Gurunavi : Extraordinary report about voting result of the General Shareholder's Meeting

Name and Title of Representative:

The Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

1. Reason for Filing

Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. to report the approval of resolutions at the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Ordinary General Meeting") of the Company held on June 19, 2019.

2. Description of Report

Date on which the Ordinary General Meeting was held: June 19, 2019 Details of the matters resolved:

Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Matters related to the allocation of dividend assets and total amount thereof 3 yen per common share of the Company, 140,507,814 yen in total. Effective date: June 20, 2019

Item 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Addition of business purposes to Article 2 (Objectives of the Company) of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to address the future diversification of the Company's operations and adjustment of sub-item numbering based on the addition of new sub-items.

Item 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors

Reelection of Hisao Taki and Koichi Tsukihara and new election of Akio

Sugihara, Hidehiko Sato, Hirohisa Fujiwara, Kazunori Takeda and Naho

Kono as Directors.

Item 4: Election of Two (2) Auditors

Reelection of Tsuneo Ishiwata and Taketeru Minaki as Corporate Auditors.