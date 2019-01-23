Gumina Appointed to LeadingAge Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurence C. Gumina, CEO of Ohio Living, has been elected to the board of directors for LeadingAge, a national association of 6,000+ members that include not-for-profit aging services organizations, 38 state partners, hundreds of businesses, consumer groups, foundations and research partners. Gumina was elected by the national membership during its annual meeting in October; his term began on January 1.

"I'm excited to join LeadingAge in its mission to be the trusted voice for aging," said Gumina. "LeadingAge provides an urgent and imperative service to older adults in this country by advocating for their interests. I'm proud to bring Ohio Living's voice to the national level to advance the work of aging services."

According to the organization's website, the LeadingAge Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the organization, providing strategic direction, fiduciary oversight and development of policies.

Presently, Mr. Gumina serves in a board leadership role for the Presbyterian Association of Homes and Services for the Aging (PAHSA), is on the investment committee for the Ziegler Link-Age Longevity Fund I & II, is the Board Vice Chair for Link-Age and serves on the LeadingAge Ohio board of directors.

CEO of Ohio Living since 2011, Laurence C. Gumina has more than three decades of experience in healthcare with practical expertise in life plan communities, skilled nursing and assisted living operations, hospital administration, home health, hospice and age-restricted affordable housing.

During his tenure Gumina created system-wide alignment by repositioning Ohio Living's operating and governance structure and implementing a comprehensive rebranding initiative. He led two successful community acquisitions, increased collaboration strategies, and created meaningful partnerships that increased the organization's scope and service.

Internally, Gumina's focus on quality, ethics and workplace satisfaction has driven results evidenced by numerous awards and quality commendations. He has led capital expansions and renovations at levels unprecedented for the organization.

Prior to Ohio Living Mr. Gumina served in senior leadership roles at Springpoint Senior Living, as well as Bayshore Community Health Services and Riverview Medical Center – affiliates of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, is Great Place To Work — Certified™ and a 2018 Fortune magazine Best Workplace in Aging Services. Ohio Living operates 13 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, and Ohio Living Foundation. For more information, visit www.ohioliving.org.

CONTACT:

Melissa Dardinger, Corporate Manager of Public Relations

614.888.7800

mdard@ohioliving.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gumina-appointed-to-leadingage-board-of-directors-300782995.html

SOURCE Ohio Living