other consumption goods
|
-547
|
-591
|
-576
|
-2.6
|
|
delayed, due to worsening global conditions and
|
|
Intermediate and capital goods
|
-2,765
|
-4,222
|
-3,612
|
-14.5
|
|
|
Capital and financial accounts
|
2,194
|
3,206
|
2,529
|
-21.1
|
|
|
of which FDI
|
1,786
|
1,514
|
1,184
|
-21.7
|
|
containment measures (Text table 1). Staff
|
|
|
Financing
|
-303
|
63
|
98
|
55.9
|
|
|
|
Use of Fund resources (net)
|
24
|
32
|
33
|
1.9
|
|
estimates that a balance of payments financing
|
|
Change in gross official reserves ²
|
-327
|
31
|
65
|
-112.6
|
|
|
Financing gap
|
0
|
0
|
-349
|
-
|
|
need of US$349 million (2.4 percent of GDP) has
|
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.
|
|
|
|
|
¹ In percent of projected value at the 4th ECF Review. For gross reserves, reflects the rate of
|
3
|
|
|
decumulation.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
² A positive number denotes reserves decumulation.
|
|
|
|
|
emerged.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The program scenario at the fourth ECF review assumed initial global downward revisions to growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no local outbreak in Guinea. Staff had also presented two alternative downside scenarios assuming a stronger slowdown in China and a COVID-19 local outbreak.
-
International oil prices are expected to be about 36 percent lower in 2020 than in the program scenario at the fourth ECF review.
-
The RCF baseline scenario assumes that the disbursements related to the fifth and sixth reviews under the
ECF arrangement will take place in 2020.
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates.
Total
Of which:
Tax Relief to firms in tourism and hotels and SMEs
Supporting the Private Sector
Of which:
Cash Transfers and High-intensityWorks
Payment of Electricity Bills for Social Tariff Consumers Food Stock Reserve
Protecting the Most Vulnerable
Of which:
Health Infrastructure Operational Costs Medical Equipment
Medical Treatment & Diagnostics Surveillance
COVID-19Health spending
Guinea: COVID-19Response plan (percent of GDP)
2020
Text Table 2.
1.50
0.19
0.27
0.21
0.09
0.08
0.42
0.26
0.22
0.14
0.09
0.08
0.81
GUINEA
The short-term growth outlook is uncertain, and risks are tilted to the downside. A stronger and more prolonged negative impact of the pandemic on Guinea's external demand and domestic activity could further weaken growth and delay the recovery. Furthermore, risks of social and political instability in the run-upto the presidential elections are significant.
POLICY ISSUES AND DISCUSSIONS
A. Fiscal Policy: Responding to the COVID-19 Emergency
The authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate the impact of the crisis, notably on the most vulnerable. Staff supports the authorities' plan to respond to
the crisis as well-tailored to pressing needs. Key measures focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis, and supporting the private sector (Box 1). The additional budgetary cost of the COVID-19 response plan is estimated at 1.5 percent of GDP. Health spending will be scaled-up by 0.8 percent of GDP to respond and mitigate the outbreak. This will support reinforcing COVID-19 diagnostics, providing appropriate treatment, acquiring medical equipment and expanding health infrastructure.4 Targeted measures will protect the most vulnerable. Cash transfers to poor households will be initiated in urban and rural areas, with the support of the World Bank. Electricity and water
charges will be temporarily waived for the most vulnerable, and a reserve stock will be built-up to mitigate food security risks. A range of measures will support firms in the most affected sectors and SMEs, including temporary tax relief.
4 This expands the National Emergency Preparedness and Response Plan, prepared with the technical support of the World Health Organization and development partners. The IMF health costing model estimates the cost for Guinea to respond to the health crisis to be at 1.4 percent of GDP. This is based on a Susceptible-Infectious-Recovered epidemiological model of disease diffusion, projecting the number of people requiring hospitalization and estimating the costs of providing care and increasing capacity in the health sector.
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Box 1: Guinea's COVID-19 Response Plan: Addressing the Health Crisis, Protecting the Most
Vulnerable and Supporting the Private Sector
The authorities have adopted a plan to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Key components of the authorities' response plan are: scaling-uphealth spending to address the health emergency; protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis; and supporting the private sector, notably SMEs.
Health spending will be significantly scaled-up to address the COVID-19 emergency. The authorities aim at increasing health spending by 0.8 percent of GDP (compared to the 2020 Budget Law) to build capacity to diagnose the virus, ensure appropriate medical treatment, and expand health infrastructure. Notably, key measures will focus on strengthening COVID-19surveillance activity and contact-tracing;conducting a prevention communication campaign; reinforcing detection capacity and the number of equipped laboratories; providing appropriate medical care to COVID-19patients; acquiring medical equipment; and building health centers and facilities.
|
Guinea: Public Health Expenditures
|
Guinea: COVID-19 Health Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percent of GDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(GNF Billions)
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comm. Coord.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& TA
|
2
|
|
|
Covid-19 Related Spending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surveillance
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Medical
|
Health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treatment &
|
Infrastructure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diagnostics
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
365
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
|
Act.
|
Budget
|
|
|
Proj.
|
|
Medical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Law
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment
|
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
313
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates
Social safety nets will be strengthened to protect the most vulnerable and targeted measures will be implemented to mitigate the impact of the crisis. A targeted cash transfer program for poor households, supported by the World Bank, will be implemented in rural and urban areas, expected to be heavily impacted by the crisis. This will draw upon the social register of vulnerable populations developed by the National Agency for Economic and Social Inclusion, which will be expanded to identify additional households in urban areas. For the period of April-June,the payment for electricity and water bills will be waived for social tariff consumers and postponed for other non-commercialconsumers; and public transport provided for free. The state is also planning to build-upan emergency stock of rice and, if need arises, will distribute to the population to ensure food security. In parallel, tax relief measures for suppliers will contribute to stabilizing prices for basic food (rice, oil and sugar).
Furthermore, temporary measures will support firms in the sectors most heavily affected by the crisis and SMEs. Temporary relief on the payment of taxes, social security contributions, and electricity and water bills will be provided to firms in the tourism and hotel sectors and SMEs. The BCRG will allow firms in the tourism and hotel sectors to request banks to reschedule their loan repayments. The repayment of domestic arrears will also be accelerated. A public guarantee fund for SMEs' loans (GNF 50 billion) provided by banks has been created. Furthermore, a fund to support firms in the informal sector (GNF 20 billion), through direct
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 9
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Box 1: Guinea's COVID-19 Response Plan: Addressing the Health Crisis, Protecting the Most
Vulnerable and Supporting the Private Sector (concluded)
provisions of loans, has been established. The governance and accountability framework for these funds are being developed, with the support of the World Bank.
|
Guinea: Social Measures
|
Guinea: Private Sector Measures
|
(GNF Billions)
|
|
(GNF Billions)
|
Other
|
Informal Sector
|
18
|
20
|
|
Food Stock
|
Other
|
|
Reserve
|
72
|
|
117
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
|
Transfer
|
Hotel &
|
|
Program
|
|
Tourism
|
SME's
|
292
|
Industry
|
Utility Fee
|
37
|
253
|
Waivers
|
|
|
150
|
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates. Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates.
In view of the COVID-19 shock, staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit to allow the authorities to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic impact. The impact of the COVID-19pandemic and the needed policy response will lead to a basic fiscal deficit of 2 percent of GDP in 2020, against a programmed surplus of 0.6 percent of GDP. Tax revenues are projected to be 1.9 percent of GDP lower-than-anticipated.Mining revenues will be severely hit by declining production and exports. The slowdown in domestic activity will negatively impact non-miningtax revenues. Lower international oil prices will support revenues from the special tax on petroleum products. The authorities will contain non-priorityspending to create fiscal space for scaling-uphealth spending and mitigation measures -areduction of about 0.1 and
0.7 percent of GDP in spending in goods and services and domestically-financed public investment. The authorities are preparing a Supplementary Budget Law to be submitted to the National Assembly in July.
A fiscal financing gap of 2.4 percent of GDP is expected in 2020. The authorities have actively engaged with development partners to mobilize additional financing to respond to the COVID-19crisis. Emergency budget support is anticipated from the World Bank (US$80 million, against US$40 million expected at the fourth ECF review) and the African Development Bank (US$20 million) in 2020.5 Furthermore, the authorities have requested debt service suspension from
5 The World Bank Emergency Development Policy Operation is expected to be approved by end-July 2020. The budget support from the African Development Bank is expected to be disbursed by end-June 2020. The RCF baseline also incorporates budget support for EUR 18 million from the European Union, which was already included in the program scenario of the fourth review under the ECF arrangement.
official bilateral creditors under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the G-20 and the Paris Club (US$25 million), included in the baseline scenario.6 The RCF financing would contribute to closing the fiscal financing gap by 1 percent of GDP. Debt relief under the IMF CCRT Initiative will reduce the fiscal financing gap by an additional 0.1 percent of GDP. The authorities are in discussions with donors and expect to mobilize additional financing to fill the residual financing gap of 0.7 percent of GDP.7
Text Table 3. Guinea: Fiscal Financing Gap
(Percent of GDP)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
4th Rev.
|
RCF
|
Total revenue and grants
|
15.2
|
13.6
|
Tax Revenue
|
13.5
|
11.6
|
Grants
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
Expenditures and net lending
|
18.2
|
17.3
|
Current Expenditures
|
11.3
|
12.4
|
Capital Expenditures
|
6.8
|
4.9
|
Basic fiscal balance
|
0.6
|
-2.0
|
Overall balance, Including Grants
|
-3.0
|
-3.7
|
Financing
|
3.0
|
1.3
|
Domestic Financing
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
External Financing (net)
|
3.7
|
1.9
|
Program Loans
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Financing gap
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
CCRT Debt Relief
|
…
|
0.1
|
G-20 DSSI
|
…
|
0.2
|
RCF Disbursement
|
…
|
1.0
|
World Bank
|
…
|
0.3
|
African Development Bank
|
…
|
0.1
|
Residual Financing Gap
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
|
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.
Public finance governance mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis. Guinea has strengthened its public financial management and anti-corruptionframework, with the support of IMF technical assistance, as key program-supportedreforms under the ECF arrangement. In this vein, to ensure that all COVID-19resources can be traced, the authorities will create a budgetary fund that will account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic. Furthermore, a dedicated account will be established, as part of the Treasury Single Account at the central bank, to receive and disburse COVID-19funds. The authorities will publish monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19related spending and timely ex-postcontrol of high-riskexpenditures will be conducted by the inspectorate-generalfor finance, with the involvement of civil society. The authorities will publish online, on the websites of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget, all awarded procurement contracts for COVID-19related projects, including the
-
The DSSI operation is expected to postpone about US$ 25 million due in amortization in 2020, which will be rescheduled in NPV-neutral terms over 2022-24. Since participating creditors are representative of Guinea's official bilateral creditors, longstanding external arrears owed to non-Paris Club members have been deemed away. Regarding longstanding external arrears owed by Guinea to private creditors, the authorities continue to make good faith efforts to reach a collaborative agreement. The IMF Board concluded a financing assurance review on April 1, 2020, jointly with the fourth review of the ECF program.
-
If additional donors' financing should not materialize, contingency measures will focus on further containing
non-priority spending to close the residual fiscal financing gap. A larger-than-anticipated use of foreign exchange reserves and/or exchange rate depreciation would contribute to close the residual balance of payments gap.
GUINEA
names of the entities and their beneficial owners. A full audit of COVID-19 spending (including ex-post validation of goods and services procured) will also be conducted by the Court of Accounts and published online by June 2021.
The authorities remain committed to medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability. As the impact of the crisis subsides, the authorities will orient fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previously-programmedprimary fiscal deficit path. External borrowing will significantly increase in 2020 to finance exceptional budgetary needs to respond to the crisis. In view of this, the authorities are committed to rephasing non-priority externally-financedpublic investments in 2020 to create fiscal space for COVID-19priority spending. In parallel, they have decided not to promulgate a EUR 230 million (1.8 percent of GDP) loan agreement with a private partnership to finance infrastructure development, which was signed in October 2019 and approved by the National Assembly in early June 2020.8 In addition, the authorities will scale-uppublic investment at a more moderate pace and they will undertake only a limited share of planned, but unsigned external project financing in 2021-22to preserve debt sustainability. Under the baseline scenario, Guinea's debt is sustainable, with a moderate risk of external and public debt distress and limited space to absorb shocks. This assumes a gradually rebound in 2021 and lower- than-budgetedexternally financed public investment in 2020, owing to the impact of containment measures and rephasing of non-priorityinvestment projects. The debt sustainability analysis update also reflects debt service relief provided by the IMF under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) and the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the G20 and the Paris Club. The authorities have indicated their commitment to adhere to requirements under the DSSI, including maintaining non-concessionalborrowing within the envelope allowed under the ECF program.9
-
Monetary and Exchange Rate Policies: Maintaining Adequate Reserves and Preserving Liquidity
Allowing greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to preserve an adequate level of reserves. Guinea has strengthened its external buffers against shocks under the ECF arrangement. In view of this, staff supports using part of these buffers to respond to the balance of payments shock while maintaining an adequate level of international reserves (3.8 months of import coverage, in line with the ARA-CCreserve adequacy estimate). The authorities will continue to limit interventions in the foreign exchange market and will allow greater exchange rate flexibility. They
-
The signature of this loan was not reported to IMF staff as required under the data reporting commitments for program monitoring under the ECF arrangement. Staff considers this loan to be concessional in line with the definition in the Technical Memorandum of Understanding under the ECF arrangement. Since the signature of this loan does not affect the conditions established for the disbursement associated with the fourth review under the ECF arrangement, it does not give rise to a noncomplying disbursement under the Fund's misreporting policy. However, staff expressed concerns about the transparency of debt reporting and underscored the importance of moving ahead with program-supported reforms to strengthen debt management under the ECF arrangement. This will be further discussed in the context of the next review under the ECF arrangement.
