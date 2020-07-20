Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Guotai Junan International Received 3 Awards From Bloomberg Businessweek

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/20/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has won three “Excellence Awards” (Ranked 1st) from “Financial Institution Awards 2020” held by the Bloomberg Businessweek, in aspects of FICC services, Initial Public Offerings (IPO) Sponsorship and Risk Management. This is the Group’s 4th consecutive year receiving several awards. The Group has always been growing with corporates and financial institution clients and offering quality investment banking services and solutions. Its solid risk management has won recognitions among the industry.

Fixed income （“FICC”） services continued to reach record highs, gaining a reputation among industry and market participants

Being one of the Group’s rapidly developing businesses, the FICC division’s bond underwriting (also known as “debt capital market”) business began in 2012. With the team's accurate control of the bond market trends, highly efficient execution capabilities, prudent selection of projects and diversified distribution channels, the Group’s fixed income business gains a high reputation in the industry and among market participants. As at the end of 2019, the Group has participated in 528 bond issue projects, playing the role of major underwriter for nearly 70% of them. The team ranked No.2 in Asia (ex-Japan) G3 high-yield bond underwriter league table in term of number of deals.

Corporate finance team seized opportunities to introduce quality cornerstone investors

In 2019, the Group’s corporate finance team secured its presence in major sectors including energy, real estate, property management and finance and completed 8 IPO sponsorship projects. According to Dealogic’s data, the Group was ranked 4th in the market in terms of the number of IPO sponsorship projects. In July 2020, the Group successfully assisted Financial Street Property Co., Limited (stock code: 1502.HK) in its listing on the Mainboard of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, playing major roles including sole sponsor, sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, introducing several high quality institutional investors to the issuer and locking up quality cornerstone investors.

Risk management forges foundation for the Group’s long-term development

In 2016, the Group introduced the development philosophy of “Risk Management Creates Value” ahead of its Hong Kong peers, advocating earning growth indicators including risk-adjusted return on capital. In 2019, Sino-US trade conflict and social unrest in Hong Kong have brought constant impact on the financial market. Under prudent risk management, the Group increased the provision for financial assets for fiscal year 2019 to better cope with the potential risks in the future in a forward-looking perspective, optimizing asset quality and greatly strengthening the Group’s anti-risks capability under volatile market conditions. Currently, Guotai Junan International is rated Baa2/Prime-2 and BBB+/A-2 long term issuer by Moody’s and S&P respectively.

Winner list of “Financial Institution Awards 2020” held by the Bloomberg Businessweek: http://www.bbwhkevent.com/

About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (1788.HK)

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, investment banking, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index, FTSE HK ex H share index and FTSE4Good index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” long-term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

For more information about Guotai Junan International:


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:21aOPENJOBMETIS S P A : Report - Buy Back Program
PU
04:21aACTION-GALACTOSEMIA KIDS : Pediatric Study of AT-007 in Children with Galactosemia
PU
04:21aIMMATICS N : Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination Transaction with Immatics
PU
04:21aWINCANTON : opens fifth Screwfix distribution centre in Stafford
PU
04:21aUPDATE ON NUSTAY COMPLAINT TO EU DIRECTORATE-GENERAL FOR COMPETITION : EU Commission publishes an open call for tenders for a market study on the distribution of hotel accommodation in the EU
AQ
04:21aWired Interface Market Global Analysis, Strong Development By Competitors and Forecasts to 2028
AQ
04:21aFreeCast's SelectTV Adds the Black News Channel
AQ
04:20aRHEINMETALL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:16aVARTA : lays the foundation stone for the expansion of lithium-ion production in Nördlingen in the presence of Prime Minister Markus Söder.
PU
04:16aAT-007 : Development of an Oral Treatment for Patients with Galactosemia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says Renault/Nissan results 'pathetic'
2BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas plays long-game to be Europe's banking winner from COVID crisis
3TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Registers as a European Company
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.4 billion, with 6% comparable sales decrease; in..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GSK to take 10% stake in Germany's CureVac for $163 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group