Gurnet Point Capital : Completes Tender Offer for Corium International, Transaction Valued in Excess of $500 Million

Gurnet Point Capital (“Gurnet Point”), a private investment firm focused
on the healthcare and life sciences sectors, announced today that it has
completed the previously announced tender offer for all outstanding
shares of common stock of Corium International, Inc. (Nasdaq:CORI)
(“Corium”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty transdermal
products.
“We are excited to begin our collaboration with the Corium leadership
team to bring Corplex Donepezil, a life-changing drug and novel
technology, to patients with Alzheimer’s disease as soon as possible,”
said Christopher Viehbacher, Managing Partner at Gurnet Point Capital.
“Corplex Donepezil’s innovative transdermal dosing system is
groundbreaking for Alzheimer’s disease patients and their caregivers,
and is designed to provide a once-weekly alternative to a daily
medication. We recognize the immediate need and positive impact that
this product could have for the Alzheimer’s community, and Gurnet Point
can now provide the additional financial resources, technical background
and industry expertise to support it through regulatory approval to
commercialization.”
Mr. Viehbacher concluded, “Together with the Corium management team, we
will also look to expand the therapeutic pipeline for the company,
focusing initially in neurology and then more broadly as we develop the
Corplex platform and its potential for innovative transdermal delivery.
We intend to establish a commercial organization that can quickly bring
novel products to the market upon regulatory approval, as well as a
dedicated sales force to ensure the products are appropriately marketed
to prescribers. Our team has decades of experience bringing novel drugs
through clinical development to commercialization and we will draw upon
our collective knowledge to bring Corplex Donepezil to market. We are
excited to build on Gurnet Point’s track record of working with our
portfolio companies to develop and implement transformative technologies
and health care solutions, and look forward to supporting Corium in its
next phase of growth.”
Peter Staple, Corium’s CEO, said, “We welcome the support of Gurnet
Point and its talented team as we prepare to submit our regulatory
application for Corplex Donepezil and begin the next chapter in our
company’s history. We look forward to drawing upon the Gurnet Point
team’s deep expertise to bring novel transdermal products to market for
diseases with unmet needs. Our partnership with Gurnet Point marks an
important inflection point in our company’s growth as we expand our
leading position in developing new transdermal products that address
significant patient need.”
The tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock of
Corium expired as scheduled at one minute after 11:59 p.m. (New York
City time) on November 26, 2018. The tender consideration was $12.50 per
share in cash, plus one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”)
per share, which represents the contractual right to receive $0.50 per
share in cash, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration of the New Drug Application for Corplex Donepezil,
Corium’s lead product candidate, on or prior to March 31, 2020.
Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, the depositary and paying
agent for the tender offer, has advised affiliates of Gurnet Point that
31,578,042 shares of Corium common stock were validly tendered and not
validly withdrawn in the tender offer, representing approximately 86.21%
percent of Corium’s outstanding shares. Notices of Guaranteed Delivery
were delivered with respect to 2,865,014 additional shares, representing
approximately 7.82% percent of Corium’s shares, according to
Continental. As all of the conditions to the closing of the tender offer
were satisfied, Gurnet Merger Sub, Inc., an affiliate of Gurnet Point,
accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all shares validly
tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer.
Gurnet Point will complete the acquisition of the remaining eligible
Corium shares not acquired in the tender offer this morning through a
merger of Gurnet Merger Sub, Inc. with and into Corium without a vote of
Corium’s stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General
Corporate Law of the State of Delaware. As a result of the merger,
Corium shares will no longer be traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock
Market, and Corium will become a wholly-owned, privately-held subsidiary
of Gurnet Point L.P. The Company plans to maintain operations in the
Menlo Park, CA and Grand Rapids, MI areas.
As a result of the merger, all eligible Corium shares that were not
validly tendered will be converted into the right to receive the same
consideration paid to stockholders that participated in the tender offer.
About Alzheimer's Disease and Corplex Donepezil
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder in which the brain
cells degenerate and die, causing a steady decline in memory and mental
function. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.7
million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease in 2018; by 2050,
this number is projected to rise to 13.8 million. Alzheimer's disease is
the most common cause of dementia among older adults. Dementia ranges in
severity from mild, when it is just beginning to affect a person's
functioning, to moderate, and severe, when the person must depend on
others for the basic activities of day-to-day life.
Donepezil (the active ingredient in Aricept®) is the most
widely prescribed medication in a class of Alzheimer's drugs known as
cholinesterase inhibitors, and is approved for the treatment of mild,
moderate and severe disease. Donepezil is currently only available in
tablet or orally disintegrating tablet form, each administered once
daily, presenting compliance challenges for family members and
caregivers who cannot rely on patients to consistently take their daily
tablets, and is known to cause gastrointestinal side effects, including
nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
Corium’s Corplex Donepezil product candidate is a proprietary
once-weekly transdermal patch for delivery of donepezil, which is
designed to improve the lives of patients and their caregivers by
promoting adherence to prescribed therapy with a less frequent once a
week dosing regimen, and the potential to significantly reduce
gastrointestinal side effects compared to the daily oral dosing of
donepezil.
About Corplex
Corium's Corplex system is a novel commercial-stage platform technology
designed to broadly enable the transdermal delivery of small molecules,
many of which have not previously been amenable to transdermal delivery.
Corium's Corplex technology has been successfully commercialized
in Procter & Gamble's Crest® Whitestrips
products and is being utilized in therapeutic products under development.
About Gurnet Point Capital
Gurnet Point Capital is a unique healthcare fund founded by Ernesto
Bertarelli and led by Chris Viehbacher, who together have decades of
expertise in an industry for which they share a passion, both as Chief
Executives and as investors. With an initial allocation of $2 billion,
Gurnet Point is investing long-term capital and supporting entrepreneurs
in building a new generation of companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, its
remit is global, encompassing life sciences and medical technologies.
The fund invests across all stages of product development through to
commercialization and does so with an approach that is a hybrid of
venture and private equity investing strategies. www.gurnetpointcapital.com.
About Corium
Corium is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty
pharmaceutical products that leverage the company's broad experience
with advanced transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. Corium has
multiple proprietary programs in preclinical and clinical development,
focusing primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with lead
programs in Alzheimer's disease. Corium has developed and is the sole
commercial manufacturer of seven prescription drug and consumer products
with partners Mayne Pharma and Procter & Gamble. The company has two
proprietary transdermal platforms: Corplex™ for small molecules and
MicroCor®, a biodegradable microstructure technology for
small molecules and biologics, including vaccines, peptides and
proteins. For further information, please visit www.coriumintl.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that
involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation,
statements regarding the expected benefits and costs of the proposed
transaction contemplated by the agreement between Gurnet Point and
Corium; the likelihood that the milestone underlying the CVR will be
achieved; and any statements regarding the assumptions underlying any of
the foregoing. Statements containing words such as “could,” “believe,”
“expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “may,” or similar expressions
constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
based on management's current expectations and projections and are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual events and
results to differ materially from the statements contained herein.
Factors that may contribute to such differences include, but are not
limited to, risks related to (i) the effect of the transaction on
Corium’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to
maintain relationships with its partners, suppliers, licensees and
others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business
generally; (ii) risks related to diverting management’s attention from
Corium’s ongoing business operations; (iii) the risk that unexpected
costs will be incurred in connection with the transaction; (iv) changes
in economic conditions, political conditions, regulatory requirements,
licensing requirements and tax matters; and (v) other factors as set
forth from time to time in Corium’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on Corium’s
investor relations website at ir.coriumgroup.com and on the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative, but is
not exhaustive. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may
be required by law, Corium does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to
update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events
or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
