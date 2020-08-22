Log in
Gunfire Reborn Mayor Update Comes Out

08/22/2020 | 07:52am EDT

Everything you want is in the latest update - new hero, monsters, and weapons

Gunfire Reborn is a FPS+Roguelite+RPG game. Since its launch into Early Access in May, it keeps a spot in Steam’s top 10 weekly best sellers and still maintains a 95% positive reviews. Duoyi Interactive Entertainment, the development team of Gunfire Reborn, updates the game almost every week, and today carries out a major version update, which includes new hero, new game difficulty, new weapons and new monsters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200822005016/en/

The New Hero from Gunfire Reborn Comes Out (Photo: Business Wire)

The New Hero from Gunfire Reborn Comes Out (Photo: Business Wire)

The new hero is called Qing Yan, and its prototype is falcon. Unlike Crown Prince and Ao Bai, Qing Yan is a melee hero who uses armor as defense. It has two unique skills - Leap and Cleave. Leap as the primary skill allows Qing Yan to leap forward with a hard kick. It deals damage to all enemies with 7 metres, and restores armor when it hits an enemy. Cleave is the secondary skill which allows Qing Yan to cleave recklessly and deal damage to the enemies within a fan-shape. If you want to experience the feeling of showing off among a group of enemies, try the Kung Fu Hero -- Qing Yan!

For players who have already passed the elite difficulty and reached level 120, the best news is Gunfire Reborn introduces nightmare mode! As an upgrade version of the elite difficulty, the nightmare difficulty has enhanced monsters, so players who like challenges must not miss it!

Sting and Talisman are two new weapons. Sting’s fire mode will automatically rotate between three-round burst, two-round burst and single-round burst. Talisman is a weapon that can switch between different elements and auto-lock the weakness of the enemy.

There are two new monsters: Elite Corrupt Monk and Umbrella Spirit. Elite Corrupt Monk can create its own mirror image with demonic aura, and summon perilous Large Lantern Spirit. Umbrella Spirit is a monster that looks like an umbrella and loves to fly at low altitude. It is difficult to detect its existence in the night of Duo Fjord.

Gunfire Reborn is an extremely cost-effective game, and there is a 10% discount on Steam now! To connect with other players for tips or co-op play join the official Discord.


© Business Wire 2020
