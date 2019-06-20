|
Gurunavi : Extraordinary report about voting result of the General Shareholder's Meeting
06/20/2019 | 01:04am EDT
(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
|
Cover Page
|
|
Document Name:
|
Extraordinary Report
|
Filed with:
|
The Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau
|
Filing Date:
|
June 20, 2019
|
Corporate Name:
|
Gurunavi, Inc.
|
Name and Title of Representative:
|
Akio Sugihara, President and Representative Director
|
Location of Head Office:
|
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Telephone Number:
|
(03)3500-9700
|
Name of Contact Person:
|
Teruhisa Yamada, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Nearest Contact Location:
|
1-2-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Telephone Number:
|
(03)3500-9700
|
Name of Contact Person:
|
Teruhisa Yamada, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Place of Public Inspection
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
|
of the Extraordinary Report:
|
(2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
1. Reason for Filing
Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") is filing this Extraordinary Report pursuant to Article 24-5, Paragraph 4 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and Article 19, Paragraph 2, Item 9-2 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Disclosure of Corporate Affairs, etc. to report the approval of resolutions at the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Ordinary General Meeting") of the Company held on June 19, 2019.
2. Description of Report
-
Date on which the Ordinary General Meeting was held: June 19, 2019
-
Details of the matters resolved:
Item 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Matters related to the allocation of dividend assets and total amount thereof 3 yen per common share of the Company, 140,507,814 yen in total. Effective date: June 20, 2019
Item 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Addition of business purposes to Article 2 (Objectives of the Company) of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to address the future diversification of the Company's operations and adjustment of sub-item numbering based on the addition of new sub-items.
Item 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors
Reelection of Hisao Taki and Koichi Tsukihara and new election of Akio
Sugihara, Hidehiko Sato, Hirohisa Fujiwara, Kazunori Takeda and Naho
Kono as Directors.
Item 4: Election of Two (2) Auditors
Reelection of Tsuneo Ishiwata and Taketeru Minaki as Corporate Auditors.
-
The number of voting rights relating the indication of "for", "against" or "abstention" for each item; Requirement approving the item; and Results of resolutions.
|
|
|
|
|
Requirements
|
Result and
|
Proposal
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstention
|
ratio of
|
for approval
|
|
|
|
|
favorable votes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 1
|
351,254
|
2,440
|
0
|
(Note) 1
|
Approved; 99.31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 2
|
352,400
|
1,294
|
0
|
(Note) 2
|
Approved; 99.63%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hisao Taki
|
337,975
|
15,715
|
0
|
|
Approved; 95.56%
|
Akio Sugihara
|
349,866
|
3,824
|
0
|
|
Approved; 98.92%
|
Koichi Tsukihara
|
342,060
|
11,630
|
0
|
(Note) 3
|
Approved; 96.71%
|
Hidehiko Sato
|
351,174
|
2,516
|
0
|
Approved; 99.29%
|
|
Hirohisa Fujiwara
|
351,354
|
2,336
|
0
|
|
Approved; 99.34%
|
Kazunori Takeda
|
315,309
|
38,381
|
0
|
|
Approved; 89.15%
|
Naho Kono
|
317,271
|
36,419
|
0
|
|
Approved; 89.70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Item 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tsuneo Ishiwata
|
280,244
|
73,450
|
0
|
(Note) 3
|
Approved; 79.23%
|
Taketeru Minaki
|
343,699
|
9,995
|
0
|
|
Approved; 97.17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1. Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting is required.
-
-
Approval of not less than two-thirds (2/3) of the voting rights held by shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required.
-
Approval of a majority of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting who hold in aggregate not less than one-third (1/3) of the voting rights of the shareholders entitled to exercise their voting rights, is required.
-
Reason why a portion of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting was not added to the number of voting rights:
The requirement for adoption of each proposal was satisfied and resolutions have been legally adopted pursuant to the Companies Act by aggregating the votes exercised prior to the meeting and votes of shareholders present at the meeting whose indication as to each proposal was confirmed. Therefore, of the voting rights held by the shareholders present at the meeting, the number of voting rights whose intention of for, against or abstention was not confirmed has not been included in the calculation.
Disclaimer
Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 05:03:04 UTC
|
|