Guiyang Stood Out at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China as a Promising Tourist City

11/07/2019 | 04:40am EST

World Tourism Exchange China (Haikou) 2019 (WTE China 2019) which is one of China’s premier events for the global travel industry, concluded at the end of last month. Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau took this great opportunity to hold a wonderful tourism presentation at Shangri-la Hotel, Haikou on Oct. 24, 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005410/en/

Guiyang Tourism Presentation (Photo: Business Wire)

Guiyang Tourism Presentation (Photo: Business Wire)

Guiyang is a youthful provincial capital in China, The city's location makes it a perfect base for exploring the surrounding areas, especially Huangguoshu Falls, the ethnic villages around Kaili, and historic Zhenyuan. In 2017, Guiyang cooperated with American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to hold ASTA China Summit (ACS). North American travel agents and tour operators were invited to Guiyang, which greatly promoted Guiyang’s tourism image and caused a big stir in tourism industry worldwide. The WTE 2019 advanced further compared with the ACS 2017 with participants recruited from North America, Europe and Asia, making the event more “international”. Guiyang again showed up at the WTE 2019 as a promising tourism destination.

Sun Zhiming, vice mayor of Guiyang, Long Weidong, vice mayor of Haikou, international guests from 18 countries and regions as well as local invited guests attended this great event. Both Mr. Long Weidong and Mr. Sun Zhiming delivered opening speeches. Then Mr. Yuan Yunlong, director of Guiyang Culture and Tourism Bureau, made the presentation of Guiyang’s cultural tourism, giving a comprehensive introduction to Guiyang’s transportation, ecology, attractions and culture. Elizabeth Chin, President of ECI Travel, Chairman of PATA New York Chapter, presented Guiyang tourism in another way by sharing her experience of Guiyang’s multi-destination tour products.

During the event, the signing ceremony was held for the establishment of the Guiyang, Haikou and Zhangjiajie City Tourism Alliance with the target of optimizing inbound tourism resource integration and achieving coordinated inbound tourism development.

Finally came Guiyang’s cultural performance show. The featured Guiyang ethnic dance and song attracted attention of all the guests present with its unique cultural charm.

Guiyang’s continuous efforts to develop its inbound tourism will surely boost the reputation and influence of Guiyang tourism in international markets and build itself into a new hot international tourist destination in China.


© Business Wire 2019
