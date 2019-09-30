Guorui Properties : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUORUI PROPERTIES LIMITED

國 瑞 置 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability

under the name of "Glory Land Company Limited (國瑞置業有限公司)" and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "Guorui Properties Limited")

(Stock Code: 2329)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Guorui Properties Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to RM2802, 28/F, Harbour Centre, 25 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (香港灣仔港灣 道25號海港中心28樓2802室) with effect from October 2, 2019.

By Order of the Board

Guorui Properties Limited

Zhang Zhangsun

Chairman

PRC, September 30, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Zhang Zhangsun, Ms. Ruan Wenjuan, Ms. Zhang Jin, Mr. Lin Yaoquan, Ms. Dong Xueer and Mr. Li Bin as executive Directors and Mr. Luo Zhenbang, Mr. Lai Siming and Ms. Chen Jingru as independent non-executive Directors.