Guoco : Report on Movement of Securities - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Issuer
|
|
Guoco Group Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
|
01/11/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 00053
|
|
|
Description :
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month 1,000,000,000
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
US$500,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
1,000,000,000
|
|
US$0.50
|
|
US$500,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
Par value
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
(State
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State
|
|
|
|
|
currency) :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US$500,000,000
|
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
No of preference
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
shares
|
classes of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
329,051,373
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
329,051,373
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
|
share option
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
|
including EGM
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
approval date
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
|
|
Granted
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( / /
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
|
month
1. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
4.
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
Total B.
|
(Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
pursuant
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
|
|
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
|
Converted
|
|
Amount at
|
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
|
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
|
during the
|
|
close of the
|
|
|
month
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
month
|
|
|
|
|
1. N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
( / /
|
)
|
2. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
3. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
4. N/A
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
( / /
|
)
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Guoco Group Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:01:12 UTC