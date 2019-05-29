|
Gurunavi : (Correction) Notice of Partial Correction to “Notice of Change in Representative Directors”
Akio Sugihara
May 29, 2019 -Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") announces that the Company has made corrections on "Notice of Change in Representative Directors" announced on May 22, 2019, and apologizes for any inconvenience caused. The corrections are underlined as stated below.
＜After correction＞
|
|
|
Name:
|
Akio Sugihara
|
|
Date of birth:
|
August 26, 1969
|
|
Birthplace:
|
Hiroshima
|
|
Education:
|
Completed the Master course of Graduate school of Media and Governance,
|
|
Keio University
|
|
Career summary: March 1996
|
Started an internet service company
|
|
February 1997
|
Participated in MDM, Inc. (currently Rakuten, Inc.) as a
|
|
|
co-founder
|
|
November 1999
|
Director, General Manager, New Business Development,
|
|
|
Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
October 2000
|
Representative Director, President,
|
|
|
Rakuten Books, Inc.
|
|
March 2003
|
Director and Executive Officer, Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
April 2006
|
Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
General Manager, EC Business Division 2, EC Business
|
|
|
Company, Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
July 2007
|
Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
CPO (Chief Produce Officer),
|
|
|
General Manager, Development and Creative & Web
|
|
|
Design General Headquarters,
|
|
|
Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
April 2012
|
Director and Group Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
In charge of Human Resources & General Affairs,
|
|
|
Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
March 2016
|
Group Managing Executive Officer, Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
October 2018
|
Group Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
CHO (Chief Health Officer) of Operation Division
|
|
|
Senior Director of Operation Division, Rakuten, Inc.
|
|
|
(current)
|
Significant concurrent positions:
|
Corporate Auditor, TECHMATRIX CORPORATION;
|
|
|
Representative Director, President, Rakuten Socio
|
|
|
business, Inc.;
|
|
|
Director, Rakuten Baseball, Inc.;
|
|
|
Director, Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc.
|
Number of shares held:
|
0 shares