-
Guinea has fully utilized the US$650 million envelope of non-concessional borrowing allowed under the ECF program to finance priority infrastructure projects.
(Percent of total)
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff calculations.
Figure 5.
Guinea: Sectoral Distribution of Banks' Lending, March 2020
GUINEA
underscored their commitment to implement the recently-adoptedrule-based intervention strategy to reduce discretion by end-October 2020, given delays in donors' assistance to set-up the electronic platform due to the COVID-19 emergency.10 Meanwhile, the authorities will calibrate limited interventions taking into account market developments so as to avoid disorderly conditions.
Monetary policy will aim at preserving liquidity in the banking sector while containing inflation. The BCRG lowered the policy rate (from 12.5 to 11 percent) and the reserve requirement rate (from 16 to 15 percent). Staff supports the monetary easing to support banks' liquidity and provision of credit to the economy. In parallel, the authorities agreed with staff to limit central bank lending to the government within the existing statutory limits to contain inflation, despite large financing needs.11 The BCRG will also manage liquidity more actively by using available instruments and calibrating operations on the basis of the recently-developedliquidity forecasting framework.12
C. Financial Sector: Preserving Stability
Strengthening banking supervision will help maintain financial stability. Banks' lending to the private sector is mostly short-termand concentrated in sectors that are expected to be severely hit by containment measures, notably retail trade and transport. Banks' earnings and asset quality could be undermined as a result of borrowers' capacity to service loans. Moving ahead with the implementation of the updated accounting framework and reporting system for banks will support monitoring the quality of banks' portfolio. Staff supports the establishment of a public guarantee fund for SMEs (Box 1) but noted that fiscal risks may arise from contingent liabilities.13 Staff supports the envisaged loan repayment rescheduling for firms in the most affected sectors (Box 1) but underscored the importance of prudent renegotiation of loan terms. Staff emphasized that banks should be
allowed to restructure the loans provided to businesses affected by the crisis while maintaining appropriate loan classification and provision.
-
The parameters of the rule-based intervention strategy are specified such as to reduce discretion while limiting excessive volatility of the exchange rate.
-
The 2018 Memorandum of Understanding between the BCRG and the Ministry of Economy and Finance limits the BCRG advances to the government to short-term cash management and to the statutory limits of the Central Bank Law (no more than 5 percent of the average fiscal revenues of the last three years).
-
The BCRG has monetary regulation instruments (short-term securities) to absorb excess liquidity and uses injections operations (refinancing windows) to provide liquidity.
-
If fiscal risks materialized, non-priority spending will need to be reduced to absorb related fiscal costs.
GUINEA
ACCESS AND CAPACITY TO REPAY
A. Access Level and Modalities
The authorities are requesting a disbursement under the RCF equivalent to 50 percent of quota (SDR 107.1 million or about US$ 146 million), to be made available as budget support. The COVID-19pandemic has sharply deteriorated Guinea's short-termoutlook, giving rise to an urgent balance of payments need (¶9), and triggered large fiscal financing needs (¶13). Staff notes that:
-
The RCF disbursement will provide timely support to address the urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs from the impact and mitigation of the pandemic. Discussions under the ECF arrangement, including for an ad-hocaugmentation between reviews, are currently unfeasible due to the severity of the shock, the uncertainty surrounding the short-termoutlook, and difficulties in holding comprehensive policy discussions. The disbursement under the RCF will fill 42 percent of the balance of payments need. It will also help catalyze donors' financial support (¶13). In addition, debt relief under the CCRT Initiative will contribute to fill further 7 percent. The urgent balance of payments need that necessitated the RCF request is caused by a sudden exogenous shock and is expected to resolve within the next 12 months;
-
Access under the RCF will maintain buffers for additional IMF financial support, if downside risks materialize. Proposed access (50 percent of quota) is calibrated to the projected balance of payments need and takes into account that additional donors' support could be mobilized. This will allow to maintain buffers for additional IMF support, in view of the uncertain short-termoutlook.14 If downside risks materialized, further support could be provided under an additional RCF or an augmentation of access under the ECF arrangement;
-
The authorities have indicated their commitment to continue the ECF arrangement and program discussions will resume as soon as feasible. In view of the delayed completion of the fourth ECF review, combining the fifth and the sixth (last) reviews (test dates at end- December 2019 and end-June2020, respectively) could be envisaged.
B. Capacity to Repay and Safeguards Assessment
Guinea's capacity to repay its obligations to the Fund is adequate. The total amount of outstanding credit from the Fund, once disbursement under the RCF will be completed, will be at SDR 375.9 million (175.5 percent of quota and 3.6 percent of GDP). Staff considers that Guinea has an adequate capacity to repay the Fund, in view of the favorable medium-termgrowth outlook, the
14 Guinea's available access is 76 percent of quota in 2020, which accounts for the prospective disbursements under the ECF arrangement.
GUINEA
authorities' commitment to sound macroeconomic policies, a sustainable debt and a good track record in meeting obligations to the Fund (Table 7). Furthermore, debt relief under the CCRT will reduce Guinea's repayment obligations to the Fund.15 Given that the financing under the RCF will be used in its entirety to provide budget support, the authorities have committed to signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the BCRG on their respective roles and responsibilities for servicing financial obligations to the Fund.
The authorities are committed to undertaking an update of the safeguards assessment before Board approval of any subsequent arrangement to which the safeguards policy applies. A safeguards assessment update was completed in 2018, following the approval of the 2017-20ECF arrangement. The authorities will continue to move forward in addressing remaining recommendations of the 2018 safeguards assessment. The authorities have authorized Fund staff to hold discussions with the central bank's external auditors, and to have access to the central bank's external audit reports.
STAFF APPRAISAL
Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A local outbreak is spreading rapidly, adding pressure to the fragile social context and putting a strain on the health system. Measures to contain the outbreak have started to negatively impact domestic activity. Furthermore, the sharp slowdown in China (Guinea's main export market) has hindered mining exports and tax revenues. Since the completion of the fourth ECF review, worsening global conditions and the local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea's short-termgrowth outlook and put pressure on external and fiscal positions. The negative impact and mitigation efforts of the pandemic have given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs.
Staff welcomes the authorities' plan to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate the severe impact of the pandemic. The authorities aim at scaling-uphealth spending, protecting the most vulnerable, and supporting the private sector. Staff supports a temporary widening of the fiscal deficit to address the health crisis and mitigate its severe economic impact. Greater exchange rate flexibility is needed to contribute to absorbing the shock and preserving an adequate level of reserves. Reducing reserve requirements will contribute to preserving the liquidity of the banking sector. In parallel, limiting central bank's budget financing will be key to containing inflation.
Staff welcomes measures to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis. A budgetary fund will be created to account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic and ensure traceability of spending. A dedicated account was established at the central bank to receive and disburse COVID-19funds.
15 Guinea has been granted relief on its IMF debt service obligations under the CCRT, with US$22.4 million approved to cover repayments due between April 14 and October 13, 2020. Additional US$73.5 million are expected to become available to cover repayments due through April 13, 2022.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 15
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19 spending will be published and timely ex-post control of high-risks expenditures will be conducted, with the involvement of civil society. All procurement contracts awarded for COVID-19 related projects will be published on-line, including the name of the awarded entities and their beneficial owners, on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget. A third-party audit of the use of COVID-19 spending will also be conducted and published online by June 2021.
The authorities remain committed to medium term fiscal and debt sustainability. As the impact of the crisis subsides, the authorities are committed to orient fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previously-plannedprimary fiscal deficit path. As external borrowing will be scaled-upin 2020 to finance exceptional financing needs to respond to the crisis, the authorities indicated their commitment to rephase non-priority externally-financedpublic investment to create fiscal space for COVID-19priority spending. In parallel, they have decided not to promulgate a loan with a private sector partnership for infrastructure development, which was recently approved by the National Assembly. In addition, they are committed to undertake only a limited share of programmed but unsigned external project financing in 2020-21to preserve debt sustainability. Under the baseline scenario, Guinea would remain at moderate risk of debt distress, with limited space to absorb shocks. Staff expressed concerns regarding the transparency of debt reporting and underscored the importance of moving ahead with the program-supportedreforms to strengthen debt management under the ECF arrangement.
Staff supports the authorities' request for a disbursement under the RCF in the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of quota). In view of the urgent balance of payments need resulting from the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic and the authorities' existing and prospective policies to address this external shock, staff supports the disbursement under the RCF. This will also contribute to catalyzing donors' financial support. Given the large fiscal financing needs to respond to the COVID-19emergency, staff also supports the authorities' request that the disbursement be made in the form of budget support.
GUINEA
Figure 6. Guinea: Recent Economic Developments
Real GDP Growth at Factor Cost and
Contributions by Sector
(Percent)
12
10
8
6
4
2
0 -2-4
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
Primary
|
|
|
Secondary
|
|
|
Tertiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Indirect taxes
|
|
Real GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation
(Average year-on-year growth, percent)
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Sep-15
|
Dec-15Mar-16Jun-16Sep-16Dec-16
|
|
|
Sep-17
|
Dec-17Mar-18Jun-18Sep-18
|
Dec-18
|
|
Jun-19Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
|
Mar-15
|
Jun-15
|
Mar-17
|
Jun-17
|
Mar-19
|
Mar-20
|
|
|
|
Non-Food CPI
|
|
|
|
Food CPI
|
|
|
CPI
|
|
Production and Growth in the Mining Sectors
(Millions of tons; percent)
|
Millions of tons
|
Percent
|
68
|
80
|
60
|
60
|
52
|
40
|
44
|
20
|
36
|
0
|
28
|
-20
|
20
|
-40
|
12
|
-60
|
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Bauxite -Production
|
Gold - Production
|
Bauxite - Growth (RHS)
|
Gold - Growth (RHS)
Current Account, Exports, Imports, and FDI
(Percent of GDP)
80
60
40
20
0 -20
-40
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Current Account
|
Imports
|
Exports
|
FDI
|
Gross Available Reserves and
|
Exchange Rates
|
Net International Reserves
|
(Averages)
|
(Months of imports, USD millions)
|
|
Months of Imports
|
USD Millions
|
Index: 2016 = 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GNF per USD
|
6
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10000
|
5
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9000
|
4
|
600
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8000
|
2
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7000
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
80
|
|
Jan-16
|
|
Nov-16
|
|
Sep-17
|
Feb-18
|
|
Dec-18
|
May-19
|
Oct-19
|
6000
|
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Mar-15
|
Aug-15
|
Jun-16
|
Apr-17
|
Jul-18
|
Mar-20
|
Gross available reserves (in months of imports), RHS
|
|
|
NEER
|
|
|
|
|
|
REER
|
|
|
Net International Reserves (RHS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Official (RHS)
|
|
|
|
Parallel (RHS)
GUINEA
Figure 7. Guinea: Fiscal and Monetary Indicators
Overall and Fiscal Balances
(Percent of GDP)
2
0 -2-4
-6-8
-10
-12
2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
|
Overall balance
|
Basic fiscal balance
External Borrowing and Bank Financing
(GNF, billions)
|
4000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3000
|
|
Nov-15Mar-16
|
|
Nov-16Mar-17Jul-17Nov-17Mar-18
|
|
Nov-18
|
Mar-19Jul-19Nov-19
|
|
Mar-15
|
Jul-15
|
Jul-16
|
Jul-18
|
Mar-20
|
Drawings
|
|
Commercial banks
|
|
|
Central Bank
|
Broad Money and Currency in Circulation
(Year-on-year growth, percent)
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Nov-15
|
|
|
Nov-16
|
|
|
Nov-17
|
|
|
Nov-18
|
|
|
Nov-19
|
|
Mar-15
|
Jul-15
|
Mar-16
|
Jul-16
|
Mar-17
|
Jul-17
|
Mar-18
|
Jul-18
|
Mar-19
|
Jul-19
|
Mar-20
|
Broad money (M2)
|
Currency in circulation
Revenue and Expenditures
(Percent of GDP)
25
20
15
10
5
0
|
Tax revenues
|
Nontax revenues
Current expenditures Capital expenditures
Public and Publicly Guaranteed Debt
(Percent of GDP)
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
External Domestic
Credit to the Private Sector and to the
Government
(Year-on-year growth, percent)
|
120
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
-40
|
Jul-15Nov-15Mar-16Jul-16Nov-16Mar-17Jul-17
|
Nov-17
|
Mar-18Jul-18Nov-18Mar-19Jul-19Nov-19Mar-20
|
Mar-15
|
Credit to the government
|
|
Credit to the private sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUINEA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1. Guinea: Key Economic and Financial Indicators, 2017-25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
Prel.
