Gulf economies seen shrinking sharply in 2020, to pick up in 2021

DUBAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Economic activity in the Gulf
will contract sharply this year before recovering in 2021, hit
by the double shock of the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price
crash, a quarterly Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Analysts in the July 7-20 poll see a deep economic
contraction in the hydrocarbon-producing region this year as oil
prices were hit on the supply and demand sides simultaneously.
Saudi Arabia's GDP was seen shrinking 5.2% this year before
rebounding to 3.1% growth next year. A similar poll conducted
three months ago saw the region's biggest economy and world's
largest oil exporter growing 1.0% in 2020 and 2.0% in 2021.
In March, a Saudi-Russian price war caused oil prices to
plummet, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and its allies subsequently implemented output cuts.
"Three months ago, most forecasts didn't yet factor in the
oil production cuts or the full extent of the COVID-19 fallout,"
said Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, adding
that limiting the hajj pilgrimage, an important source of
tourism revenue, also weighed on Saudi Arabia's outlook.
Kuwait's GDP was seen shrinking the most out of the six Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) members, contracting 6.1% in 2020
before growing 2.5% next year. Three months ago, it was seen
shrinking 2.9% in 2020 and growing 2.0% next year.
Medians forecast a 5.1% contraction for the United Arab
Emirates' economy this year and 2.6% growth in 2021. Three
months ago, they expected the economy to shrink 0.4% this year.
Tourism, a major source of revenue for the emirate of Dubai,
has been hit hard by lockdown measures and travel restrictions.
"We expect revenues for the tourism and hospitality sectors
to be under particular pressure given an expected sharp decline
in the visitor numbers," S&P Global Ratings said in a research
note, adding that it continues to observe "broad-based pressures
across various sectors" in the GCC.
Qatar, Oman and Bahrain's outlooks also worsened for this
year, with analysts expecting their economies to shrink 4.0%,
4.7% and 4.4% respectively. Their growth outlooks for 2021
improved from expectations three months ago.
"While activity is now picking up across much of the region
as lockdown restrictions are relaxed, the pace of recovery in H2
and beyond may disappoint, particularly with the coronavirus set
to linger," Oxford Economics said in a research note.
