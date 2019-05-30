Gurunavi : FY2018 fact book

Log in
05/30/2019 | 09:19pm EDT

FACT BOOK

20195⽉更新

Gurunavi, Inc.

Contents

page

1.

連結業績ハイライト

Consolidated performance highlights

2

2.

主な連結財務指標の推移

Main consolidated financial indicators

3

3.

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

4-5

4.

連結損益計算書

Consolidated statements of income

6-7

5.

連結株主資本等変動計算書

Consolidated statements of changes in equity

8-9

6.

連結キャッシュ・フロー計算書

Consolidated statements of cash flows

10

1

連結業績ハイライト

Consolidated performance highlights

Years ended March 31

( 百万円 / Millions of yen )

3⽉31⽇に終了した各事業年度

※百万円未満は切捨て / Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded.

事業年度

For the Year:

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

売上⾼

Net sales

24,175

25,238

24,302

27,265

30,518

32,636

34,617

36,979

36,226

32,728

基盤事業

Core businesses total

23,142

23,940

22,631

24,941

27,732

29,875

32,402

34,597

33,927

30,446

ストック型サービス

Cumulative retained services

20,313

21,091

20,431

22,490

25,109

27,277

28,883

30,951

29,534

25,881

スポット型サービス

Spot services

1,008

1,076

1,138

1,529

1,698

1,847

2,529

2,638

3,374

3,609

プロモーション

Promotions

1,820

1,772

1,062

921

924

750

989

1,007

1,018

956

関連事業

Related businesses

1,033

1,298

1,670

2,323

2,786

2,761

2,214

2,381

2,298

2,282

売上総利益

Gross profit

18,777

20,047

19,206

21,151

22,701

23,953

25,990

28,146

26,083

22,083

販売費及び⼀般管理費

Selling, general and administrative expenses

14,232

16,677

15,893

18,034

18,553

18,854

19,560

21,406

21,341

20,867

営業利益

Operating income

4,545

3,369

3,312

3,116

4,147

5,099

6,429

6,740

4,742

1,216

経常利益

Ordinary income

4,578

3,406

3,375

3,153

4,167

5,127

6,492

6,813

4,809

1,289

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益

Net income attributable to owners of parent

2,323

1,813

1,909

1,959

2,420

3,279

4,367

4,799

3,192

581

EBITDA *1

EBITDA *1

5,973

4,986

5,052

5,009

6,686

7,739

9,270

9,241

8,007

4,511

*1 EBITDA = 営業利益+減価償却費 / EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation and amortization

事業年度末

At Year-End

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

流動資産

Current assets

11,048

15,076

12,506

13,196

15,891

17,224

20,889

15,661

15,666

14,603

固定資産

Non-current assets

4,260

4,576

4,444

5,907

6,179

6,440

6,433

8,255

9,791

9,194

流動負債

Current liabilities

3,560

8,133

4,098

4,796

5,748

5,997

6,809

5,647

6,028

4,779

固定負債

Non-current liabilities

335

385

283

209

178

203

216

231

241

314

純資産合計

Total net assets

11,413

11,133

12,569

14,098

16,145

17,464

20,296

18,038

19,186

18,704

負債純資産合計

Total liabilities and net assets

15,309

19,653

16,951

19,103

22,071

23,665

27,322

23,917

25,457

23,797

事業年度

For the Year:

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

営業活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,872

4,484

3,965

3,558

5,443

5,775

6,897

6,325

6,778

3,339

投資活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-1,349

-1,872

-1,730

-5,148

-1,928

-2,731

-2,724

-3,476

-4,675

-2,447

財務活動によるキャッシュ・フロー

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-701

2,315

-5,083

-564

-496

-2,025

-1,518

-7,028

-2,036

-1,236

現⾦及び現⾦同等物の期末残⾼

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

5,481

10,398

7,548

5,399

8,448

9,492

12,131

7,922

8,000

7,630

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

総有料加盟店舗数（店）

Number of all paying member restaurants

50,227

48,129

48,893

50,310

52,235

53,263

56,967

60,886

61,482

59,660

有料加盟店舗数（店）

Basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee

50,227

48,129

48,893

50,310

52,235

53,263

56,967

60,886

60,123

57,465

その他の有料加盟店舗数（店）

Paying member restaurants with other fee type contract

1,359

2,195

店舗当たり⽉次契約⾼（円）*2

Monthly revenue per member restaurant (yen) *2

ストック型サービス

Cumulative retained services

34,733

34,738

35,867

38,655

41,577

43,216

44,230

42,700

39,755

36,185

ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *3

Cumulative retained services + Spot services *3

43,667

40,430

ストック型サービス＋スポット型サービス *4

Cumulative retained services + Spot services *4

36,504

36,713

38,275

41,892

44,014

46,804

48,283

46,763

44,495

41,927

ユニークユーザー数（百万⼈/⽉）*5

Number of unique users (million people/month) *5

20

23

28

34

42

52

57

61

65

61

ぐるなび会員数（百万⼈）

Number of Gurunavi Members (million people)