|
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National accounts and prices
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual percentage change, unless otherwise indicated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP at constant prices
|
10.3
|
|
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
1.4
|
6.6
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
|
|
Mining
|
55.5
|
|
|
8.7
|
8.0
|
8.6
|
-3.5
|
14.5
|
15.6
|
6.5
|
5.3
|
5.1
|
|
|
Non-mining
|
4.1
|
|
|
5.7
|
5.1
|
5.1
|
2.5
|
5.0
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
4.9
|
|
|
GDP deflator
|
10.4
|
|
|
10.0
|
9.3
|
8.2
|
8.5
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
|
|
GDP at market prices
|
21.9
|
|
|
16.8
|
15.4
|
14.4
|
10.1
|
15.4
|
15.7
|
13.5
|
13.2
|
13.1
|
|
|
Consumer prices (average)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
8.9
|
|
|
9.8
|
9.5
|
8.5
|
9.1
|
8.0
|
7.9
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
|
|
End of period
|
9.5
|
|
|
9.9
|
9.1
|
8.1
|
8.7
|
8.0
|
7.9
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
|
|
External sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports, f.o.b. (US$ terms)
|
68.7
|
|
|
-4.3
|
3.1
|
17.2
|
-3.6
|
20.5
|
8.3
|
10.6
|
8.5
|
6.1
|
|
|
Imports, f.o.b. (US$ terms)
|
-6.6
|
|
|
18.5
|
-5.5
|
33.4
|
12.6
|
7.4
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
5.0
|
4.9
|
|
|
Average effective exchange rate (depreciation -)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal index
|
-1.4
|
|
|
0.2
|
2.4
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
Real index
|
4.9
|
|
|
7.2
|
8.5
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
Terms of trade
|
-6.9
|
|
|
-0.3
|
-9.7
|
13.0
|
23.9
|
-0.4
|
1.8
|
4.8
|
5.2
|
0.1
|
|
|
Money and credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets¹
|
9.6
|
|
|
8.3
|
12.1
|
1.8
|
0.4
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
3.2
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
|
|
Net domestic assets¹
|
6.2
|
|
|
1.9
|
10.8
|
3.6
|
6.1
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
|
|
Net claims on government¹
|
5.0
|
|
|
10.0
|
6.1
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
|
|
Net claims on government¹, excl. recapitalization
|
5.0
|
|
|
-4.2
|
3.9
|
0.7
|
1.4
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.7
|
|
|
Credit to non-government sector¹
|
0.9
|
|
|
6.2
|
9.9
|
2.3
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
|
|
Reserve money
|
10.3
|
|
|
6.3
|
16.8
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
11.5
|
8.4
|
3.9
|
7.4
|
6.2
|
|
|
Broad money (M2)
|
15.8
|
|
|
10.2
|
23.0
|
21.7
|
10.4
|
13.1
|
7.6
|
3.8
|
7.2
|
6.0
|
|
|
Interest rate (short-termT-bill)
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
Central government finances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue and grants
|
15.3
|
|
|
14.5
|
14.1
|
15.2
|
13.6
|
14.9
|
15.7
|
16.3
|
16.8
|
16.9
|
|
|
Revenue
|
13.7
|
|
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
14.1
|
12.3
|
13.9
|
14.8
|
15.4
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
|
|
Of which: Non-mining revenue
|
11.4
|
|
|
10.6
|
11.8
|
11.7
|
10.9
|
11.7
|
12.3
|
12.9
|
13.3
|
13.4
|
|
|
Grants
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
|
|
Total expenditure and net lending
|
17.3
|
|
|
15.6
|
14.6
|
18.2
|
17.3
|
17.9
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
18.8
|
19.0
|
|
|
Current expenditure
|
11.5
|
|
|
10.6
|
10.9
|
11.3
|
12.4
|
11.2
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
11.4
|
11.4
|
|
|
Of which: Interest payments
|
0.9
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
|
|
Capital expenditure and net lending
|
5.7
|
|
|
4.9
|
3.6
|
6.8
|
4.9
|
6.7
|
6.6
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
7.5
|
|
|
Overall budget balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including grants
|
-2.1
|
|
|
-1.1
|
-0.5
|
-3.0
|
-3.7
|
-3.0
|
-2.3
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
-2.1
|
|
|
Excluding grants
|
-3.6
|
|
|
-2.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.1
|
-5.0
|
-4.1
|
-3.2
|
-2.7
|
-2.9
|
-3.0
|
|
|
Basic fiscal balance
|
-1.1
|
|
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
-2.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
|
|
Current account balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including official transfers
|
-6.7
|
|
|
-18.7
|
-13.7
|
-21.9
|
-20.9
|
-15.5
|
-13.0
|
-10.8
|
-10.1
|
-10.0
|
|
|
Excluding official transfers
|
-7.2
|
|
|
-19.1
|
-13.9
|
-22.3
|
-21.6
|
-15.9
|
-13.4
|
-11.2
|
-10.5
|
-10.5
|
|
|
Overall balance of payments
|
0.7
|
|
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
-0.4
|
-3.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
|
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports, goods and services (US$ millions)
|
4,125.0
|
|
|
4,001.7
|
4,214.7
|
4,818.5
|
3,953.5
|
4,754.1
|
5,142.8
|
5,683.7
|
6,161.2
|
6,536.1
|
|
|
Imports, goods and services (US$ millions)
|
4,894.2
|
|
|
5,695.8
|
5,432.2
|
7,254.3
|
6,128.1
|
6,550.9
|
6,747.9
|
6,991.2
|
7,342.8
|
7,754.9
|
|
|
Overall balance of payments (US$ millions)
|
72.0
|
|
|
210.7
|
303.4
|
-62.7
|
-446.8
|
161.7
|
189.5
|
161.4
|
231.9
|
145.8
|
|
|
Net foreign assets of the central bank (US$ millions)
|
322.1
|
|
|
547.0
|
868.5
|
918.8
|
882.1
|
1,098.9
|
1,273.9
|
1,375.6
|
1,549.0
|
1,707.4
|
|
|
Gross available reserves (months of imports)²
|
2.5
|
|
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
|
|
External public debt, incl. IMF (percent of GDP)
|
19.3
|
|
|
18.9
|
19.5
|
28.5
|
30.7
|
33.6
|
33.1
|
32.9
|
32.7
|
32.7
|
|
|
Total public debt, incl. IMF (percent of GDP)
|
39.5
|
|
|
37.4
|
34.2
|
43.1
|
44.9
|
45.6
|
43.7
|
42.4
|
41.3
|
40.4
|
|
|
Nominal GDP (GNF billions)
|
93,942
|
|
|
109,761
|
126,707
|
144,980
|
139,446
|
160,903
|
186,234
|
211,329
|
239,219
|
270,672
|
|
|
Sources: Guinean authorities; and Fund staff estimates and projections.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¹ In percent of the broad money stock at the beginning of the period.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
² In months of the following year's imports excluding imports for large foreign-financed mining projects.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUINEA
Table 2. Guinea: Balance of Payments, 2017-25(Millions of U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
Act.
|
|
Act.
|
|
Proj.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Exports, f.o.b.
|
4,073
|
3,898
|
4,019
|
4,709
|
3,876
|
4,671
|
5,057
|
5,595
|
6,070
|
6,443
|
Mining products
|
3,644
|
3,482
|
3,556
|
4,130
|
3,431
|
3,912
|
4,200
|
4,641
|
5,010
|
5,302
|
Other
|
429
|
416
|
463
|
579
|
445
|
759
|
857
|
954
|
1,060
|
1,140
|
Imports, f.o.b.
|
-4,138
|
-4,903
|
-4,632
|
-6,176
|
-5,215
|
-5,601
|
-5,807
|
-6,016
|
-6,319
|
-6,630
|
Food products
|
-425
|
-449
|
-498
|
-567
|
-515
|
-593
|
-645
|
-690
|
-737
|
-788
|
Other consumption goods
|
-386
|
-440
|
-547
|
-591
|
-576
|
-673
|
-732
|
-784
|
-838
|
-896
|
Petroleum products
|
-548
|
-792
|
-820
|
-796
|
-513
|
-799
|
-922
|
-1,023
|
-1,117
|
-1,213
|
Intermediate and capital goods
|
-2,778
|
-3,222
|
-2,766
|
-4,222
|
-3,612
|
-3,536
|
-3,508
|
-3,520
|
-3,627
|
-3,733
|
Services trade balance
|
-704
|
-689
|
-605
|
-970
|
-835
|
-867
|
-855
|
-886
|
-933
|
-1,031
|
Services exports
|
52
|
104
|
196
|
109
|
78
|
83
|
86
|
89
|
91
|
93
|
Services imports
|
-756
|
-793
|
-801
|
-1,079
|
-913
|
-950
|
-941
|
-975
|
-1,024
|
-1,124
|
Income balance
|
-51
|
-686
|
-771
|
-928
|
-881
|
-651
|
-638
|
-703
|
-832
|
-925
|
Of which: Interest on public debt
|
-21
|
-36
|
-20
|
-11
|
-11
|
-36
|
-46
|
-51
|
-57
|
-62
|
Transfers
|
125
|
98
|
98
|
96
|
79
|
82
|
81
|
96
|
100
|
108
|
Of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net private transfers
|
75
|
48
|
74
|
32
|
-14
|
10
|
14
|
11
|
15
|
7
|
Official transfers
|
49
|
50
|
24
|
64
|
94
|
71
|
67
|
86
|
86
|
102
|
Current account
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including official transfers
|
-695
|
-2,282
|
-1,890
|
-3,268
|
-2,976
|
-2,366
|
-2,162
|
-1,914
|
-1,914
|
-2,035
|
Excluding official transfers
|
-744
|
-2,332
|
-1,914
|
-3,332
|
-3,070
|
-2,437
|
-2,229
|
-2,000
|
-1,999
|
-2,137
|
Capital account
|
146
|
140
|
64
|
121
|
120
|
112
|
106
|
97
|
103
|
109
|
Public transfers
|
143
|
118
|
41
|
97
|
96
|
88
|
81
|
71
|
76
|
81
|
Financial account
|
1,472
|
1,913
|
2,129
|
3,085
|
2,409
|
2,415
|
2,245
|
1,979
|
2,043
|
2,072
|
Public (medium and long-term)
|
86
|
243
|
235
|
1,481
|
1,195
|
807
|
453
|
424
|
451
|
481
|
Project-related loans
|
132
|
250
|
153
|
1,525
|
1,246
|
889
|
546
|
534
|
571
|
610
|
Program financing
|
0
|
60
|
152
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
20
|
13
|
13
|
Public (short-term)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Amortization due
|
-46
|
-67
|
-70
|
-84
|
-91
|
-122
|
-134
|
-130
|
-133
|
-142
|
Direct and other private investment (net)
|
1,306
|
1,574
|
1,786
|
1,514
|
1,184
|
1,517
|
1,702
|
1,464
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
Private short-term
|
80
|
96
|
109
|
90
|
30
|
91
|
91
|
91
|
92
|
91
|
Errors and omissions
|
-851
|
440
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Overall balance
|
72
|
211
|
303
|
-63
|
-447
|
162
|
189
|
161
|
232
|
146
|
Financing
|
-72
|
-211
|
-303
|
63
|
98
|
-210
|
-212
|
-161
|
-232
|
-146
|
Use of Fund resources (net)
|
24
|
49
|
24
|
32
|
33
|
-47
|
-52
|
-47
|
-52
|
-38
|
Disbursements
|
24
|
49
|
24
|
71
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Change in gross official reserves (- = increase)
|
-102
|
-259
|
-327
|
31
|
65
|
-162
|
-152
|
-106
|
-172
|
-108
|
Of which: SDR Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in arrears (- = reduction)
|
0
|
0
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Financing gap
|
-6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-349
|
-48
|
-23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
CCRT grants
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
22
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
Prospective CCRT grants 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
48
|
23
|
|
|
|
G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RCF
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
World Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
African Development Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residual financing gap
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-93
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current account balance (percent of GDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Including official transfers
|
-6.7
|
-18.7
|
-13.7
|
-21.9
|
-20.9
|
-15.5
|
-13.0
|
-10.8
|
-10.1
|
-10.0
|
Excluding official transfers
|
-7.2
|
-19.1
|
-13.9
|
-22.3
|
-21.6
|
-15.9
|
-13.4
|
-11.2
|
-10.5
|
-10.5
|
Overall balance (percent of GDP)
|
0.7
|
1.7
|
2.2
|
-0.4
|
-3.1
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
Exports-GDP ratio (percent)
|
39.9
|
32.9
|
30.5
|
32.2
|
27.8
|
31.1
|
30.9
|
31.9
|
32.4
|
32.1
|
Imports-GDP ratio (percent)
|
-47.3
|
-46.8
|
-39.4
|
-48.5
|
-43.0
|
-42.8
|
-40.6
|
-39.3
|
-38.6
|
-38.1
|
FDI-GDP ratio (percent)
|
12.6
|
12.9
|
12.9
|
10.1
|
8.3
|
9.9
|
10.2
|
8.2
|
7.9
|
7.4
|
Gross available reserves (US$ millions)
|
686
|
945
|
1,272
|
1,241
|
1,206
|
1,369
|
1,520
|
1,627
|
1,799
|
1,907
|
Gross available reserves (months of imports)
|
2.5
|
3.2
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
3.8
|
3.9
|
4.0
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
Nominal GDP (US$ millions)
|
10,337
|
12,181
|
13,797
|
14,951
|
14,244
|
15,296
|
16,637
|
17,804
|
19,030
|
20,343
|
National currency per US dollar (avg.)
|
9,088
|
9,011
|
9,184
|
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.
¹ The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT.
20INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Table 3a. Guinea: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government,1 2017-25
(Billions of Guinean Francs, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
Act.
|
|
Act.
|
|
Prel.
|
|
|
Proj.
|
Mar.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Cum.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prel.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue and grants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,342
|
15,965
|
17,903
|
22,067
|
18,977
|
4,540
|
23,971
|
29,168
|
34,493
|
40,196
|
45,762
|
Revenue
|
12,902
|
14,423
|
17,306
|
20,504
|
17,122
|
4,154
|
22,296
|
27,513
|
32,635
|
38,167
|
43,331
|
Tax revenue
|
12,443
|
13,609
|
15,869
|
19,537
|
16,167
|
3,991
|
20,944
|
25,736
|
30,157
|
35,016
|
39,864
|
Mining sector
|
2,153
|
2,836
|
2,373
|
3,558
|
1,899
|
482
|
3,393
|
4,538
|
5,361
|
6,247
|
7,068
|
Local Development Fund
|
…
|
|
…
|
356
|
534
|
285
|
285
|
509
|
681
|
804
|
937
|
1,060
|
Non-mining sector
|
10,290
|
10,773
|
13,495
|
15,979
|
14,268
|
3,509
|
17,551
|
21,198
|
24,796
|
28,769
|
32,796
|
Direct taxes
|
2,226
|
2,346
|
2,563
|
3,255
|
2,870
|
431
|
3,700
|
4,474
|
5,271
|
5,991
|
6,779
|
Indirect taxes
|
8,064
|
8,428
|
10,933
|
12,724
|
11,398
|
3,078
|
13,851
|
16,724
|
19,525
|
22,777
|
26,017
|
Taxes on goods and services
|
5,434
|
5,861
|
7,583
|
8,927
|
7,953
|
2,129
|
9,493
|
11,445
|
13,207
|
15,410
|
17,452
|
Taxes on international trade
|
2,630
|
2,566
|
3,349
|
3,798
|
3,445
|
949
|
4,358
|
5,279
|
6,318
|
7,368
|
8,564
|
Non-tax revenue
|
459
|
814
|
1,437
|
966
|
955
|
163
|
1,351
|
1,777
|
2,477
|
3,151
|
3,467
|
Grants
|
1,440
|
1,542
|
597
|
1,563
|
1,855
|
386
|
1,675
|
1,655
|
1,859
|
2,029
|
2,432
|
Project grants
|
960
|
1,061
|
377
|
942
|
938
|
187
|
923
|
906
|
842
|
953
|
1,078
|
Budget support
|
449
|
449
|
216
|
621
|
917
|
199
|
752
|
749
|
1,017
|
1,076
|
1,353
|
Other earmarked grants
|
32
|
32
|
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Expenditures and net lending
|
16,276
|
17,132
|
18,497
|
26,450
|
24,125
|
4,891
|
28,877
|
33,418
|
38,442
|
45,090
|
51,412
|
Current expenditures
|
10,809
|
11,589
|
13,830
|
16,451
|
17,232
|
3,707
|
17,974
|
21,059
|
23,921
|
27,274
|
30,927
|
Primary current expenditures
|
9,955
|
10,710
|
13,253
|
15,484
|
16,248
|
3,569
|
16,462
|
19,242
|
21,834
|
24,883
|
28,200
|
Wages and salaries
|
3,400
|
4,122
|
4,430
|
5,159
|
5,249
|
1,249
|
5,560
|
6,625
|
7,518
|
8,510
|
9,629
|
Goods and services
|
3,393
|
3,445
|
4,253
|
4,959
|
4,975
|
1,073
|
5,115
|
6,105
|
6,928
|
7,800
|
8,814
|
Subsides and transfers
|
3,114
|
3,142
|
4,570
|
5,366
|
6,024
|
1,247
|
5,787
|
6,511
|
7,389
|
8,573
|
9,757
|
EDG
|
1,168
|
905
|
2,157
|
2,401
|
2,527
|
414
|
2,274
|
2,047
|
1,842
|
1,658
|
1,492
|
Subsidies
|
|
|
|
2,057
|
2,014
|
2,140
|
414
|
2,274
|
2,047
|
1,842
|
1,658
|
1,492
|
Gurantee Fund
|
|
|
|
100
|
387
|
387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
other subsidies and transfers
|
1,946
|
2,237
|
2,413
|
2,965
|
3,497
|
834
|
3,512
|
4,465
|
5,547
|
6,915
|
8,265
|
Interest on debt
|
854
|
879
|
577
|
966
|
984
|
138
|
1,512
|
1,817
|
2,087
|
2,390
|
2,727
|
Domestic debt
|
665
|
557
|
391
|
856
|
876
|
88
|
1,126
|
1,304
|
1,479
|
1,675
|
1,895
|
External debt
|
190
|
322
|
186
|
111
|
108
|
50
|
385
|
514
|
608
|
716
|
833
|
Capital expenditure
|
5,395
|
5,417
|
4,544
|
9,873
|
6,771
|
1,055
|
10,770
|
12,213
|
14,363
|
17,646
|
20,302
|
Domestically financed
|
3,240
|
2,105
|
2,766
|
3,118
|
2,695
|
272
|
3,123
|
5,190
|
7,181
|
9,517
|
11,103
|
Investment (central budget exec.)
|
3,172
|
2,105
|
2,766
|
3,087
|
2,664
|
272
|
3,123
|
5,190
|
7,181
|
9,517
|
11,103
|
Local Development Fund
|
…
|
|
…
|
356
|
534
|
285
|
521
|
509
|
681
|
804
|
937
|
1,060
|
Capital transfers
|
68
|
0
|
0
|
31
|
31
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Externally financed
|
2,155
|
3,312
|
1,779
|
6,754
|
4,077
|
782
|
7,647
|
7,022
|
7,182
|
8,130
|
9,198
|
Net lending
|
72
|
127
|
117
|
126
|
121
|
54
|
133
|
146
|
158
|
170
|
182
|
Basic fiscal balance²
|
-1,030
|
924
|
774
|
919
|
-2,818
|
170
|
1,451
|
1,631
|
1,982
|
1,922
|
1,950
|
Overall balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding grants
|
-3,374
|
-2,709
|
-1,191
|
-5,946
|
-7,003
|
-737
|
-6,581
|
-5,905
|
-5,808
|
-6,923
|
-8,081
|
Including grants
|
-1,935
|
-1,167
|
-595
|
-4,383
|
-5,148
|
-351
|
-4,906
|
-4,250
|
-3,949
|
-4,893
|
-5,649
|
Float
|
|
695
|
|
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing
|
1,935
|
472
|
737
|
4,383
|
1,833
|
111
|
4,906
|
4,250
|
3,949
|
4,893
|
5,649
|
Domestic financing
|
1,100
|
-1,700
|
-1,411
|
-1,005
|
-806
|
231
|
-956
|
-724
|
-987
|
-676
|
-756
|
Bank financing
|
1,300
|
-999
|
1,165
|
200
|
429
|
1,339
|
66
|
-8
|
-144
|
-136
|
-339
|
Net position at central bank
|
453
|
-2,063
|
-208
|
-287
|
-107
|
987
|
-287
|
-287
|
-287
|
-287
|
-287
|
Commercial banks
|
847
|
1,064
|
1,373
|
487
|
536
|
352
|
353
|
279
|
143
|
151
|
-52
|
Nonbank financing
|
-1,140
|
-945
|
-1,128
|
-1,140
|
-1,140
|
-414
|
-914
|
-616
|
-658
|
-421
|
-313
|
Privatization revenue
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Borrowing/Amortization of domestic debt (net)
|
-1,189
|
-985
|
-1,175
|
-1,140
|
-1,140
|
-414
|
-914
|
-616
|
-658
|
-421
|
-313
|
Other / Exceptional revenue
|
50
|
40
|
46
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Change in arrears
|
939
|
244
|
-1,448
|
-65
|
-95
|
-695
|
-108
|
-99
|
-185
|
-119
|
-104
|
External financing (net)
|
835
|
2,172
|
2,148
|
5,389
|
2,639
|
-119
|
5,862
|
4,974
|
4,936
|
5,570
|
6,406
|
Drawings
|
1,196
|
2,781
|
2,799
|
6,200
|
3,530
|
0
|
7,144
|
6,564
|
6,574
|
7,343
|
8,298
|
Project 4
|
1,196
|
2,250
|
1,402
|
5,812
|
3,138
|
670
|
6,724
|
6,116
|
6,340
|
7,177
|
8,120
|
Program
|
0
|
530
|
1,397
|
388
|
392
|
0
|
421
|
448
|
234
|
167
|
178
|
Amortization due
|
-414
|
-605
|
-644
|
-811
|
-891
|
-119
|
-1,282
|
-1,498
|
-1,541
|
-1,671
|
-1,892
|
Debt relief
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
-91
|
-97
|
-103
|
0
|
Change in cap. arrears (- = reduction)
|
-2
|
0
|
-7
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Change in int. arrears (- = reduction)
|
0
|
-4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Non Paris Clus bilateral rescheduling
|
55
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HIPC-related financing
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Errors and omissions
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Financing gap
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3,315
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Anticipated financing
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2,332
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
CCRT Debt Relief 3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
240
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
RCF Disbursement
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,433
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
World Bank
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
392
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
African Development Bank
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
196
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Residual financing gap
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
983
|
…
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary fiscal balance
|
-1,080
|
-288
|
-18
|
-3,417
|
-4,164
|
-214
|
-3,394
|
-2,433
|
-1,862
|
-2,503
|
-2,922
|
Nominal GDP (GNF billion)
|
93,942
|
109,761
|
126,707
|
144,980
|
139,446
|
139,446
|
160,903
|
186,234
|
211,329
|
239,219
|
270,672
Sources: Guinean authorities; Fund staff estimates and projections. ¹ Based on GFSM 1986 due to data availability limitations.
² Total revenue excluding grants minus expenditures excluding interest on external debt and foreign-financed capital expenditures.
-
The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT.
-
The Souapiti dam loan is not included in the public investment of the central government as it will be carried out by an SPV that is not considered as part of the central government.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 21
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Table 3b. Guinea: Fiscal Operations of the Central Government,1 2017-25
(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
Act.
|
|
Prel.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
Cum.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prel.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue and grants
|
15.3
|
14.5
|
14.1
|
15.2
|
13.6
|
3.3
|
14.9
|
15.7
|
16.3
|
16.8
|
16.9
|
Revenue
|
13.7
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
14.1
|
12.3
|
3.0
|
13.9
|
14.8
|
15.4
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
Tax revenue
|
13.2
|
12.4
|
12.5
|
13.5
|
11.6
|
2.9
|
13.0
|
13.8
|
14.3
|
14.6
|
14.7
|
Mining sector
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
1.9
|
2.5
|
1.4
|
0.3
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
Non-mining sector
|
11.0
|
9.8
|
10.7
|
11.0
|
10.2
|
2.5
|
10.9
|
11.4
|
11.7
|
12.0
|
12.1
|
Direct taxes
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
0.3
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
2.5
|
Indirect taxes
|
8.6
|
7.7
|
8.6
|
8.8
|
8.2
|
2.2
|
8.6
|
9.0
|
9.2
|
9.5
|
9.6
|
Taxes on goods and services
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
6.0
|
6.2
|
5.7
|
1.5
|
5.9
|
6.1
|
6.2
|
6.4
|
6.4
|
Taxes on international trade
|
2.8
|
2.3
|
2.6
|
2.6
|
2.5
|
0.7
|
2.7
|
2.8
|
3.0
|
3.1
|
3.2
|
Non-tax revenue
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
Grants
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
Project grants
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Budget support
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
Other earmarked grants
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Expenditures and net lending
|
17.3
|
15.6
|
14.6
|
18.2
|
17.3
|
3.5
|
17.9
|
17.9
|
18.2
|
18.8
|
19.0
|
Current expenditures
|
11.5
|
10.6
|
10.9
|
11.3
|
12.4
|
2.7
|
11.2
|
11.3
|
11.3
|
11.4
|
11.4
|
Primary current expenditures
|
10.6
|
9.8
|
10.5
|
10.7
|
11.7
|
2.6
|
10.2
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
Wages and salaries
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.8
|
0.9
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
Goods and services
|
3.6
|
3.1
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
0.8
|
3.2
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
3.3
|
Subsides and transfers
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
3.6
|
3.7
|
4.3
|
0.9
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.6
|
3.6
|
EDG
|
…
|
0.8
|
1.7
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
Subsidies
|
…
|
|
…
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
0.3
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
|
Gurantee Fund
|
…
|
|
…
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
…
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
|
other subsidies and transfers
|
…
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
0.6
|
2.2
|
2.4
|
2.6
|
2.9
|
3.1
|
Interest on debt
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.5
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
Domestic debt
|
0.7
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.1
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
0.7
|
External debt
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Capital expenditure
|
5.7
|
4.9
|
3.6
|
6.8
|
4.9
|
0.8
|
6.7
|
6.6
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
7.5
|
Domestically financed
|
3.4
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
2.8
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
Investment (central budget exec.)
|
3.4
|
1.9
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
2.8
|
3.4
|
4.0
|
4.1
|
Local Development Fund
|
|
|
…
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
Capital transfers
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Externally financed
|
2.3
|
3.0
|
1.4
|
4.7
|
2.9
|
0.6
|
4.8
|
3.8
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
3.4
|
Net lending
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Basic fiscal balance²
|
-1.1
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
-2.0
|
0.1
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
Overall balance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding grants
|
-3.6
|
-2.5
|
-0.9
|
-4.1
|
-5.0
|
-0.5
|
-4.1
|
-3.2
|
-2.7
|
-2.9
|
-3.0
|
Including grants
|
-2.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.5
|
-3.0
|
-3.7
|
-0.3
|
-3.0
|
-2.3
|
-1.9
|
-2.0
|
-2.1
|
Float
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing
|
2.1
|
0.4
|
0.6
|
3.0
|
1.3
|
0.1
|
3.0
|
2.3
|
1.9
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
Domestic financing
|
1.2
|
-1.5
|
-1.1
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
0.2
|
-0.6
|
-0.4
|
-0.5
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
Bank financing
|
1.4
|
-0.9
|
0.9
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
1.0
|
0.0
|
-0.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
Net position at central bank
|
0.5
|
-1.9
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
Commercial banks
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
-0.0
|
Nonbank financing
|
-1.2
|
-0.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
Privatization revenue
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Borrowing/Amortization of domestic debt (net)
|
-1.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
-0.3
|
-0.6
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
Other / Exceptional revenue
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Change in arrears
|
0.9
|
0.2
|
-1.1
|
-0.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.5
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.1
|
-0.0
|
-0.0
|
External financing (net)
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
3.7
|
1.9
|
-0.1
|
3.6
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
Drawings
|
1.3
|
2.5
|
2.2
|
4.3
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
4.4
|
3.5
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
Project 4
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
1.1
|
4.0
|
2.3
|
0.5
|
4.2
|
3.3
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
Program
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
Amortization due
|
-0.4
|
-0.6
|
-0.5
|
-0.6
|
-0.6
|
-0.1
|
-0.8
|
-0.8
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
Debt relief
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.0
|
-0.0
|
-0.0
|
0.0
|
Change in cap. arrears (- = reduction)
|
-0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Change in int. arrears (- = reduction)
|
0.0
|
-0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Non Paris Clus bilateral rescheduling
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Financing gap
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Anticipated financing
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.7
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
CCRT Debt Relief 3
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
RCF Disbursement
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
1.0
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
World Bank
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.3
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
African Development Bank
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.1
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Residual financing gap
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
…
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary fiscal balance
|
-1.1
|
-0.3
|
-0.0
|
-2.4
|
-3.0
|
-0.2
|
-2.1
|
-1.3
|
-0.9
|
-1.0
|
-1.1
|
Nominal GDP (GNF billion)
|
93,942
|
109,761
|
126,707
|
144,980
|
139,446
|
139,446
|
160,903
|
186,234
|
211,329
|
239,219
|
270,672
Sources: Guinean authorities; Fund staff estimates and projections. ¹ Based on GFSM 1986 due to data availability limitations.
