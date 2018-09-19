Gulftainer Signs 50-Year, $600 Million Concession Agreement to Operate and Expand Port of Wilmington in Delaware

Gulftainer, the world’s largest privately-owned independent port
operator and logistics company based in the United Arab Emirates,
finalized a 50-year concession agreement with the state of Delaware to
operate and develop the Port
of Wilmington, significantly expanding the company’s global
footprint and reach.
The agreement, signed by Gulftainer’s subsidiary GT
USA, will see an expected investment of up to $600 million in the
port to upgrade and expand the terminal and to turn it into one of the
largest facilities of its kind on the Eastern Seaboard.
The port deal represents the largest operation ever run by a UAE company
in the United States, as well as the largest investment ever by a
private UAE company in the country.
At a public signing ceremony held in Wilmington, Gov. John Carney of
Delaware signed the agreement with Badr Jafar, chairman of the Executive
Board of Gulftainer, in the presence of Delaware Secretary of State
Jeffrey Bullock and other state officials, as well as H.E. Yousef Al
Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the United States, and other dignitaries.
The 50-year concession follows a year of negotiations and a thorough
evaluation of Gulftainer’s capabilities globally, including in the
United States, where it operates the Canaveral Cargo Terminal in Port
Canaveral, Fla., and provides services to the U.S. Armed Forces as well
as the U.S. space industry. The Delaware concession agreement completes
a preliminary agreement between Gulftainer and the state of Delaware, as
well as the completion of a formal review by the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS), granting Gulftainer exclusive
rights to manage the port.
Gov. John Carney, governor of the state of Delaware, said: "This
historic agreement will result in significant new investment in the Port
of Wilmington, which has long been one of Delaware's most important
industrial job centers. For decades, jobs at the port have helped
stabilize Delaware families and the communities where they live. I was
proud to help make our partnership with Gulftainer official today, and I
want to thank members of the General Assembly, the Diamond State Port
Corporation, Gulftainer, and all of our partners who have helped make
this agreement a reality."
Gulftainer plans to invest up to $600 million in the port, including
$400 million on a new 1.2 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units)
container facility at DuPont’s former Edgemoor site, which was acquired
by the Diamond State Port Corporation in 2016.
Badr Jafar, Chairman of Gulftainer’s Executive Board, said: “We
are proud to be making this long-term commitment to the state of
Delaware, its community and its economy. This landmark agreement builds
on Gulftainer’s 43-year track record of delivering excellence and
dependability in ports and logistics operations around the world, and we
are confident that this public-private partnership will propel the Port
of Wilmington towards becoming the principal gateway of the Eastern
Seaboard.”
Mr. Jafar added, “Since Gulftainer’s entry into the U.S. through our
operations in Port Canaveral in 2015, we have discovered major untapped
potential in this sector and we will continue to look for attractive
investment opportunities in the region.”
H.E. Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, said:
“The UAE and the United States have a strong, vibrant investment
relationship that delivers meaningful and measurable benefits to
businesses, and creates jobs in both countries. Gulftainer’s investment
in the Port of Wilmington is a perfect example of this important
economic partnership. This deal will create new jobs in Wilmington and
generate additional economic benefits to other communities across
Delaware.”
Plans for the port also include development of all cargo terminal
capabilities at the facility and enhancement of its overall
productivity. Gulftainer also will establish a training facility at the
development site specifically for the ports and logistics industries
that is expected to train and upskill up to 1,000 people per year.
Peter Richards, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “Gulftainer has
been fortunate to be at the forefront of transforming port and logistics
operations in four continents around the world. This deal is a milestone
in our operating history, and will provide us the platform to make a
real difference to the sector on the U.S. East Coast by working closely
with the state of Delaware to achieve significant enhancements across
the board.”
The Port of Wilmington opened in 1923 and is a fully serviced deep-water
port and marine terminal strategically located on 308 acres at the
confluence of the Delaware and Christina rivers. It is the top North
American port for fresh fruit imports into the United States and has the
largest dockside cold storage facility in the country.
The relationship between the United States and the UAE has long been
underpinned by a shared commitment to promote strong trade and
investment ties. In recent years total bilateral trade between the UAE
and the United States has grown from approximately $5 billion in 2004 to
over $24 billion in 2017. The United States had a $15.7 billion trade
surplus with the UAE, its third-largest trade surplus globally.
About GT USA
GT USA is the U.S. division of Gulftainer, the world’s largest
privately-owned independent port operator and logistics company with
operations and business interests in the Middle East, the Mediterranean,
Brazil and the United States. The company signed a 35-year agreement
with the Canaveral Port Authority in Florida, marking Gulftainer’s first
venture in the United States. In addition to containers, Canaveral Cargo
Terminal also handles heavy equipment, vehicles and boats as well as
breakbulk, lumber and heavy lift cargo. GT USA also manages a 40,000
square-foot warehouse at Port Canaveral. GT USA is located at 445
Challenger Road, Suite 201, Cape Canaveral, Fla. 32920. For more
information, go to www.gulftainer.com/US.