6.96

8.02

9.26

10.33

11.80

12.97

13.97

14.89

15.86

17.18

連結期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6

Number of employees (Consolidated) *6

1,596

1,664

1,642

1,698

1,753

1,845

1,884

2,099

2,147

2,119

個別期末総⼈員数（⼈）*6

Number of employees (Non-consolidated) *6

1,227

1,340

1,318

1,392

1,432

1,524

1,598

1,825

1,866

1,851

1⼈当たり売上⾼（千円）*7

Sales per employee(thousands of yen) *7

15,147

15,167

14,800

16,057

17,409

17,689

18,374

17,617

16,872

15,445

1⼈当たり利益（千円）*7

Profit per employee(thousands of yen) *7

1,456

1,089

1,162

1,153

1,380

1,777

2,318

2,286

1,487

274

*2 各年1⽉から3⽉の平均⽉次契約⾼ / Average Monthly Revenue from January to March

*3 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、総有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出

/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of all paying member restaurants at previous and current quarter-end

*4 ストック型サービス売上とスポット型サービス売上の合計額を、有料加盟店舗数（期⾸期末平均）で除して算出

/ Sum of sales of cumulative retained services and those of spot services devided by the average of number of basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee at previous and current quarter-end

*5 各年12⽉の集計値 / The total number in December

*6 役員、アルバイト等含む / Including officers and part time workers

*7 各事業年度の売上⾼及び親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益と期末連結総⼈員数に基づき算出 / Calculated using Net sales/Net income attributable to owners of parent for each year and number of employees consolidated at year-end

2

主な連結財務指標の推移

Main consolidated financial indicators

3⽉31⽇に終了した各事業年度

Years ended March 31

(%)

財務指標

Financial indicators

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

売上総利益率

Gross profit ratio

77.7

79.4

79.0

77.6

74.4

73.4

75.1

76.1

72.0

67.5

営業利益率

Operating income ratio

18.8

13.4

13.6

11.4

13.6

15.6

18.6

18.2

13.1

3.7

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益率

Net income attributable to owners of parent ratio

9.6

7.2

7.9

7.2

7.9

10.0

12.6

13.0

8.8

1.8

⾃⼰資本⽐率

Equity ratio

74.6

56.7

74.1

73.5

72.9

73.6

74.2

75.3

75.3

78.4

⾃⼰資本当期純利益率（ROE）

Return on equity

22.0

16.1

16.1

14.7

16.1

19.6

23.2

25.1

17.2

3.1

総資産利益率（ROA）

Return on asset

16.5

10.4

10.4

10.9

11.8

14.3

17.1

18.7

12.9

2.4

売上総利益率＝売上総利益÷売上⾼ 営業利益率＝営業利益÷売上⾼

親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷売上⾼ ⾃⼰資本⽐率＝⾃⼰資本（期末）÷総資産（期末）

⾃⼰資本当期純利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷⾃⼰資本（期⾸期末平均） 総資産利益率＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷総資産（期⾸期末平均）

()

1株当たり指標

Per share indicators

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

1株当たり当期純利益（EPS）

Net income per share

9,041.17

7,152.08

78.25

80.31

99.12

67.26

90.19

102.25

68.27

12.42

1株当たり純資産（BPS）

Net assets per share

44,400.07

45,632.69

514.59

575.53

657.66

360.01

418.22

385.31

409.70

398.48

1株当たり当期純利益＝親会社株主に帰属する当期純利益÷期中平均株式数

1株当たり純資産＝⾃⼰資本（期末）÷期末発⾏済株式数（⾃⼰株式を除く）

  • 当社は2011年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき100株、2014年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき2株の株式分割を実施しております。
  • The Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock sprit on April 1, 2011 and a 2-for-1 stock split on April 1, 2014.

