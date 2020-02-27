Gurucul : Wins 2020 Cyber Defense Infosec Award at RSA Conference

Unified Security and Risk Analytics Platform was Named Best Product for Insider Threat Prevention

Gurucul, a leader in unified security and risk analytics technology for on-premises and the cloud, today announced that its Gurucul Unified Security & Risk Analytics platform was named Best Product for Insider Threat Prevention in the Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards for 2020 presented at this year’s RSA Conference by Cyber Defense Magazine. Winners are featured in the 8th annual special edition of the magazine distributed electronically at the show.

Gurucul is demonstrating the Unified Security & Risk Analytics product this week at the RSA Conference in booth #2027.

“We are thrilled to select Gurucul for the Best Product award for Insider Threat Prevention from among a field of 3,200 security companies in this year’s InfoSec Awards program," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine. “Gurucul has developed a truly innovative approach to detecting insider threats from trusted employees, partners, consultants and contractors."

Gurucul Unified Security and Risk Analytics, which combines SIEM, UEBA, SOAR, Intelligent Threat Hunting, Log Aggregation and Network Traffic Analysis capabilities into one holistic product, helps organizations predict, detect and prevent insider threats by ingesting and analyzing massive amounts of data from virtually any source, including network, IT systems, cloud platforms, applications, IoT, and more. Its comprehensive view of user/entity behaviors detects abnormal behaviors and activities indicative of security threats.

“Detecting threats from insiders with access to company resources and data is one of the most difficult security challenges organizations face today, as most default to trust and productivity,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO of Gurucul. “Gurucul shifts the paradigm to trust but verify, using a powerful combination of in-depth, real-time intelligence that not only detects malicious actions from rogue insiders but also from outsiders who compromise insider accounts.”

About Cyber Defense InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 2 Million annual readers and growing, and over 8,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference USA, Black Hat the USA, and IP EXPO Europe. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security and fraud analytics company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Unified Security and Risk Analytics Platform combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cyber fraud, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk based security orchestration and automation. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

