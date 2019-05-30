|
Gurunavi : FY2018 fact book
05/30/2019 | 09:19pm EDT
FACT BOOK
2019年5⽉更新
Gurunavi, Inc.
Contents
|
|
|
|
page
|
1.
|
連結業績ハイライト
|
Consolidated performance highlights
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
主な連結財務指標の推移
|
Main consolidated financial indicators
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
連結貸借対照表
|
Consolidated balance sheets
|
4-5
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
連結損益計算書
|
Consolidated statements of income
|
6-7
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
連結株主資本等変動計算書
|
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
|
8-9
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書
|
Consolidated statements of cash flows
|
10
|
連結業績ハイライト
|
Consolidated performance highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Years ended March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( 百万円 / Millions of yen )
|
3⽉31⽇に終了した各事業年度
|
|
|
|
|
※百万円未満は切捨て / Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded.
|
事業年度
|
For the Year:
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
売上⾼
|
Net sales
|
24,175
|
25,238
|
24,302
|
27,265
|
30,518
|
32,636
|
34,617
|
36,979
|
36,226
|
32,728
|
基盤事業
|
Core businesses total
|
23,142
|
23,940
|
22,631
|
24,941
|
27,732
|
29,875
|
32,402
|
34,597
|
33,927
|
30,446
|
ストック型サービス
|
Cumulative retained services
|
20,313
|
21,091
|
20,431
|
22,490
|
25,109
|
27,277
|
28,883
|
30,951
|
29,534
|
25,881
|
スポット型サービス
|
Spot services
|
1,008
|
1,076
|
1,138
|
1,529
|
1,698
|
1,847
|
2,529
|
2,638
|
3,374
|
3,609
|
プロモーション
|
Promotions
|
1,820
|
1,772
|
1,062
|
921
|
924
|
750
|
989
|
1,007
|
1,018
|
956
|
関連事業
|
Related businesses
|
1,033
|
1,298
|
1,670
|
2,323
|
2,786
|
2,761
|
2,214
|
2,381
|
2,298
|
2,282
|
売上総利益
|
Gross profit
|
18,777
|
20,047
|
19,206
|
21,151
|
22,701
|
23,953
|
25,990
|
28,146
|
26,083
|
22,083
|
販売費及び⼀般管理費
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
14,232
|
16,677
|
15,893
|
18,034
|
18,553
|
18,854
|
19,560
|
21,406
|
21,341
|
20,867
|
営業利益
|
Operating income
|
4,545
|
3,369
|
3,312
|
3,116
|
4,147
|
5,099
|
6,429
|
6,740
|
4,742
|
1,216
|
経常利益
|
Ordinary income
|
4,578
|
3,406
|
3,375
|
3,153
|
4,167
|
5,127
|
6,492
|
6,813
|
4,809
|
1,289
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
2,323
|
1,813
|
1,909
|
1,959
|
2,420
|
3,279
|
4,367
|
4,799
|
3,192
|
581
|
EBITDA *1
|
EBITDA *1
|
5,973
|
4,986
|
5,052
|
5,009
|
6,686
|
7,739
|
9,270
|
9,241
|
8,007
|
4,511
|
*1 EBITDA = 営業利益+減価償却費 / EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
事業年度末
|
At Year-End
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
流動資産
|
Current assets
|
11,048
|
15,076
|
12,506
|
13,196
|
15,891
|
17,224
|
20,889
|
15,661
|
15,666
|
14,603
|
固定資産
|
Non-current assets
|
4,260
|
4,576
|
4,444
|
5,907
|
6,179
|
6,440
|
6,433
|
8,255
|
9,791
|
9,194
|
流動負債
|
Current liabilities
|
3,560
|
8,133
|
4,098
|
4,796
|
5,748
|
5,997
|
6,809
|
5,647
|
6,028
|
4,779
|
固定負債
|
Non-current liabilities
|
335
|
385
|
283
|
209
|
178
|
203
|
216
|
231
|
241
|
314
|
純資産合計
|
Total net assets
|
11,413
|
11,133
|
12,569
|
14,098
|
16,145
|
17,464
|
20,296
|
18,038
|
19,186
|
18,704
|
負債純資産合計
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
15,309
|
19,653
|
16,951
|
19,103
|
22,071
|
23,665
|
27,322