² Total revenue excluding grants minus expenditures excluding interest on external debt and foreign-financed capital expenditures.
-
The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT.
-
The Souapiti dam loan is not included in the public investment of the central government as it will be carried out by an SPV that is not considered as part of the central government.
22INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Table 4. Guinea: Central Bank and Deposit Money Accounts, 2017-251
(Billions of Guinean Frances, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
Act.
|
|
Act.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Prel.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
Mar Prel.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets
|
2,901
|
4,969
|
6,713
|
8,012
|
8,476
|
8,138
|
7,502
|
10,138
|
11,752
|
12,690
|
14,290
|
15,751
|
Net domestic assets
|
8,236
|
6,869
|
5,946
|
5,810
|
5,755
|
5,935
|
7,570
|
5,558
|
5,262
|
4,991
|
4,706
|
4,422
|
Domestic credit
|
8,014
|
9,284
|
9,472
|
9,543
|
9,579
|
9,759
|
10,557
|
9,704
|
9,767
|
9,860
|
9,981
|
10,134
|
Claims on central government (net)
|
7,983
|
9,114
|
9,352
|
9,438
|
9,449
|
9,629
|
10,425
|
9,664
|
9,725
|
9,813
|
9,932
|
10,083
|
Claims on central government (net), excl. recapitalization4
|
7,983
|
5,920
|
5,626
|
5,712
|
5,425
|
5,605
|
6,699
|
5,318
|
5,031
|
4,744
|
4,457
|
4,170
|
Of which: to the Treasury (PNT1)
|
8,088
|
9,239
|
8,945
|
9,755
|
9,468
|
9,648
|
10,796
|
9,361
|
9,074
|
8,787
|
8,500
|
8,213
|
Recapitalization
|
…
|
3,194
|
4,024
|
4,024
|
4,346
|
4,346
|
3,726
|
4,694
|
5,069
|
5,475
|
5,913
|
6,386
|
Claims on private sector
|
31
|
170
|
120
|
105
|
130
|
130
|
92
|
40
|
42
|
47
|
49
|
51
|
Liabilities to deposit money banks (-)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Claims on other public sector
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Other items, net (assets +)
|
222
|
-2,416
|
-3,526
|
-3,733
|
-3,824
|
-3,824
|
-2,987
|
-4,146
|
-4,505
|
-4,869
|
-5,275
|
-5,713
|
Reserve money
|
11,138
|
11,838
|
12,659
|
13,822
|
14,231
|
14,073
|
15,073
|
15,696
|
17,014
|
17,681
|
18,996
|
20,173
|
Currency outside banks
|
6,732
|
7,245
|
7,280
|
8,816
|
9,110
|
8,266
|
9,311
|
8,731
|
10,034
|
10,738
|
11,678
|
12,548
|
Bank reserves
|
3,621
|
4,156
|
4,898
|
4,656
|
4,760
|
5,446
|
5,484
|
6,601
|
6,613
|
6,572
|
6,942
|
7,227
|
Deposits
|
3,004
|
3,304
|
3,997
|
3,876
|
4,010
|
4,696
|
4,664
|
5,951
|
6,098
|
6,085
|
6,478
|
6,817
|
Required reserves
|
2,391
|
2,730
|
3,470
|
3,402
|
3,471
|
3,469
|
3,552
|
4,474
|
4,880
|
5,018
|
5,357
|
5,651
|
Required reserves on GNF deposits
|
1,670
|
1,986
|
2,534
|
2,428
|
2,483
|
2,481
|
2,441
|
3,147
|
3,477
|
3,575
|
3,815
|
4,024
|
Required reserves on FX deposits
|
720
|
745
|
936
|
974
|
989
|
988
|
978
|
1,328
|
1,402
|
1,443
|
1,542
|
1,627
|
Excess reserves
|
613
|
574
|
787
|
474
|
539
|
1,227
|
662
|
1,477
|
1,218
|
1,067
|
1,121
|
1,166
|
Excess reserves on GNF deposits
|
508
|
268
|
647
|
414
|
472
|
1,160
|
600
|
1,418
|
1,156
|
1,000
|
1,051
|
1,096
|
Excess reserves on FX deposits
|
105
|
306
|
140
|
60
|
67
|
67
|
62
|
59
|
62
|
67
|
70
|
70
|
Cash in vaults of deposit banks
|
618
|
852
|
901
|
779
|
750
|
750
|
821
|
650
|
515
|
487
|
464
|
410
|
Private sector deposits
|
785
|
437
|
481
|
350
|
361
|
361
|
277
|
364
|
368
|
372
|
375
|
398
|
Deposit money banks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets
|
2,034
|
1,825
|
1,487
|
1,783
|
1,882
|
1,787
|
2,645
|
1,929
|
2,622
|
2,974
|
3,366
|
3,809
|
Bank reserves
|
3,621
|
4,156
|
4,898
|
4,656
|
4,760
|
5,446
|
5,207
|
6,601
|
6,613
|
6,572
|
6,942
|
7,227
|
Deposits at the central bank
|
3,004
|
3,304
|
3,997
|
3,876
|
4,010
|
4,696
|
4,386
|
5,951
|
6,098
|
6,085
|
6,478
|
6,817
|
Cash in vaults of deposits banks
|
618
|
852
|
901
|
779
|
750
|
750
|
821
|
650
|
515
|
487
|
464
|
410
|
Claims on central bank
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Domestic credit
|
11,319
|
13,675
|
15,871
|
17,365
|
18,530
|
17,786
|
17,540
|
18,858
|
19,755
|
20,474
|
21,381
|
22,222
|
Credit to the government (net)
|
3,127
|
4,236
|
4,392
|
5,411
|
5,898
|
5,947
|
5,891
|
6,299
|
6,578
|
6,721
|
6,872
|
6,820
|
Claims on public enterprises
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Claims on the private sector
|
8,189
|
9,435
|
11,474
|
11,955
|
12,632
|
12,140
|
12,140
|
12,558
|
13,177
|
13,753
|
14,509
|
15,401
|
Other items, net (assets +)
|
-2,033
|
-2,592
|
-2,592
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
-3,189
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
-2,539
|
Liabilities to the private sector (deposits)
|
14,942
|
17,065
|
21,689
|
21,265
|
21,697
|
21,681
|
22,202
|
28,901
|
30,498
|
31,360
|
33,484
|
35,319
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets of the central bank (US$ million)³
|
322
|
547
|
728
|
869
|
919
|
882
|
782
|
1,099
|
1,274
|
1,376
|
1,549
|
1,707
|
Net international reserves (GNF billion)³
|
3,298
|
5,121
|
6,818
|
8,205
|
7,901
|
7,563
|
7,436
|
9,932
|
11,469
|
12,361
|
13,860
|
15,234
|
Net international reserves (US$ million)²,³
|
357
|
555
|
739
|
889
|
856
|
766
|
806
|
1,077
|
1,243
|
1,340
|
1,502
|
1,651
GUINEA
Table 5. Guinea: Monetary Survey, 2017-251
(Billions of Guinean Francs; unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
Act.
|
|
Act.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Prel.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
Mar Prel.
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets
|
4,936
|
6,795
|
8,200
|
9,795
|
10,358
|
9,924
|
10,147
|
12,067
|
14,374
|
15,664
|
17,656
|
19,560
|
Net domestic assets
|
17,523
|
17,952
|
19,225
|
20,636
|
21,746
|
22,482
|
22,373
|
22,545
|
22,628
|
22,927
|
23,548
|
24,104
|
Domestic credit
|
19,333
|
22,960
|
25,343
|
26,908
|
28,109
|
27,846
|
28,549
|
28,562
|
29,522
|
30,335
|
31,362
|
32,356
|
Claims on central government
|
11,110
|
13,351
|
13,744
|
14,849
|
15,347
|
15,576
|
16,316
|
15,963
|
16,303
|
16,535
|
16,804
|
16,903
|
Central Bank (net)
|
7,983
|
9,114
|
9,352
|
9,438
|
9,449
|
9,629
|
10,425
|
9,664
|
9,725
|
9,813
|
9,932
|
10,083
|
Central Bank (net), excl. recapitalization
|
7,983
|
5,920
|
5,626
|
5,712
|
5,425
|
5,605
|
6,699
|
5,318
|
5,031
|
4,744
|
4,457
|
4,170
|
Commercial Banks
|
3,127
|
4,236
|
4,392
|
5,411
|
5,898
|
5,947
|
5,891
|
6,299
|
6,578
|
6,721
|
6,872
|
6,820
|
Claims on public enterprises
|
4
|
4
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Claims on private sector
|
8,220
|
9,605
|
11,594
|
12,060
|
12,762
|
12,270
|
12,232
|
12,598
|
13,219
|
13,800
|
14,558
|
15,452
|
Other items, net (assets +)
|
-1,810
|
-5,008
|
-6,118
|
-6,272
|
-6,363
|
-5,363
|
-6,176
|
-6,017
|
-6,894
|
-7,408
|
-7,814
|
-8,252
|
Broad money (M2)
|
22,458
|
24,746
|
29,450
|
30,432
|
32,103
|
32,407
|
31,791
|
34,612
|
37,002
|
38,591
|
41,204
|
43,664
|
Currency
|
6,732
|
7,245
|
7,280
|
8,816
|
9,110
|
8,266
|
9,311
|
8,731
|
10,034
|
10,738
|
11,678
|
12,548
|
Deposits
|
15,727
|
17,502
|
22,170
|
21,615
|
22,993
|
24,140
|
22,479
|
25,881
|
26,968
|
27,852
|
29,526
|
35,717
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
(Year-on-year percent change of beginning-of-period M2, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net foreign assets
|
9.6
|
8.3
|
5.7
|
12.1
|
1.8
|
0.4
|
11.8
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
3.2
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
Of which: central bank
|
2.2
|
9.2
|
7.0
|
12.3
|
1.5
|
0.4
|
6.3
|
6.0
|
4.2
|
2.3
|
3.8
|
3.2
|
Net domestic assets
|
6.2
|
1.9
|
5.1
|
10.8
|
3.6
|
6.1
|
12.5
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
1.2
|
Of which: central bank
|
3.2
|
-6.1
|
-3.7
|
-4.3
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
1.4
|
-1.1
|
-0.8
|
-0.7
|
-0.7
|
-0.6
|
Domestic credit
|
5.9
|
16.1
|
9.6
|
16.0
|
3.9
|
3.1
|
17.0
|
2.1
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
Net claims on government
|
5.0
|
10.0
|
1.6
|
6.1
|
1.6
|
2.4
|
7.8
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.2
|
Credit to the private sector
|
0.9
|
6.2
|
8.0
|
9.9
|
2.3
|
0.7
|
9.3
|
1.0
|
1.6
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
Broad money (M2)
|
15.8
|
10.2
|
19.0
|
23.0
|
21.7
|
10.4
|
21.6
|
6.8
|
6.9
|
4.3
|
6.8
|
6.0
|
Reserve money (Annual percentage change)
|
10.3
|
6.3
|
6.9
|
16.8
|
3.0
|
1.8
|
15.4
|
11.5
|
8.4
|
3.9
|
7.4
|
6.2
|
Commercial bank credit to the private sector
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Annual percentage change)
|
2.3
|
15.2
|
21.6
|
26.7
|
5.7
|
1.5
|
25.3
|
3.4
|
4.9
|
4.4
|
5.5
|
6.2
|
Money multiplier (M2/reserve money)
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
Velocity (GDP/average M2)
|
4.5
|
4.7
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
Velocity (GDP/M2, EOP)
|
4.2
|
4.4
|
4.3
|
4.2
|
3.9
|
4.2
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
4.6
|
5.0
|
5.3
|
5.6
|
Consumer prices (Annual percentage change, EOP)
|
9.5
|
9.9
|
8.6
|
9.1
|
8.1
|
8.7
|
2.4
|
8.0
|
7.9
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
Real GDP (Annual percentage change)
|
10.3
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
1.4
|
…
|
6.6
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Nominal GDP (Annual percentage change)
|
21.9
|
16.8
|
14.8
|
15.4
|
14.4
|
10.1
|
…
|
15.4
|
15.7
|
13.5
|
13.2
|
13.1
25 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL
Table 6. Guinea: External Financing Requirements and Sources, 2017-25
(Millions of U.S. Dollars)
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
|
Act.
|
|
|
Act.
|
|
Proj.
|
|
4th Rev.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
Proj.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Gross financing requirements
|
889
|
2,636
|
2,292
|
3,400
|
3,110
|
2,744
|
2,541
|
2,257
|
2,329
|
2,397
|
External current account deficit
|
744
|
2,332
|
1,914
|
3,332
|
3,070
|
2,437
|
2,229
|
2,000
|
1,999
|
2,137
|
Capital account balance 1
|
-3
|
-23
|
-23
|
-24
|
-24
|
-25
|
-25
|
-26
|
-27
|
-28
|
Debt amortization
|
46
|
67
|
70
|
84
|
91
|
122
|
134
|
130
|
133
|
142
|
Change in arrears, net 2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Gross reserves accumulation
|
102
|
259
|
327
|
-31
|
-65
|
162
|
152
|
106
|
172
|
108
|
IMF Repayments 3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
39
|
39
|
47
|
52
|
47
|
52
|
38
|
2. Available financing
|
849
|
2,510
|
2,177
|
3,247
|
2,608
|
2,696
|
2,519
|
2,257
|
2,329
|
2,397
|
Foreign direct investment, net 4
|
1,386
|
1,670
|
1,895
|
1,603
|
1,214
|
1,608
|
1,793
|
1,555
|
1,592
|
1,591
|
Identified disbursements
|
307
|
399
|
186
|
1,644
|
1,393
|
1,088
|
734
|
710
|
746
|
806
|
Grants
|
175
|
150
|
65
|
119
|
147
|
159
|
148
|
157
|
161
|
183
|
Project
|
143
|
118
|
41
|
97
|
96
|
88
|
81
|
71
|
76
|
81
|
Program
|
33
|
32
|
24
|
22
|
51
|
71
|
67
|
86
|
86
|
102
|
Loans
|
132
|
250
|
122
|
1,525
|
1,246
|
929
|
586
|
554
|
584
|
624
|
Project
|
132
|
250
|
61
|
1,525
|
1,246
|
889
|
546
|
534
|
571
|
610
|
Program
|
0
|
0
|
61
|
0
|
0
|
40
|
40
|
20
|
13
|
13
|
Other flows
|
-851
|
440
|
96
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Debt relief 1,2
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
-8
|
-8
|
-8
|
0
|
3. Exceptional financing - fourth ECF review
|
-40
|
-127
|
-115
|
-153
|
-503
|
-48
|
-23
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
ECF disbursement
|
24
|
49
|
24
|
71
|
71
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
World Bank budget support
|
…
|
60
|
91
|
40
|
40
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
EU budget support
|
16
|
18
|
0
|
42
|
42
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
4. Financing gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-349
|
-48
|
-23
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
CCRT grants 5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
48
|
23
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
RCF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
World Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
African Development Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
Residual financing gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-93
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Sources: Guinean authorities; and IMF staff estimates and projections.
