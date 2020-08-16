Log in
Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general condemns Iran's 'threats' to UAE

08/16/2020 | 04:12pm EDT

DUBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned "threats" by Iran's president and other Iranian officials towards the United Arab Emirates over its agreement with Israel to normalise relations, the GCC said in a statement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the UAE has made a "huge mistake" in reaching the deal with Israel, condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Peter Cooney)

EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.02% 4.3477 Delayed Quote.5.42%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) -0.03% 3.6718 Delayed Quote.0.00%
