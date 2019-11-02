Log in
Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation Bloomed at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)

11/02/2019 | 12:00am EDT

The post-event FAM trip ended on October 31, 2019, marking the successful conclusion of the World Tourism Exchange China (Haikou) 2019 (WTE China 2019).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005652/en/

Guiyang Tourism Presentation at WTE China 2019 (Photo: Business wire)

Guiyang Tourism Presentation at WTE China 2019 (Photo: Business wire)

WTE China 2019 is one of China’s premier events for the global travel industry. Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau took the opportunity to hold a Guiyang Tourism Presentation at Shangri-la Hotel, Haikou on Oct. 24, 2019. The event was attended by Sun Zhiming, vice mayor of Guiyang, Long Weidong, vice mayor of Haikou, international guests from 18 countries and regions as well as local invited guests.

The event started at about 7:00pm with the speeches by Mr. Long Weidong and Mr. Sun Zhiming. Then Mr. Yuan Yunlong, director of Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau, made the presentation of Guiyang’s cultural tourism, giving a comprehensive introduction to Guiyang’s transportation, ecology, attractions and culture etc. Elizabeth Chin, President of ECI Travel, Chairman of PATA New York Chapter, shared her experience about Guiyang’s multi-destination tour products.

Sticking to the goal of “coordinated development of inbound tourism” and the principle of “closer cooperation, resource sharing, mutual complementarities and mutual benefits”, the signing ceremony was held for the establishment of the Guiyang, Haikou and Zhangjiajie City Tourism Alliance, targeting at optimizing inbound tourism resource integration and achieving coordinated inbound tourism development.

Then came Guiyang’s cultural performance show. The event culminated when the touching Toast Song was sung.

Guiyang is a youthful provincial capital in China. The city's location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding areas, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the ethnic villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan. In 2017, Guiyang cooperated with American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to hold ASTA China Summit (ACS). North American travel agents and tour operators were invited to Guiyang, which greatly promoted Guiyang’s tourism image and caused a big stir in tourism industry worldwide. The WTE 2019 advanced further compared with the ACS 2017. European and Asian buyers were also invited this time, making the event more “international”. Guiyang again showed up at the WTE 2019 as a promising tourism destination. Guiyang’s continuous efforts to develop its inbound tourism will surely boost the reputation and influence of Guiyang tourism in international markets and build itself into a new hot international tourist destination in China.


© Business Wire 2019