-
Excludes public transfers and capital grant from IMF CCR Trust for debt cancellation.
-
Projected clearance of outstanding debt arrears to non-Paris Club official creditors and commercial creditors through debt relief.
-
Excludes debt relief provided under the IMF's CCR Trust.
-
Includes private short-term capital flows.
-
The grant for debt service falling due in the 18 months from October 14, 2020 is subject to the availability of resources under the CCRT.
GUINEA
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Table 7. Guinea: Indicators of Capacity to Repay the IMF, 2020-281
(As of May 28, 2020; SDR millions, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund obligations based on existing credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of SDRs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
1.8
|
34.6
|
38.3
|
34.4
|
37.6
|
27.4
|
22.7
|
17.2
|
13.8
|
Charges and interest
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Fund obligations based on existing and prospective credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions of SDRs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
1.8
|
34.6
|
38.3
|
34.4
|
37.6
|
39.8
|
51.0
|
45.5
|
42.1
|
Charges and interest
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Outstanding credit based on existing and prospective drawings 1/ 2/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of SDRs
|
375.9
|
341.3
|
303.1
|
268.8
|
231.2
|
191.4
|
140.4
|
94.9
|
52.8
|
In percent of exports of goods and services
|
13.0
|
9.8
|
8.1
|
6.5
|
5.2
|
4.0
|
2.8
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
In percent of debt service 3/
|
336.5
|
196.4
|
142.6
|
122.2
|
97.9
|
76.9
|
40.5
|
24.7
|
10.0
|
In percent of GDP
|
3.6
|
3.1
|
2.5
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.3
|
In percent of Gross International Reserves
|
42.6
|
34.1
|
27.3
|
22.7
|
17.7
|
13.8
|
9.5
|
6.1
|
3.2
|
In percent of quota
|
175.5
|
159.4
|
141.5
|
125.5
|
107.9
|
89.4
|
65.5
|
44.3
|
24.6
|
Outstanding credit based on existing drawings 1/ 2/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In millions of SDRs
|
236.2
|
234.4
|
199.8
|
161.6
|
127.2
|
89.7
|
62.3
|
39.6
|
22.4
|
In percent of exports of goods and services
|
8.2
|
6.7
|
5.3
|
3.9
|
2.8
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
0.7
|
0.4
|
In percent of debt service
|
211.4
|
134.9
|
94.0
|
73.5
|
53.9
|
36.0
|
18.0
|
10.3
|
4.3
|
In percent of GDP
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
0.2
|
0.1
|
In percent of Gross International Reserves
|
26.8
|
23.4
|
18.0
|
13.6
|
9.7
|
6.5
|
4.2
|
2.5
|
1.4
|
In percent of quota
|
110.3
|
109.4
|
93.3
|
75.4
|
59.4
|
41.9
|
29.1
|
18.5
|
10.4
|
Net use of Fund credit (millions of SDRs)
|
139.7
|
-34.6
|
-38.3
|
-34.4
|
-37.6
|
-39.8
|
-51.0
|
-45.5
|
-42.1
|
Disbursements
|
141.5
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Repayments
|
1.8
|
34.6
|
38.3
|
34.4
|
37.6
|
39.8
|
51.0
|
45.5
|
42.1
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of goods and services (millions of US$)
|
3,953
|
4,754
|
5,143
|
5,684
|
6,161
|
6,536
|
6,997
|
7,569
|
8,128
|
External Debt service (millions of US$)
|
153
|
238
|
291
|
302
|
325
|
342
|
477
|
528
|
723
|
Nominal GDP (millions of US$)
|
14,244
|
15,296
|
16,637
|
17,804
|
19,030
|
20,343
|
21,765
|
23,299
|
24,941
|
Gross International Reserves (millions of US$)
|
1,206
|
1,369
|
1,520
|
1,627
|
1,799
|
1,907
|
2,033
|
2,151
|
2,276
|
Quota (millions of SDR)
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
214.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: IMF staff estimates and projections.
1/ Including the disbursement of 50% of quota under the proposed RCF, and debt relief provided under the IMF's CCR Trust covering debt service falling due in the 6-month period from 14 April 2020 to 13 October 2020.
2/ On May 24, 2019 the IMF Executive Board approved an interest rate setting mechanism which effectively sets interest rates to zero on ECF and SCF through June 30, 2021 and possibly longer. The Board also decided to set a zero interest rate on ESF until end-June 2021 while the interest rate on RCF was set to zero in July 2015.
3/ External debt service includes IMF repurchases and repayments.
26INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
27 FUND MONETARY INTERNATIONAL
Table 8. Guinea: Financial Soundness Indicators, 2016-19
(End of period, except otherwise indicated)
|
|
2016Q1
|
2016Q2
|
2016Q3
|
2016Q4
|
2017Q1
|
2017Q2
|
2017Q3
|
2017Q4
|
2018Q1
|
2018Q2
|
2018Q3
|
2018Q4
|
2019Q1
|
2019Q2
|
2019Q3
|
2019Q4
|
Regulatory Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets
|
17.3
|
22.0
|
18.2
|
17.9
|
18.6
|
17.9
|
18.4
|
16.8
|
16.1
|
17.0
|
17.2
|
15.2
|
18.3
|
16.1
|
14.7
|
14.4
|
Regulatory Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets
|
16.6
|
22.0
|
18.3
|
18.0
|
19.1
|
18.2
|
18.8
|
17.4
|
16.4
|
17.7
|
17.9
|
15.6
|
18.5
|
16.8
|
15.2
|
15.0
|
Non-performing Loans Net of Provisions to Capital
|
8.6
|
17.7
|
14.1
|
14.7
|
12.9
|
14.4
|
13.1
|
11.3
|
12.3
|
13.5
|
13.5
|
24.6
|
18.8
|
19.6
|
21.2
|
25.3
|
Non-performing Loans to Total Gross Loans
|
6.7
|
10.1
|
9.4
|
9.4
|
10.0
|
11.4
|
11.1
|
10.7
|
11.1
|
8.7
|
11.9
|
11.8
|
12.6
|
12.5
|
12.5
|
10.4
|
Sectoral Distribution of Total Loans: Residents
|
99.6
|
99.6
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
99.4
|
99.9
|
99.7
|
99.7
|
100.0
|
99.9
|
99.9
|
99.6
|
99.6
|
99.6
|
99.6
|
98.3
|
Return on Assets
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
Return on Equity
|
23.6
|
18.5
|
18.3
|
18.8
|
19.4
|
17.1
|
16.1
|
16.7
|
18.5
|
17.3
|
16.3
|
19.3
|
16.5
|
16.8
|
19.6
|
26.8
|
Interest Margin to Gross Income
|
33.4
|
37.4
|
37.8
|
38.9
|
40.7
|
40.8
|
41.3
|
41.8
|
37.8
|
38.4
|
39.4
|
38.6
|
43.8
|
42.2
|
42.1
|
41.9
|
Non-interest Expenses to Gross Income
|
80.9
|
80.0
|
79.3
|
79.2
|
76.5
|
76.4
|
78.5
|
78.1
|
78.2
|
79.0
|
79.2
|
78.0
|
78.2
|
74.6
|
73.5
|
72.6
|
Liquid Assets to Total Assets (Liquid Asset Ratio)
|
24.3
|
26.6
|
28.2
|
28.9
|
26.2
|
30.4
|
28.9
|
26.8
|
29.6
|
30.6
|
30.9
|
26.2
|
28.4
|
26.3
|
24.9
|
23.2
|
Liquid Assets to Short Term Liabilities
|
40.4
|
43.4
|
45.6
|
45.8
|
42.7
|
48.6
|
46.2
|
43.1
|
48.5
|
50.1
|
51.1
|
42.6
|
45.4
|
42.6
|
40.4
|
36.3
|
Net Open Position in Foreign Exchange to Capital
|
-47.2
|
-26.1
|
26.0
|
25.1
|
56.9
|
68.3
|
51.1
|
79.2
|
109.5
|
115.3
|
116.1
|
105.7
|
78.6
|
108.2
|
112.1
|
204.3
|
Source: Guinean authorities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GUINEA
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Appendix I. Letter of Intent
Conakry, Guinea
June 12, 2020
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva
Managing Director
International Monetary Fund
Washington, D.C. 20431
Dear Managing Director,
-
Guinea has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the completion of the fourth review under the ECF arrangement in April, a COVID-19outbreak has spread rapidly in Guinea and more than 4,300 cases have been confirmed. We have swiftly implemented containment measures, including closing borders, restricting movements of people within the country, and suspending large gatherings and public events. Nevertheless, the spread of the contagion is putting a significant strain on our health system and adding further pressure to the fragile social context. Containment measures are negatively impacting tourism, transport, and retail trade activities. Furthermore, the pandemic-inducedslowdown in China (our main export partner) has sharply weakened our mining exports and tax revenues, putting pressure on our external and fiscal position.
-
The COVID-19 crisis has sharply deteriorated Guinea's short-term outlook and given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. We expect real GDP growth to sharply decelerate to 1.4 percent in 2020, against 5.8 percent previously anticipated. Notably, mining activity is expected to contract, due to weaker external demand. In addition, local containment measures are expected to hinder domestic economic activity. We expect Guinea's external position to deteriorate, triggering an urgent balance of payments financing need of US$349 million (2.4 percent of GDP). A large shortfall in tax revenues and the implementation of our response plan to mitigate crisis impact are expected to trigger a basic fiscal deficit of 2.0 percent of GDP (against an earlier programmed surplus), and a fiscal financing gap of 2.4 percent of GDP.
-
In view of this, we request emergency financial support from the IMF under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the amount of SDR 107.1 million (50 percent of our quota), in the form of budget support. We consider that a disbursement under the RCF will be essential to supporting Guinea in the midst of the COVID-19crisis and addressing our urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. We are also confident that IMF financial assistance to Guinea will be pivotal in helping catalyzing donors' financial support to address the crisis, including from the World Bank and the African Development Bank.
-
We are swiftly orienting our economic policies to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and mitigate its severe impact. We have adopted a comprehensive response plan. We will scale-uphealth spending to address urgent COVID-19needs and implement targeted measures to protect the most vulnerable and support the private sector. In parallel, we will contain non-priorityspending in goods and services and rephase domestically-financedpublic investment to create fiscal space for COVID-19priority spending. We will address the balance of payments shock by using our external buffers, strengthened under the ECF arrangement, while allowing greater exchange rate flexibility in order to preserve an adequate level of reserves. Thus, the Central Bank of Guinea (BCRG) will limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market and move ahead with the implementation of the recently-adopted rule-basedintervention strategy by end-October2020. The BCRG lowered its policy rate and reserve requirements to support liquidity in the banking sector. Despite large fiscal financing needs, we are committed to limiting central bank budget financing within statutory limits to contain inflation.
-
We are committed to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of resources to respond to the COVID-19 emergency. We have strengthened our public financial management and anti-corruptionframework under the ECF arrangement. Furthermore, we are creating a budgetary fund that will account for all earmarked external and domestic resources to address the pandemic. Furthermore, we have established a dedicated account, as part of the Treasury Single Account at the central bank, to receive and disburse COVID-19funds. We will publish monthly reports on the execution of COVID-19related spending and the inspectorate-generalfor finance will conduct timely ex-postcontrol of high-riskexpenditures, with the involvement of civil society. We will publish online, on the websites of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the Ministry of Budget, all awarded procurement contracts for COVID-19related projects, including the names of entities and their beneficial owners. Furthermore, the Court of Accounts will conduct a full audit of COVID-19spending (including ex-postvalidation of goods and services procured), which will be also published online by June 2021.
-
We have requested debt suspension from our bilateral creditors under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) supported by the G-20 and Paris Club, and we are committed to adhere to its requirements. We will use freed resources under the DSSI for COVID-19health spending and mitigating measures to provide economic relief from the crisis and we will closely monitor and report on the use of the COVID-19resources (¶5). We are committed to continuing our ongoing efforts to broaden the coverage of public debt, with the support of donors' technical assistance. Furthermore, we will not contract new non-concessionalloans, beyond the envelope allowed under the current ECF program.
