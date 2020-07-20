Guotai Junan International Received 3 Awards From Bloomberg Businessweek

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has won three “Excellence Awards” (Ranked 1st) from “Financial Institution Awards 2020” held by the Bloomberg Businessweek, in aspects of FICC services, Initial Public Offerings (IPO) Sponsorship and Risk Management. This is the Group’s 4th consecutive year receiving several awards. The Group has always been growing with corporates and financial institution clients and offering quality investment banking services and solutions. Its solid risk management has won recognitions among the industry.

Fixed income （“FICC”） services continued to reach record highs, gaining a reputation among industry and market participants

Being one of the Group’s rapidly developing businesses, the FICC division’s bond underwriting (also known as “debt capital market”) business began in 2012. With the team's accurate control of the bond market trends, highly efficient execution capabilities, prudent selection of projects and diversified distribution channels, the Group’s fixed income business gains a high reputation in the industry and among market participants. As at the end of 2019, the Group has participated in 528 bond issue projects, playing the role of major underwriter for nearly 70% of them. The team ranked No.2 in Asia (ex-Japan) G3 high-yield bond underwriter league table in term of number of deals.

Corporate finance team seized opportunities to introduce quality cornerstone investors

In 2019, the Group’s corporate finance team secured its presence in major sectors including energy, real estate, property management and finance and completed 8 IPO sponsorship projects. According to Dealogic’s data, the Group was ranked 4th in the market in terms of the number of IPO sponsorship projects. In July 2020, the Group successfully assisted Financial Street Property Co., Limited (stock code: 1502.HK) in its listing on the Mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, playing major roles including sole sponsor, sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, introducing several high quality institutional investors to the issuer and locking up quality cornerstone investors.

Risk management forges foundation for the Group’s long-term development

In 2016, the Group introduced the development philosophy of “Risk Management Creates Value” ahead of its Hong Kong peers, advocating earning growth indicators including risk-adjusted return on capital. In 2019, Sino-US trade conflict and social unrest in Hong Kong have brought constant impact on the financial market. Under prudent risk management, the Group increased the provision for financial assets for fiscal year 2019 to better cope with the potential risks in the future in a forward-looking perspective, optimizing asset quality and greatly strengthening the Group’s anti-risks capability under volatile market conditions. Currently, Guotai Junan International is rated Baa2/Prime-2 and BBB+/A-2 long term issuer by Moody’s and S&P respectively.

About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (1788.HK)

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, investment banking, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index, FTSE HK ex H share index and FTSE4Good index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” long-term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

