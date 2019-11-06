Gurucul :-Cybersecurity Insiders Survey Finds Nearly Half of Companies Can't Respond to Insider Threats Until it's Too Late

Lack of Cloud Visibility, SIEM Complexity and Remediation Latency Place Organizations at Risk

Gurucul, a leader in behavior based security and fraud analytics technology for on-premises and the cloud, today announced that nearly half of the companies surveyed for the 2020 Insider Threat Report are unable to remediate insider threats until after data loss has occurred. The Cybersecurity Insiders and Gurucul study found that lack of visibility into anomalous activity, especially in the cloud, and manual SIEM workloads have increased the risk of insider threats for organizations and prevent many from detecting and stopping data exfiltration.

This 2020 Insider Threat Report was produced with the support of Gurucul by Cybersecurity Insiders, the 400,000 member community for information security professionals, to explore how organizations are responding to evolving security threats.

Some of the report’s key findings include:

68% of organizations feel vulnerable to insider attacks

53% of organizations believe detecting insider attacks has become significantly to somewhat harder since migrating to the cloud

63% of organizations think that privileged IT users pose the biggest insider security risk to organizations

Organizations cite lack of resources (31%) and too many false positive alerts (22%) as the biggest hurdles in maximizing the value of SIEM technology

Only about one third of organizations are able to detect anomalous behavior in NetFlow/packet data (35%), service accounts (39%) and cloud resources (30%)

“Insider threats are not limited to employees. They extend to contractors, supply chain partners, service providers and account compromise attacks that can abuse access to an organization’s assets both on-premise and in the cloud,” said Craig Cooper, COO of Gurucul. “Lack of visibility and legacy SIEM deployments put companies at risk. Insider threat programs that monitor the behavior of users and devices to detect when they deviate from their baselines using security analytics can provide unmatched detection, risk-based controls and automation.”

Gurucul provides security analytics solutions that can predict, detect and prevent insider threats. The Gurucul Risk Analytics (GRA) platform monitors in real-time the actions performed by users, particularly those with elevated privileges and employees with access to highly sensitive information. GRA looks for behaviors that are outside the range of normal, baselined activities to detect indicators of malicious insiders or external intruders who have compromised a user’s account.