-
We are committed to preserving medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability. As the impact of the crisis subsides, we will orient our fiscal policy to preserve debt sustainability and target a lower-than-previouslyplanned primary fiscal deficit path. We will undertake significant external borrowing in 2020 to finance exceptional budgetary needs to respond to the crisis. In view of this, we are committed to rephasing non-priorityexternally financed public investments in 2020 to create fiscal space to scale-uphealth infrastructure and implement crisis mitigating measures. In parallel, we have decided not to promulgate a EUR 230 million loan agreement with a private partnership,
recently approved by the National Assembly. Furthermore, we will scale-up public investments at a more moderate pace during 2021-22 and undertake only a limited share of programmed, but unsigned, external project financing. This will support preserving a moderate risk of external and public debt distress.
-
We remain committed to continuing the ECF arrangement and resuming program discussions. The IMF Board completed the fourth review of Guinea's performance under the ECF arrangement on April 1, 2020. We expect to have met all but one of the end-December2019 quantitative performance criteria for the fifth ECF review. We continue to make progress in advancing program-supportedreforms. However, preliminary data point to most end-MarchITs having been missed, as Guinea's fiscal position weakened markedly due the negative repercussions of the COVID-19shock on tax revenues. We will engage closely with IMF staff to calibrate our post-pandemicpolicies to preserve macroeconomic stability and promote strong and inclusive growth.
-
We will undertake an update of the safeguards assessment before approval of any new IMF arrangement. We are committed to continue to move forward in addressing remaining recommendations of the 2018 safeguards assessment. We have authorized Fund staff to hold discussions with the central bank's external auditors and have access to external audit reports. We will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the BCRG on their respective responsibilities for servicing financial obligations under the RCF.
-
In line with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we authorize the IMF to publish this letter and the staff report for the request for disbursement under the RCF.
Please accept, Madame Managing Director, the assurance of our highest consideration.
|
________________/s/___________________
|
___________________/s/_________________
|
Mamadi Camara
|
Lounceny Nabé
|
Minister of Economy and Finance
|
Governor of the Central Bank of Guinea
REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY- DEBT SUSTAINABILITY ANALYSIS UPDATE
|
Approved By
|
|
|
|
Prepared by the International Monetary Fund and the
|
Dominique Desruelle
|
International Development Association.
|
|
(AFR) and Marcello
|
|
|
|
Estevāo (IDA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guinea: Joint Bank-Fund Debt Sustainability Analysis1
|
|
|
|
Risk of external debt distress:
|
|
Moderate
|
|
|
|
Overall risk of debt distress
|
|
Moderate
|
|
|
|
Granularity in the risk rating
|
|
Limited space to absorb shocks
|
|
|
|
Application of judgment
|
|
Yes; breach of PV-of-public-debt-to-GDP ratio is
|
|
short-lived and marginal.
|
|
|
|
|
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a
|
Macroeconomic projections
|
|
large downward revision of short-term growth.
|
|
Needed policy response to the crisis is expected to
|
|
|
|
|
temporarily deteriorate the fiscal position.
|
|
|
|
Financing strategy
|
|
Guinea will rely mostly on concessional financing,
|
|
with non-concessional loans to increase over time.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realism tools flagged
|
|
None
|
|
|
Mechanical risk rating under the external DSA
|
Moderate
|
|
|
Mechanical risk rating under the public DSA
|
High
|
|
|
|
1 The Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) update was approved by Dominique Desruelle (IMF) and Marcello Estevão (IDA). Guinea's Composite Indicator score, which is based on the October 2019 WEO and the 2018 World Bank's CPIA, is 2.51 and its debt-carrying capacity is classified as weak. This update reflects debt service relief provided by the IMF under the CCRT, and by the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) supported by the G-20 and Paris Club. The authorities have requested participation in the DSSI and indicated their intention to adhere to its commitments. It also incorporates financial assistance from the IMF under the RCF and additional support from the World Bank for the COVID-19 response, including emergency budget support. The coverage of public debt is as in the April 2020 DSA.
Guinea is at moderate risk of external debt distress with limited space to absorb shocks. All external debt burden indicators under the baseline scenario, which accounts for the negative impact of the COVID-19pandemic, lie below their respective thresholds. Stress tests suggest that debt vulnerabilities will increase if further adverse shocks materialize. Under the most extreme stress tests, all solvency and liquidity indicators breach their thresholds for prolonged periods. The overall risk of public debt distress is also assessed to be moderate, with the application of judgement regarding a brief and marginal breach for the PV of total-public-debt-to-GDPratio over 2020-21,reflecting higher-than-earlieranticipated external borrowing in 2020 to fill urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs due to the COVID-19pandemic, and the one-offimpact of the 2018 recapitalization of the central bank.1 This assessment hinges on the anticipated rebound of the Guinean economy in 2021 and rephasing of non-priorityprojects to enable scaling-uphealth infrastructure. In view of downside risks and knife-edgeresults of the granularity tool, staff considers that Guinea has limited space to absorb shocks.
Table 1. Guinea: LIC DSA Macroeconomic Assumptions
(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
|
|
Previous DSA
|
|
|
|
Current DSA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2025
|
2030
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2025
|
2030
|
Nominal GDP ($ Million)
|
12181
|
13797
|
14951
|
21302
|
29944
|
12181
|
13797
|
14244
|
20343
|
28580
|
Real GDP (percentage change)
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
5.8
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
1.4
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
Fiscal Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
14.1
|
16.4
|
17.2
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
12.3
|
16.0
|
16.9
|
Grants
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
Public Sector Expenditure
|
15.6
|
14.6
|
18.2
|
19.4
|
19.9
|
15.6
|
14.6
|
17.3
|
19.0
|
19.7
|
of which: Capital expenditure and net lending
|
5.1
|
3.7
|
6.9
|
8.0
|
8.7
|
5.1
|
3.7
|
4.9
|
7.6
|
8.2
|
Primary Fiscal Balance
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
-2.4
|
-1.1
|
-0.7
|
-0.3
|
0.0
|
-3.0
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
New external borrowing
|
13.4
|
4.9
|
10.9
|
3.1
|
2.8
|
13.4
|
4.9
|
11.9
|
3.0
|
2.7
|
Grant elements of new external borrowing
|
31.2
|
31.7
|
31.7
|
39.5
|
37.8
|
31.2
|
31.7
|
32.1
|
39.9
|
38.2
|
Balance of Payments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports of goods and services
|
32.9
|
30.5
|
32.2
|
32.3
|
32.1
|
32.9
|
30.5
|
27.8
|
32.1
|
32.8
|
Imports of goods and services
|
46.8
|
39.4
|
48.5
|
37.7
|
34.0
|
46.8
|
39.4
|
43.0
|
38.1
|
35.1
|
Current account (including transfers)
|
-19.0
|
-13.9
|
-22.0
|
-9.8
|
-6.6
|
-19.0
|
-13.9
|
-21.1
|
-10.0
|
-7.0
|
Foreign direct investment
|
12.9
|
12.9
|
10.1
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
12.9
|
12.9
|
8.3
|
7.4
|
7.4
Source: Guinean authorities, IMF and World Bank staff estimates.
|
|
Table 2. Guinea: External Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40
|
4
|
|
INTERNATIONAL
|
Deficit in balance of goods and services
|
7.4
|
13.9
|
8.8
|
(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
|
12.7
|
6.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
11.7
|
9.6
|
7.3
|
6.2
|
6.0
|
2.3
|
-3.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
Projections
|
|
|
|
Average 8/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2030
|
2040
|
Historical
|
Projections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External debt (nominal) 1/
|
19.3
|
18.9
|
19.5
|
30.7
|
33.6
|
33.1
|
32.9
|
32.7
|
32.7
|
29.6
|
23.5
|
25.2
|
31.9
|
Definition of external/domestic debt
|
|
Currency-based
|
|
of which: public and publicly guaranteed (PPG)
|
19.3
|
18.9
|
19.5
|
30.7
|
33.6
|
33.1
|
32.9
|
32.7
|
32.7
|
29.6
|
23.5
|
25.2
|
31.9
|
Is there a material difference between the two
|
|
No
|
|
Change in external debt
|
-2.5
|
-0.4
|
0.5
|
11.3
|
2.9
|
-0.5
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.1
|
|
|
criteria?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identified net debt-creating flows
|
-9.3
|
3.1
|
-1.3
|
12.5
|
3.7
|
0.6
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
-1.8
|
-8.7
|
6.3
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest current account deficit
|
6.8
|
18.7
|
13.8
|
20.9
|
15.1
|
12.6
|
10.3
|
9.6
|
9.6
|
6.6
|
-0.5
|
15.3
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MONETARY
|
Exports
|
39.9
|
32.9
|
30.5
|
27.8
|
31.1
|
30.9
|
31.9
|
32.4
|
32.1
|
32.8
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Accumulation
|
|
|
Contribution from nominal interest rate
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Imports
|
47.3
|
46.8
|
39.4
|
43.0
|
42.8
|
40.6
|
39.3
|
38.6
|
38.1
|
35.1
|
30.5
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Net current transfers (negative = inflow)
|
-0.9
|
-0.6
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.1
|
0.2
|
-2.3
|
-0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which: official
|
-0.2
|
-0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.5
|
-0.4
|
-0.4
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
-0.5
|
4.9
|
4.6
|
8.0
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Other current account flows (negative = net inflow)
|
0.3
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
6.0
|
3.9
|
3.4
|
3.5
|
3.9
|
4.1
|
4.4
|
2.6
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
Net FDI (negative = inflow)
|
-12.6
|
-12.9
|
-12.9
|
-8.3
|
-9.9
|
-10.2
|
-8.2
|
-7.9
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|
-7.4
|
-7.8
|
-8.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
Endogenous debt dynamics 2/
|
-3.5
|
-2.6
|
-2.1
|
-0.1
|
-1.5
|
-1.7
|
-1.2
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-1.0
|
-0.8
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
FUND
|
Contribution from real GDP growth
|
-1.9
|
-1.0
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
-1.9
|
-2.2
|
-1.6
|
-1.5
|
-1.5
|
-1.4
|
-1.1
|
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
Contribution from price and exchange rate changes
|
-1.8
|
-1.9
|
-1.3
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
…
|
-9.3
|
-0.8
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
Residual 3/
|
6.8
|
-3.5
|
1.8
|
-1.2
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
-1.1
|
-0.8
|
-1.2
|
1.0
|
8.6
|
3.0
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
of which: exceptional financing
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sustainability indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
...
|
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
PV of PPG external debt-to-GDP ratio
|
14.0
|
21.5
|
23.8
|
23.5
|
23.3
|
23.1
|
23.1
|
20.8
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of PPG external debt-to-exports ratio
|
...
|
...
|
45.9
|
77.4
|
76.6
|
75.9
|
72.9
|
71.4
|
71.9
|
63.5
|
50.3
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
PPG debt service-to-exports ratio
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
5.2
|
4.4
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
PPG debt service-to-revenue ratio
|
4.1
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
4.4
|
6.6
|
9.6
|
9.5
|
9.1
|
8.2
|
10.1
|
8.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross external financing need (Billion of U.S. dollars)
|
-0.5
|
0.8
|
0.2
|
1.9
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.3
|
-3.6
|
|
|
|
Rate of Debt Accumulation
|
|
|
|
Key macroeconomic assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant-equivalent financing (% of GDP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
|
Grant element of new borrowing (% right scale)
|
|
Real GDP growth (in percent)
|
10.3
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
1.4
|
6.6
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP deflator in US dollar terms (change in percent)
|
8.9
|
11.0
|
7.2
|
1.8
|
0.7
|
1.6
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective interest rate (percent) 4/
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
|
External debt (% of GDP) 1/
|
|
|
Growth of exports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)
|
66.9
|
-3.0
|
5.3
|
-6.2
|
20.3
|
8.2
|
10.5
|
8.4
|
6.1
|
7.4
|
7.4
|
14.5
|
7.7
|
|
|
of which: Souapiti
|
|
|
|
Growth of imports of G&S (US dollar terms, in percent)
|
-4.8
|
16.4
|
-4.6
|
12.8
|
6.9
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
17.8
|
5.8
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant element of new public sector borrowing (in percent)
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
32.1
|
35.1
|
40.7
|
38.6
|
39.6
|
40.3
|
38.5
|
21.6
|
...
|
38.4
|
35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government revenues (excluding grants, in percent of GDP)
|
13.7
|
13.1
|
13.7
|
12.3
|
13.9
|
14.8
|
15.4
|
16.0
|
16.0
|
16.9
|
17.3
|
13.5
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aid flows (in Billion of US dollars) 5/
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
0.6
|
...
|
2.4
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of GDP) 6/
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
5.0
|
3.0
|
2.3
|
2.1
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Grant-equivalent financing (in percent of external financing) 6/
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
38.2
|
43.5
|
52.6
|
52.1
|
52.7
|
54.4
|
54.5
|
41.5
|
...
|
51.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal GDP (Billion of US dollars)
|
10
|
12
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
29
|
56
|
7.9
|
6.9
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal dollar GDP growth
|
20.1
|
17.8
|
13.3
|
3.2
|
7.4
|
8.8
|
7.0
|
6.9
|
6.9
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memorandum items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of external debt 7/
|
...
|
...
|
14.0
|
21.5
|
23.8
|
23.5
|
23.3
|
23.1
|
23.1
|
20.8
|
17.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In percent of exports
|
...
|
...
|
45.9
|
77.4
|
76.6
|
75.9
|
72.9
|
71.4
|
71.9
|
63.5
|
50.3
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total external debt service-to-exports ratio
|
1.4
|
1.7
|
1.6
|
2.0
|
2.9
|
4.6
|
4.6
|
4.5
|
4.1
|
5.2
|
4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of PPG external debt (in Billion of US dollars)
|
|
|
1.9
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
3.9
|
4.1
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
6.0
|
9.6
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(PVt-PVt-1)/GDPt-1 (in percent)
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
4.1
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
Non-interest current account deficit that stabilizes debt ratio
|
9.3
|
19.1
|
13.2
|
9.6
|
12.3
|
13.1
|
10.6
|
9.8
|
9.6
|
7.4
|
-0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections. 1/ Includes both public and private sector external debt.