投資の指標

Investment indicators

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

株価収益率（PER）（倍）

Price-to-earnings ratio (times)

20.0

15.0

11.4

15.0

29.3

34.9

29.6

22.8

21.7

56.0

株価純資産倍率（PBR）（倍）

Price-to-book value ratio (times)

4.1

2.4

1.7

2.1

4.4

6.5

6.4

6.0

3.6

1.7

1株当たり配当⾦（円）

Dividends per share ()

2,000

2,000

20

20

30

28

38

42

44

8

配当性向（％）

Payout ratio (%)

22.1

28.0

25.6

24.9

30.3

41.6

42.1

41.1

64.5

64.4

純資産配当率（％）

Dividends on net assets (%)

4.9

4.4

4.1

3.7

4.9

8.1

9.8

10.5

11.1

2.0

株価収益率＝期末株価÷1株当たり当期純利益 株価純資産倍率＝期末株価÷1株当たり純資産

配当性向＝1株当たり配当⾦額÷1株当たり当期純利益

純資産配当率＝1株当たり配当⾦額÷1株当たり純資産（期⾸期末平均）

  • 当社は2011年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき100株、2014年4⽉1⽇に普通株式1株につき2株の株式分割を実施しております。
  • The Company conducted a 100-for-1 stock sprit on April 1, 2011 and a 2-for-1 stock split on April 1, 2014.

3

連結貸借対照表

Consolidated balance sheets

As of March 31

( 百万円 / Millions of yen )

各事業年度3⽉31⽇現在

※百万円未満は切捨て / Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded.

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

資産の部

Assets

流動資産

Current assets

11,048

15,076

12,506

13,196

15,891

17,224

20,889

15,661

15,666

14,603

現⾦及び預⾦

Cash and deposits

5,531

10,398

7,548

7,399

9,448

9,992

12,631

7,922

8,000

7,630

受取⼿形及び売掛⾦

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

4,299

3,520

3,706

3,948

4,267

4,408

4,670

4,663

4,860

4,536

有価証券

Securities

499

499

仕掛品

Work in process

11

10

12

26

52

35

43

繰延税⾦資産 *

Deferred tax assets *

437

508

426

468

596

629

778

572

581

未収⼊⾦

Accounts receivable-other

932

933

1,035

1,373

1,462

1,576

1,747

1,893

1,764

1,636

その他

Other

237

197

222

394

359

405

802

884

735

1,099

貸倒引当⾦

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-401

-492

-445

-414

-294

-323

-286

-274

-277

-298

固定資産

Non-current assets

4,260

4,576

4,444

5,907

6,179

6,440

6,433

8,255

9,791

9,194

有形固定資産

Property,plant and equipment

795

1,109

953

980

1,130

1,217

933

1,090

1,108

1,163

建物及び構築物

Buildings and structures,net

279

543

453

379

347

359

327

332

252

444

リース資産

Leased assets,net

295

247

149

82

133

88

その他

Other,net

220

318

350

518

649

769

606

757

855

718

無形固定資産

Intangible assets

2,205

2,142

2,284

3,488

3,610

3,520

3,550

4,822

5,257

3,950

のれん

Goodwill

81

3

1

15

リース資産

Leased assets

31

20

10

4

1

ソフトウェア

Software

2,055

1,890

2,206

3,056

3,373

3,256

2,759

3,847

4,682

3,745

その他

Other

36

228

65

426

219

263

791

974

575

205

投資その他の資産

Investments and other assets

1,259

1,324

1,207

1,439

1,439

1,703

1,949

2,342

3,425

4,080

投資有価証券

Investment securities

50

43

47

54

34

34

70

225

756

1,331

繰延税⾦資産 *

Deferred tax assets *

203

284

342

437

424

536

579

503

614

847

敷⾦及び保証⾦

Lease and guarantee deposits

951

931

763

848

921

1,084

1,183

1,542

1,992

1,848

その他

Other

54

64

53

99

59

48

117

70

62

53

資産合計

Total assets

15,309

19,653

16,951

19,103

22,071

23,665

27,322

23,917

25,457

23,797

* 「『税効果会計に係る会計基準』の⼀部改正」（企業会計基準第28号 平成30年2⽉16⽇）等を2019/3の期⾸から適⽤し、2018/3まで流動資産の区分に表⽰していた繰延税⾦資産を、投資その他の資産の区分に表⽰

  • Partial Amendments to "Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018) have been applied from the beginning of 2019/3 Deferred tax assets are presented in the category of investments and other assets (They were presented in the category of Current Assets in and before 2018/3)

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
