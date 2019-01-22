Log in
Gunderson Dettmer's Boston Office Adds David D. Gammell to its Leading Emerging Companies Practice

01/22/2019 | 01:51pm EST

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer announced today that David D. Gammell has joined the firm’s leading emerging companies practice, resident in the Boston office.

David Gammell is a prominent corporate lawyer known for his work representing emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycle as well as leading national and international venture capital and growth equity funds. With more than two decades of experience, he has a substantial practice advising early stage companies and entrepreneurs on formation matters, financings, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property strategy, licensing, technology transfer and strategic alliances. He teaches at MIT and Harvard, and regularly serves as a panelist and judge at conferences and competitions focused on startups and venture-backed companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Dave to the firm,” said Robert V. Gunderson, Jr., Chairman of the firm. “He aligns perfectly with our firm’s philosophy that a great lawyer is first and foremost a business advisor – nurturing companies and funds as they navigate legal issues as well as larger strategic business imperatives.”

Jay K. Hachigian, head of the firm’s Boston office, noted, “Dave adds to our already strong Boston and New York offices, and will contribute substantially to the two pillars of our firm: representing venture-backed companies and representing venture capital and growth equity funds. Dave’s stature in the venture ecosystem will build on our existing strengths and add to our market leadership.”

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 240 lawyers singularly focused on the global venture capital and emerging companies ecosystem, across nine offices in key markets throughout the world: Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Beijing, and Singapore. The firm represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and over 450 of the world’s top venture capital and growth equity firms, including thousands of their underlying funds. For venture-backed companies, the firm provides guidance at every stage in their lifecycle, from launch through IPO and beyond, becoming extensions of their management teams as they prepare for their next stage of growth. For funds, the firm routinely negotiates close to one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide and is the recognized global leader in the representation of venture capital and other private equity funds in their investment activities, negotiating more than 1,000 venture and growth financings every year.

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi
Chief Marketing Officer
Phone: 650-463-5337
Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