2/ Derived as [r - g - ρ(1+g)]/(1+g+ρ+gρ) times previous period debt ratio, with r = nominal interest rate; g = real GDP growth rate, and ρ = growth rate of GDP deflator in U.S. dollar terms.
3/ Includes exceptional financing (i.e., changes in arrears and debt relief); changes in gross foreign assets; and valuation adjustments. For projections also includes contribution from price and exchange rate changes. 4/ Current-yearinterest payments divided by previous period debt stock.
5/ Defined as grants, concessional loans, and debt relief.
6/ Grant-equivalent financing includes grants provided directly to the government and through new borrowing (difference between the face value and the PV of new debt). 7/ Assumes that PV of private sector debt is equivalent to its face value.
8/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.
Table 3. Guinea: Public Sector Debt Sustainability Framework, Baseline Scenario, 2017-40
(Percent of GDP, unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average 6/
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2030
|
2040
|
|
Historical
|
|
Projections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public sector debt 1/
|
|
39.5
|
37.4
|
34.2
|
|
44.9
|
45.6
|
43.7
|
42.4
|
41.3
|
40.4
|
|
34.6
|
|
25.5
|
41.7
|
40.3
|
|
of which: external debt
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
18.9
|
19.5
|
|
30.7
|
33.6
|
33.1
|
32.9
|
32.7
|
32.7
|
|
29.6
|
|
23.5
|
25.2
|
31.9
|
|
of which: local-currency denominated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in public sector debt
|
-3.0
|
-2.1
|
-3.2
|
10.8
|
0.7
|
-1.9
|
-1.3
|
-1.1
|
-0.9
|
-1.1
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identified debt-creating flows
|
|
|
|
-6.0
|
-4.5
|
-4.0
|
|
2.0
|
-1.3
|
-2.1
|
-1.4
|
-1.0
|
-0.9
|
|
-0.6
|
|
-0.7
|
-3.5
|
-0.8
|
|
Primary deficit
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
0.0
|
|
3.0
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.2
|
2.1
|
1.3
|
|
Revenue and grants
|
|
|
15.2
|
14.3
|
14.0
|
|
13.4
|
14.8
|
15.7
|
16.3
|
16.8
|
16.9
|
|
17.8
|
|
18.2
|
14.8
|
16.5
|
|
of which: grants
|
1.4
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary (noninterest) expenditure
|
16.3
|
14.5
|
14.0
|
16.4
|
16.9
|
17.0
|
17.2
|
17.8
|
18.0
|
18.6
|
18.4
|
16.9
|
17.7
|
|
Automatic debt dynamics
|
|
|
-7.1
|
-4.7
|
-4.0
|
|
-0.8
|
-3.1
|
-3.3
|
-2.3
|
-2.1
|
-2.0
|
-1.5
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution from interest rate/growth differential
|
|
|
-5.2
|
-3.6
|
-3.3
|
|
-0.9
|
-3.1
|
-3.3
|
-2.3
|
-2.1
|
-2.0
|
-1.5
|
-0.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which: contribution from average real interest rate
|
-1.2
|
-1.3
|
-1.3
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.2
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
of which: contribution from real GDP growth
|
-4.0
|
-2.3
|
-2.0
|
-0.5
|
-2.8
|
-3.0
|
-2.2
|
-2.0
|
-2.0
|
-1.7
|
-1.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution from real exchange rate depreciation
|
-2.0
|
-1.1
|
-0.6
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other identified debt-creating flows
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
-2.8
|
-0.1
|
|
Privatization receipts (negative)
|
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recognition of contingent liabilities (e.g., bank recapitalization)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt relief (HIPC and other)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
-0.1
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other debt creating or reducing flow (please specify)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.7
|
0.8
|
|
Residual
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
2.4
|
0.7
|
|
8.9
|
2.0
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
-0.5
|
|
-0.2
|
|
Sustainability indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of public debt-to-GDP ratio 2/
|
|
|
...
|
...
|
29.0
|
|
36.6
|
36.6
|
34.7
|
33.5
|
32.3
|
31.5
|
|
26.4
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of public debt-to-revenue and grants ratio
|
|
|
…
|
…
|
208.0
|
|
271.9
|
247.7
|
221.7
|
205.0
|
192.5
|
186.2
|
|
148.6
|
|
107.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt service-to-revenue and grants ratio 3/
|
|
|
6.1
|
12.2
|
20.5
|
|
16.8
|
16.6
|
16.2
|
16.0
|
14.7
|
13.4
|
|
14.1
|
|
12.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross financing need 4/
|
|
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
2.9
|
|
5.2
|
4.4
|
3.7
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
3.3
|
|
3.4
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key macroeconomic and fiscal assumptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real GDP growth (in percent)
|
10.3
|
6.2
|
5.6
|
1.4
|
6.6
|
7.0
|
5.2
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
5.0
|
6.0
|
5.0
|
|
Average nominal interest rate on external debt (in percent)
|
1.1
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
1.1
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.5
|
1.4
|
1.4
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
-5.7
|
-6.4
|
-6.7
|
-3.5
|
-2.1
|
-1.3
|
-0.3
|
0.6
|
1.5
|
7.4
|
20.5
|
-2.2
|
|
1.7
|
|
Average real interest rate on domestic debt (in percent)
|
Real exchange rate depreciation (in percent, + indicates depreciation)
|
-9.9
|
-6.1
|
-3.7
|
|
…
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
0.5
|
|
...
|
|
Inflation rate (GDP deflator, in percent)
|
10.4
|
10.0
|
9.3
|
8.5
|
8.2
|
8.2
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
7.8
|
8.3
|
7.9
|
|
Growth of real primary spending (deflated by GDP deflator, in percent)
|
22.0
|
-5.6
|
1.6
|
19.3
|
9.5
|
7.6
|
6.7
|
8.9
|
5.8
|
6.3
|
4.4
|
7.0
|
7.9
|
|
Primary deficit that stabilizes the debt-to-GDP ratio 5/
|
4.2
|
2.4
|
3.2
|
-7.8
|
1.5
|
3.2
|
2.2
|
2.2
|
2.0
|
1.9
|
1.0
|
3.3
|
1.2
|
|
PV of contingent liabilities (not included in public sector debt)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Definition of external/domestic debt
|
Currency-based
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is there a material difference
|
No
|
|
between the two criteria?
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public sector debt 1/
of which: local-currency denominated
of which: foreign-currency denominated
50
45
40
35
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
2020 2022 2024 2026 2028 2030
Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.
1/ Coverage of debt: The central government, central bank, government-guaranteed debt. Definition of external debt is Currency-based.
2/ The underlying PV of external debt-to-GDP ratio under the public DSA differs from the external DSA with the size of differences depending on exchange rates projections. 3/ Debt service is defined as the sum of interest and amortization of medium and long-term, and short-term debt.
4/ Gross financing need is defined as the primary deficit plus debt service plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the last period and other debt creating/reducing flows. 5/ Defined as a primary deficit minus a change in the public debt-to-GDP ratio ((-): a primary surplus), which would stabilizes the debt ratio only in the year in question.
6/ Historical averages are generally derived over the past 10 years, subject to data availability, whereas projections averages are over the first year of projection and the next 10 years.
GUINEA
GUINEA
Figure 1. Guinea: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt under
Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30
200
180
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
PV of debt-to-exports ratio
Most extreme shock is Combination
|
0
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
14
|
|
|
Debt service-to-exports ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Most extreme shock is Exports
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
|
|
Baseline
|
|
|
Historical scenario
|
20 Most extreme shock is Exports
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
18
|
|
|
Debt service-to-revenue ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Most extreme shock is Combination
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
Most extreme shock 1/
|
Threshold
|
|
Customization of Default Settings
|
|
|
Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests*
|
|
|
|
|
Size
|
Interactions
|
|
|
|
Default
|
User defined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares of marginal debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
No
|
|
|
External PPG MLT debt
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tailored Tests
|
|
|
|
|
Terms of marginal debt
|
|
|
|
|
Combined CLs
|
No
|
|
|
|
Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
|
|
Natural Disasters
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
5.0%
|
|
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
|
|
USD Discount rate
|
|
|
Commodity Prices 2/
|
No
|
No
|
|
|
Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)
|
23
|
23
|
|
|
Market Financing
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
|
|
Avg. grace period
|
6
|
6
|
|
Note: "Yes" indicates any change to the size or
|
|
* Note: All the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests are
|
interactions of the default settings for the stress tests.
|
|
assumed to be covered by PPG external MLT debt in the external DSA. Default terms of marginal
|
"n.a." indicates that the stress test does not apply.
|
|
debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.
Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.
1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. Stress tests with one-off breaches are also presented (if any), while these one- off breaches are deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.
2/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department.
6INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
GUINEA
Figure 2. Guinea: Indicators of Public Debt Under Alternative Scenarios, 2020-30
|
60
|
PV of Debt-to-GDP Ratio
|
|
50
|
|
40
|
|
30
|
|
20
|
Most extreme shock is Non-debt flows
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2020
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2024
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2028
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
PV of Debt-to-Revenue Ratio
|
|
25
|
|
Debt Service-to-Revenue Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
Most extreme shock is Non-debt flows
|
|
5
|
Most extreme shock is Combined contingent liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
0
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
|
|
Baseline
|
|
|
Most extreme shock 1/
|
Public debt benchmark
|
Historical scenario
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing Assumptions for Stress Tests*
|
Default
|
User defined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares of marginal debt
|
|
|
External PPG medium and long-term
|
|
|
91%
|
91%
|
Domestic medium and long-term
|
1%
|
1%
|
Domestic short-term
|
7%
|
7%
|
Terms of marginal debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
External MLT debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. nominal interest rate on new borrowing in USD
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)
|
23
|
23
|
Avg. grace period
|
6
|
6
|
Domestic MLT debt
|
|
|
Avg. real interest rate on new borrowing
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|
Avg. maturity (incl. grace period)
|
2
|
2
|
Avg. grace period
|
1
|
1
|
Domestic short-term debt
|
|
|
Avg. real interest rate
|
|
|
0%
|
0.0%
-
Note: The public DSA allows for domestic financing to cover the additional financing needs generated by the shocks under the stress tests in the public DSA. Default terms of marginal debt are based on baseline 10-year projections.
Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.
1/ The most extreme stress test is the test that yields the highest ratio in or before 2030. The stress test with a one-off breach is also presented (if any), while the one-off breach is deemed away for mechanical signals. When a stress test with a one-off breach happens to be the most exterme shock even after disregarding the one-off breach, only that stress test (with a one-off breach) would be presented.
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 7
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Figure 3. Guinea: Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed External Debt under Country
Specific Alternative Scenarios, 2020-301
|
35
|
PV of debt-to GDP ratio
|
|
30
|
|
25
|
|
20
|
|
15
|
|
10
|
|
5
|
|
0
|
160
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
PV of debt-to-exports ratio
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
12
|
|
Debt service-to-exports ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
16
|
|
|
Debt service-to-revenue ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2022
|
2024
|
2026
|
2028
|
2030
|
Baseline
|
|
Weak policy
|
|
Higher non-concessional borrowing
|
Threshold
|
|
Sources: Country authorities; and staff estimates and projections.
1/ The magnitude of shocks used for the commodity price shock stress test are based on the commodity prices outlook prepared by the IMF research department.
8INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND
©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution
GUINEA
Table 5. Guinea: Sensitivity Analysis for Key Indicators of Public and Publicly Guaranteed
External Debt, 2020-30
(Percent)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projections 1/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
|
|
PV of debt-to GDP ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Baseline
|
|
21
|
24
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
22
|
21
|
21
|
A. Alternative Scenarios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2040 2/
|
|
|
21
|
25
|
28
|
31
|
34
|
37
|
38
|
41
|
44
|
47
|
50
|
A2. Weak Policy
|
|
21
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
A3. Higher non-concessional borrowing
|
|
21
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
23
|
22
|
22
|
B. Bound Tests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B1. Real GDP growth
|
|
21
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
23
|
B2.
|
Primary balance
|
|
21
|
25
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
24
|
24
|
B3.
|
Exports
|
|
21
|
29
|
37
|
36
|
36
|
35
|
35
|
34
|
33
|
31
|
30
|
B4.
|
Other flows 3/
|
|
21
|
30
|
37
|
36
|
36
|
35
|
35
|
34
|
33
|
31
|
30
|
B5.
|
Depreciation
|
|
21
|
30
|
27
|
27
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
B6.
|
Combination of B1-B5
|
|
21
|
33
|
37
|
36
|
36
|
36
|
35
|
34
|
33
|
32
|
30
|
C. Tailored Tests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C1. Combined contingent liabilities
|
|
21
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
C2. Natural disaster
|
|
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
C3. Commodity price
|
|
21
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
24
|
23
|
23
|
C4. Market Financing
|
|
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
|
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
Threshold
|
|
|
|
|
debt-to-exports ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PV of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Baseline
|
|
|
77
|
77
|
76
|
73
|
71
|
72
|
71
|
69
|
67
|
65
|
64
|
A. Alternative Scenarios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A1. Key variables at their historical averages in 2020-2040 2/
|
|
|
77
|
81
|
91
|
97
|
105
|
114
|
119
|
126
|
134
|
142
|
152
|
A2. Weak Policy
|
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
75
|
74
|
75
|
75
|
73
|
72
|
70
|
69
|
A3. Higher non-concessional borrowing
|
|
77
|
77
|
78
|
76
|
76
|
76
|
75
|
73
|
71
|
68
|
66
|
B. Bound Tests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B1. Real GDP growth
|
|
77
|