|
23,917
|
25,457
|
23,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
事業年度
|
For the Year:
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
2,872
|
4,484
|
3,965
|
3,558
|
5,443
|
5,775
|
6,897
|
6,325
|
6,778
|
3,339
|
投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
-1,349
|
-1,872
|
-1,730
|
-5,148
|
-1,928
|
-2,731
|
-2,724
|
-3,476
|
-4,675
|
-2,447
|
財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
-701
|
2,315
|
-5,083
|
-564
|
-496
|
-2,025
|
-1,518
|
-7,028
|
-2,036
|
-1,236
|
現⾦及び現⾦同等物の期末残⾼
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
5,481
|
10,398
|
7,548
|
5,399
|
8,448
|
9,492
|
12,131
|
7,922
|
8,000
|
7,630
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
総有料加盟店舗数（店）
|
Number of all paying member restaurants
|
50,227
|
48,129
|
48,893
|
50,310
|
52,235
|
53,263
|
56,967
|
60,886
|
61,482
|
59,660
|
有料加盟店舗数（店）
|
Basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee
|
50,227
|
48,129
|
48,893
|
50,310
|
52,235
|
53,263
|
56,967
|
60,886
|
60,123
|
57,465
|
その他の有料加盟店舗数（店）
|
Paying member restaurants with other fee type contract
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
1,359
|
2,195
|
店舗当たり⽉次契約⾼（円）*2
|
Monthly revenue per member restaurant (yen) *2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ストック型サービス
|
Cumulative retained services
|
34,733
|
34,738
|
35,867
|
38,655
|
41,577
|
43,216
|
44,230
|
42,700
|
39,755
|
36,185
|
ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *3
|
Cumulative retained services + Spot services *3
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
43,667
|
40,430
|
ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *4
|
Cumulative retained services + Spot services *4
|
36,504
|
36,713
|
38,275
|
41,892
|
44,014
|
46,804
|
48,283
|
46,763
|
44,495
|
41,927
|
ユニークユーザー数（百万⼈/⽉）*5
|
Number of unique users (million people/month) *5
|
20
|
23
|
28
|
34
|
42
|
52
|
57
|
61
|
65
|
61
|
ぐるなび会員数（百万⼈）
|
Number of Gurunavi Members (million people)
|
6.96
|
8.02
|
9.26
|
10.33
|
11.80
|
12.97
|
13.97
|
14.89
|
15.86
|
17.18
|
連結期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6
|
Number of employees (Consolidated) *6
|
1,596
|
1,664
|
1,642
|
1,698
|
1,753
|
1,845
|
1,884
|
2,099
|
2,147
|
2,119
|
個別期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6
|
Number of employees (Non-consolidated) *6
|
1,227
|
1,340
|
1,318
|
1,392
|
1,432
|
1,524
|
1,598
|
1,825
|
1,866
|
1,851
|
1⼈当たり売上⾼（千円）*7
|
Sales per employee(thousands of yen) *7
|
15,147
|
15,167
|
14,800
|
16,057
|
17,409
|
17,689
|
18,374
|
17,617
|
16,872
|
15,445
|
1⼈当たり利益（千円）*7
|
Profit per employee(thousands of yen) *7
|
1,456
|
1,089
|
1,162
|
1,153
|
1,380
|
1,777
|
2,318
|
2,286
|
1,487
|
274
*2 各年1⽉から3⽉の平均⽉次契約⾼ / Average Monthly Revenue from January to March
*3 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、総有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出
/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of all paying member restaurants at previous and current quarter-end
*4 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出
/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee at previous and current quarter-end
*5 各年12⽉の集計値 / The total number in December
*6 役員、アルバイト等含む / Including officers and part time workers
*7 各事業年度の売上⾼及び親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益と期末連結総⼈員数に基づき算出 / Calculated using Net sales/Net income attributable to owners of parent for each year and number of employees consolidated at year-end
