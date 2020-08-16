Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general condemns Iran's 'threats' to UAE

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned "threats" by Iran's president and other Iranian officials towards the United Arab Emirates over its agreement with Israel to normalise relations, the GCC said in a statement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the UAE has made a "huge mistake" in reaching the deal with Israel, condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.

