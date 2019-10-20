Gulfstream Aerospace : OFFERS CARBON OFFSETS TO OPERATORS

SAVANNAH, Georgia, October 20, 2019 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced a new service that reinforces the company's commitment to sustainability and provides Gulfstream operators with the opportunity to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their flights. Participants pay an annual fee based on aircraft utilization to fund activities that generate an equal reduction in carbon emissions. 'This service responds to our customers' growing commitment to sustainability and aligns well with our environmental strategy, which includes designing some of the quietest, most fuel-efficient aircraft in the industry and promoting and using sustainable aviation fuel,' said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. 'Many of our operators want to leverage the benefits of business aviation in an eco-friendly way and this allows them to do so. Through their participation in this service, they can be part of the solution for meeting aviation's goals for global emissions reduction.' Gulfstream's carbon offset service is among a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in the company's turnkey support, operations and maintenance program, Aircraft Ownership Service (AOS), launched in late 2017. Designed to simplify a Gulfstream operator's experience, AOS enables aircraft owners, flight departments and management companies to customize aircraft services for their needs. Customers choose the services, set the contract term and then receive a consolidated monthly invoice.

Gulfstream does not charge operators a fee to administer its carbon offset service, and there is no contractual commitment. Customers simply let Gulfstream know their projected annual flight hours and are invoiced a monthly fee, which is invested in environmentally beneficial activities through a third-party provider chosen by Gulfstream.

'Our provider will report annually what projects the carbon offset funds are used for,' Burns said. 'These certified and verified projects that benefit the climate have included wind energy, forest management, farm power and recovery and utilization of landfill gas.'

One carbon offset represents the reduction of 1 metric ton/2,205 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions.

There are several elements to Gulfstream's sustainability program, including aircraft sustainability, eco-friendly buildings and the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for its corporate, demonstration, Customer Support and Flight Test fleets in Savannah. In addition, Gulfstream's Long Beach, California, maintenance and completions facility sells SAF to customers and uses it for Completions and delivery flights.

For more information about Gulfstream's carbon offset service, customers may email aosinfo@gulfstream.com.

NOTE TO EDITORS