|
主な連結財務指標の推移
|
Main consolidated financial indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3⽉31⽇に終了した各事業年度
|
Years ended March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
財務指標
|
Financial indicators
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
売上総利益率
|
Gross profit ratio
|
77.7
|
79.4
|
79.0
|
77.6
|
74.4
|
73.4
|
75.1
|
76.1
|
72.0
|
67.5
|
営業利益率
|
Operating income ratio
|
18.8
|
13.4
|
13.6
|
11.4
|
13.6
|
15.6
|
18.6
|
18.2
|
13.1
|
3.7
|
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益率
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent ratio
|
9.6
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
7.2
|
7.9
|
10.0
|
12.6
|
13.0
|
8.8
|
1.8
|
⾃⼰資本⽐率
|
Equity ratio
|
74.6
|
56.7
|
74.1
|
73.5
|
72.9
|
73.6
|
74.2
|
75.3
|
75.3
|
78.4
|
⾃⼰資本当期純利益率（ROE）
|
Return on equity
|
22.0
|
16.1
|
16.1
|
14.7
|
16.1
|
19.6
|
23.2
|
25.1
|
17.2
|
3.1
|
総資産利益率（ROA）
|
Return on asset
|
16.5
|
10.4
|
10.4
|
10.9
|
11.8
|
14.3
|
17.1
|
18.7
|
12.9
|
2.4
売上総利益率＝売上総利益÷売上⾼ 営業利益率＝営業利益÷売上⾼
親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷売上⾼ ⾃⼰資本⽐率＝⾃⼰資本（期末）÷総資産（期末）
⾃⼰資本当期純利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷⾃⼰資本（期⾸期末平均） 総資産利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷総資産（期⾸期末平均）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
()
|
1株当たり指標
|
Per share indicators
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
1株当たり当期純利益（EPS）
|
Net income per share
|
9,041.17
|
7,152.08
|
78.25
|
80.31
|
99.12
|
67.26
|
90.19
|
102.25
|
68.27
|
12.42
|
1株当たり純資産（BPS）
|
Net assets per share
|
44,400.07
|
45,632.69
|
514.59
|
575.53
|
657.66
|
360.01
|
418.22
|
385.31
|
409.70
|
398.48
1株当たり当期純利益＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷期中平均株式数
1株当たり純資産＝⾃⼰資本（期末）÷期末発⾏済株式数（⾃⼰株式を除く）
-
当社は2011年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき100株、2014年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき2株の株式分割を実施しております。
-
The Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock sprit on April 1, 2011 and a 2-for-1 stock split on April 1, 2014.
|
投資の指標
|
Investment indicators
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
株価収益率（PER）（倍）
|
Price-to-earnings ratio (times)
|
20.0
|
15.0
|
11.4
|
15.0
|
29.3
|
34.9
|
29.6
|
22.8
|
21.7
|
56.0
|
株価純資産倍率（PBR）（倍）
|
Price-to-book value ratio (times)
|
4.1
|
2.4
|
1.7
|
2.1
|
4.4
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
6.0
|
3.6
|
1.7
|
1株当たり配当⾦（円）
|
Dividends per share ()
|
2,000
|
2,000
|
20
|
20
|
30
|
28
|
38
|
42
|
44
|
8
|
配当性向（％）
|
Payout ratio (%)
|
22.1
|
28.0
|
25.6
|
24.9
|
30.3
|
41.6
|
42.1
|
41.1
|
64.5
|
64.4
|
純資産配当率（％）
|
Dividends on net assets (%)
|
4.9
|
4.4
|
4.1
|
3.7
|
4.9
|
8.1
|
9.8
|
10.5
|
11.1
|
2.0
株価収益率＝期末株価÷1株当たり当期純利益 株価純資産倍率＝期末株価÷1株当たり純資産
配当性向＝1株当たり配当⾦額÷1株当たり当期純利益
純資産配当率＝1株当たり配当⾦額÷1株当たり純資産（期⾸期末平均）
-
当社は2011年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき100株、2014年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき2株の株式分割を実施しております。
-
The Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock sprit on April 1, 2011 and a 2-for-1 stock split on April 1, 2014.
|
連結貸借対照表
|
Consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
( 百万円 / Millions of yen )
|
各事業年度3⽉31⽇現在
|
|
|
|
|
※百万円未満は切捨て / Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded.
