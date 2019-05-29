Log in
Gurunavi : (Correction) Notice of Partial Correction to “Notice of Change in Representative Directors”

05/29/2019 | 03:39am EDT
Akio Sugihara

For immediate release

Name of Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

Representative:

Seiichiro Kubo, President

(Correction) Notice of Partial Correction to

"Notice of Change in Representative Directors"

May 29, 2019 -Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has made corrections on "Notice of Change in Representative Directors" announced on May 22, 2019, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. The corrections are underlined as stated below.

3. Profile of new Representative Director ＜Before correction＞

Name:

Date of birth:

August 26, 1969

Birthplace:

Hiroshima

Education:

Completed the Master course of Graduate school of Media and Governance,

Keio University

Career summary: March 1996

Started an internet service company

February 1997

Participated in MDM, Inc. (currently Rakuten, Inc.) as a

co-founder

November 1999

Director, General Manager, New Business Development,

Rakuten, Inc.

October 2000

Representative Director, President,

Rakuten Books, Inc.

July 2007

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,

CPO (Chief Produce Officer),

General Manager, Development and Creative & Web

Design General Headquarters,

Rakuten, Inc.

April 2012

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,

In charge of Human Resources & General Affairs,

Rakuten, Inc.

October 2018

Group Managing Executive Officer,

CHO (Chief Health Officer),

In charge of Human Resources & General Affairs

Rakuten, Inc. (current)

Significant concurrent positions:

Corporate Auditor, TECHMATRIX CORPORATION;

Representative Director, President, Rakuten Socio

business, Inc.;

Director, Rakuten Baseball, Inc.;

Director, Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc.

Number of shares held:

0 shares

1

＜After correction＞

Name:

Akio Sugihara

Date of birth:

August 26, 1969

Birthplace:

Hiroshima

Education:

Completed the Master course of Graduate school of Media and Governance,

Keio University

Career summary: March 1996

Started an internet service company

February 1997

Participated in MDM, Inc. (currently Rakuten, Inc.) as a

co-founder

November 1999

Director, General Manager, New Business Development,

Rakuten, Inc.

October 2000

Representative Director, President,

Rakuten Books, Inc.

March 2003

Director and Executive Officer, Rakuten, Inc.

April 2006

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager, EC Business Division 2, EC Business

Company, Rakuten, Inc.

July 2007

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,

CPO (Chief Produce Officer),

General Manager, Development and Creative & Web

Design General Headquarters,

Rakuten, Inc.

April 2012

Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,

In charge of Human Resources & General Affairs,

Rakuten, Inc.

March 2016

Group Managing Executive Officer, Rakuten, Inc.

October 2018

Group Managing Executive Officer

CHO (Chief Health Officer) of Operation Division

Senior Director of Operation Division, Rakuten, Inc.

(current)

Significant concurrent positions:

Corporate Auditor, TECHMATRIX CORPORATION;

Representative Director, President, Rakuten Socio

business, Inc.;

Director, Rakuten Baseball, Inc.;

Director, Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc.

Number of shares held:

0 shares

2

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 07:38:02 UTC
