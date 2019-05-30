Gurunavi : FY2018 fact book

連結業績ハイライト Consolidated performance highlights Years ended March 31 ( 百万円 / Millions of yen ) 3⽉31⽇に終了した各事業年度 ※百万円未満は切捨て / Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded. 事業年度 For the Year: 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 売上⾼ Net sales 24,175 25,238 24,302 27,265 30,518 32,636 34,617 36,979 36,226 32,728 基盤事業 Core businesses total 23,142 23,940 22,631 24,941 27,732 29,875 32,402 34,597 33,927 30,446 ストック型サービス Cumulative retained services 20,313 21,091 20,431 22,490 25,109 27,277 28,883 30,951 29,534 25,881 スポット型サービス Spot services 1,008 1,076 1,138 1,529 1,698 1,847 2,529 2,638 3,374 3,609 プロモーション Promotions 1,820 1,772 1,062 921 924 750 989 1,007 1,018 956 関連事業 Related businesses 1,033 1,298 1,670 2,323 2,786 2,761 2,214 2,381 2,298 2,282 売上総利益 Gross profit 18,777 20,047 19,206 21,151 22,701 23,953 25,990 28,146 26,083 22,083 販売費及び⼀般管理費 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,232 16,677 15,893 18,034 18,553 18,854 19,560 21,406 21,341 20,867 営業利益 Operating income 4,545 3,369 3,312 3,116 4,147 5,099 6,429 6,740 4,742 1,216 経常利益 Ordinary income 4,578 3,406 3,375 3,153 4,167 5,127 6,492 6,813 4,809 1,289 親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益 Net income attributable to owners of parent 2,323 1,813 1,909 1,959 2,420 3,279 4,367 4,799 3,192 581 EBITDA *1 EBITDA *1 5,973 4,986 5,052 5,009 6,686 7,739 9,270 9,241 8,007 4,511 *1 EBITDA = 営業利益+減価償却費 / EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and amortization 事業年度末 At Year-End 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 流動資産 Current assets 11,048 15,076 12,506 13,196 15,891 17,224 20,889 15,661 15,666 14,603 固定資産 Non-current assets 4,260 4,576 4,444 5,907 6,179 6,440 6,433 8,255 9,791 9,194 流動負債 Current liabilities 3,560 8,133 4,098 4,796 5,748 5,997 6,809 5,647 6,028 4,779 固定負債 Non-current liabilities 335 385 283 209 178 203 216 231 241 314 純資産合計 Total net assets 11,413 11,133 12,569 14,098 16,145 17,464 20,296 18,038 19,186 18,704 負債純資産合計 Total liabilities and net assets 15,309 19,653 16,951 19,103 22,071 23,665 27,322 23,917 25,457 23,797 事業年度 For the Year: 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,872 4,484 3,965 3,558 5,443 5,775 6,897 6,325 6,778 3,339 投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -1,349 -1,872 -1,730 -5,148 -1,928 -2,731 -2,724 -3,476 -4,675 -2,447 財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities -701 2,315 -5,083 -564 -496 -2,025 -1,518 -7,028 -2,036 -1,236 現⾦及び現⾦同等物の期末残⾼ Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 5,481 10,398 7,548 5,399 8,448 9,492 12,131 7,922 8,000 7,630 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 総有料加盟店舗数（店） Number of all paying member restaurants 50,227 48,129 48,893 50,310 52,235 53,263 56,967 60,886 61,482 59,660 有料加盟店舗数（店） Basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee 50,227 48,129 48,893 50,310 52,235 53,263 56,967 60,886 60,123 57,465 その他の有料加盟店舗数（店） Paying member restaurants with other fee type contract － － － － － － － － 1,359 2,195 店舗当たり⽉次契約⾼（円）*2 Monthly revenue per member restaurant (yen) *2 ストック型サービス Cumulative retained services 34,733 34,738 35,867 38,655 41,577 43,216 44,230 42,700 39,755 36,185 ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *3 Cumulative retained services + Spot services *3 － － － － － － － － 43,667 40,430 ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *4 Cumulative retained services + Spot services *4 36,504 36,713 38,275 41,892 44,014 46,804 48,283 46,763 44,495 41,927 ユニークユーザー数（百万⼈/⽉）*5 Number of unique users (million people/month) *5 20 23 28 34 42 52 57 61 65 61 ぐるなび会員数（百万⼈） Number of Gurunavi Members (million people) 6.96 8.02 9.26 10.33 11.80 12.97 13.97 14.89 15.86 17.18 連結期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6 Number of employees (Consolidated) *6 1,596 1,664 1,642 1,698 1,753 1,845 1,884 2,099 2,147 2,119 個別期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6 Number of employees (Non-consolidated) *6 1,227 1,340 1,318 1,392 1,432 1,524 1,598 1,825 1,866 1,851 1⼈当たり売上⾼（千円）*7 Sales per employee(thousands of yen) *7 15,147 15,167 14,800 16,057 17,409 17,689 18,374 17,617 16,872 15,445 1⼈当たり利益（千円）*7 Profit per employee(thousands of yen) *7 1,456 1,089 1,162 1,153 1,380 1,777 2,318 2,286 1,487 274

*2 各年1⽉から3⽉の平均⽉次契約⾼ / Average Monthly Revenue from January to March

*3 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、総有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出

/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of all paying member restaurants at previous and current quarter-end

*4 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出

/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee at previous and current quarter-end

*5 各年12⽉の集計値 / The total number in December

*6 役員、アルバイト等含む / Including officers and part time workers

*7 各事業年度の売上⾼及び親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益と期末連結総⼈員数に基づき算出 / Calculated using Net sales/Net income attributable to owners of parent for each year and number of employees consolidated at year-end