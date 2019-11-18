Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Announces Launch of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF

Actively managed global investment strategy will offer investors access to key innovators in smart transportation sector.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management today announced the launch of the SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (NYSE: MOTO), an actively managed global investment strategy designed to provide investors with dedicated exposure to the innovative companies shaping the future of transportation.

The Smart ETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF will be co-managed by Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn, both current portfolio managers with Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. The principle investment objective of the SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF is long-term capital appreciation through the investment in companies directly involved in the delivery of products or services relating to autonomous and/or electric vehicles. The actively managed ETF will hold 35 equity positions of approximately equal weight, a signature investment approach of Guinness Atkinson’s fund strategies, and will have a global mandate.

“We are thrilled to offer investors a strategy to participate in the shift already under way in the global transportation sector,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. “The rise of electric vehicles as the preference of choice for global consumers, combined with these vehicles achieving full autonomy, will present an array of new investment opportunities as consumers reevaluate their relationship with transportation."

Research from Guinness Atkinson finds that electric vehicles will increasingly replace internal combustible engines. Additionally, the firm expects that autonomous vehicles will become increasingly commonplace. The convergence of these two technologies becoming mainstream will transform how consumers interact with and consume transportation and launch new industries such as “autonomous transportation as a service,” which has the potential to grow into a $1.75 trillion market over the next decade. These transformative shifts will create many new investable opportunities for growth-oriented investors, which the SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF aims to capitalize on.

For more insights into smart transportation trends and their investment implications, readers can access Guinness Atkinson’s white paper on this topic here: https://smartetfs.co/SmartTransportationRevolution

“Investors are right to be excited by potential opportunities emerging from the smart transportation revolution,” said Mr. Atkinson. “Like any investment theme, there will be some excellent opportunities and also intense competition, which is why we felt an actively managed strategy, backed by our deep experience of investing in similar themes, such as global innovation and alternative energy, provides investors with a sensible approach to participate in this space.”

The Smart ETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF will provide investors with broad-based exposure to smart transportation investment themes. This may include investments in companies that develop or deliver related technologies that facilitate or support automated or intelligent transportation, including hardware and software, as well as technologies that support driver assistance programs, mapping technologies and artificial intelligence. Companies that service electric or autonomous vehicles or provide infrastructure for such vehicles will also be considered for investment, as will companies that utilize such technologies to support other business models, such as delivery services.

The portfolio management team of Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn will bring established portfolio management experience of actively managed, global sector strategies to the new fund. Will Riley and Jonathan Waghorn currently serve as the co-managers of the Guinness Atkinson Global Energy Fund (GAGEX) and Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund (GAAEX). Joining Guinness Atkinson as analyst in 2007, Will Riley has served as portfolio manager since 2010. Jonathan Waghorn has over 20 years of experience in the energy sector analysis and investing and over a decade of portfolio management experience, having served as Investec Global Energy fund manager between 2008 and 2013 and becoming portfolio manager of Guinness Atkinson funds in 2013.

The Smart ETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF will trade on the NYSE Arca exchange under the symbol MOTO. The fund will be available at most major brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity T.D. Ameritrade. The fund will have an expense ratio of 0.68%.

About SmartETFs

SmartETFs are a family of exchange traded funds that focus on four mega themes that are driving change: Innovation, the Rise of Asia, Demographics, and Social Progress.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, please call (866) 307-5990 or visit our website at www.SmartETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

You can lose money investing in the SmartETFs Smart Transportation ETF. Investing in the Fund may be more risky due to the increased volatility of foreign markets and emerging technologies.

Funds distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