|
|
|
2010/3
|
2011/3
|
2012/3
|
2013/3
|
2014/3
|
2015/3
|
2016/3
|
2017/3
|
2018/3
|
2019/3
|
資産の部
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
流動資産
|
Current assets
|
11,048
|
15,076
|
12,506
|
13,196
|
15,891
|
17,224
|
20,889
|
15,661
|
15,666
|
14,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
現⾦及び預⾦
|
Cash and deposits
|
5,531
|
10,398
|
7,548
|
7,399
|
9,448
|
9,992
|
12,631
|
7,922
|
8,000
|
7,630
|
受取⼿形及び売掛⾦
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
4,299
|
3,520
|
3,706
|
3,948
|
4,267
|
4,408
|
4,670
|
4,663
|
4,860
|
4,536
|
有価証券
|
Securities
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
499
|
499
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
仕掛品
|
Work in process
|
11
|
10
|
12
|
26
|
52
|
35
|
43
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
繰延税⾦資産 *
|
Deferred tax assets *
|
437
|
508
|
426
|
468
|
596
|
629
|
778
|
572
|
581
|
－
|
未収⼊⾦
|
Accounts receivable-other
|
932
|
933
|
1,035
|
1,373
|
1,462
|
1,576
|
1,747
|
1,893
|
1,764
|
1,636
|
その他
|
Other
|
237
|
197
|
222
|
394
|
359
|
405
|
802
|
884
|
735
|
1,099
|
貸倒引当⾦
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
-401
|
-492
|
-445
|
-414
|
-294
|
-323
|
-286
|
-274
|
-277
|
-298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
固定資産
|
Non-current assets
|
4,260
|
4,576
|
4,444
|
5,907
|
6,179
|
6,440
|
6,433
|
8,255
|
9,791
|
9,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
有形固定資産
|
Property,plant and equipment
|
795
|
1,109
|
953
|
980
|
1,130
|
1,217
|
933
|
1,090
|
1,108
|
1,163
|
建物及び構築物
|
Buildings and structures,net
|
279
|
543
|
453
|
379
|
347
|
359
|
327
|
332
|
252
|
444
|
リース資産
|
Leased assets,net
|
295
|
247
|
149
|
82
|
133
|
88
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
その他
|
Other,net
|
220
|
318
|
350
|
518
|
649
|
769
|
606
|
757
|
855
|
718
|
無形固定資産
|
Intangible assets
|
2,205
|
2,142
|
2,284
|
3,488
|
3,610
|
3,520
|
3,550
|
4,822
|
5,257
|
3,950
|
のれん
|
Goodwill
|
81
|
3
|
1
|
－
|
15
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
リース資産
|
Leased assets
|
31
|
20
|
10
|
4
|
1
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
ソフトウェア
|
Software
|
2,055
|
1,890
|
2,206
|
3,056
|
3,373
|
3,256
|
2,759
|
3,847
|
4,682
|
3,745
|
その他
|
Other
|
36
|
228
|
65
|
426
|
219
|
263
|
791
|
974
|
575
|
205
|
投資その他の資産
|
Investments and other assets
|
1,259
|
1,324
|
1,207
|
1,439
|
1,439
|
1,703
|
1,949
|
2,342
|
3,425
|
4,080
|
投資有価証券
|
Investment securities
|
50
|
43
|
47
|
54
|
34
|
34
|
70
|
225
|
756
|
1,331
|
繰延税⾦資産 *
|
Deferred tax assets *
|
203
|
284
|
342
|
437
|
424
|
536
|
579
|
503
|
614
|
847
|
敷⾦及び保証⾦
|
Lease and guarantee deposits
|
951
|
931
|
763
|
848
|
921
|
1,084
|
1,183
|
1,542
|
1,992
|
1,848
|
その他
|
Other
|
54
|
64
|
53
|
99
|
59
|
48
|
117
|
70
|
62
|
53
|
資産合計
|
Total assets
|
15,309
|
19,653
|
16,951
|
19,103
|
22,071
|
23,665
|
27,322
|
23,917
|
25,457
|
23,797
* 「『税効果会計に係る会計基準』の⼀部改正」（企業会計基準第28号 平成30年2⽉16⽇）等を2019/3の期⾸から適⽤し、2018/3まで流動資産の区分に表⽰していた繰延税⾦資産を、投資その他の資産の区分に表⽰
-
Partial Amendments to "Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) have been applied from the beginning of 2019/3 Deferred tax assets are presented in the category of investments and other assets (They were presented in the category of Current Assets in and before 2018/3)
|
|