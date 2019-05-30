Log in
Gurunavi : Notice of Convocation of the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

05/30/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2440 June 3, 2019

To our shareholders

Seiichiro Kubo

President, Representative Director Gurunavi, Inc.

1-2-2, Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Gurunavi, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") to be held as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by using one of the following methods. Please read the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 (JST).

[Voting by mail]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company by the voting deadline mentioned above.

[Voting via the Internet or other electronic means]

Please read "Information on Exercise of Voting Rights by Electronic Means" (Japanese only) and enter your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals by the voting deadline mentioned above.

  1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. (JST)
  2. Location: Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo, LA ROSE (5th Floor) 1-2-6, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo
  3. Agenda for the Meeting Matters to be reported:
    1. The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of the audits by the Financial Auditors' Report and the Audit & Supervisory Board' Report regarding the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 30th fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
    2. The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 30th fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31,

2019)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors

Proposal No. 4: Election of Two (2) Auditors

4. Arrangements in Convening the Meeting

  1. If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet or other electronic means, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights by electronic means as valid.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights more than once by electronic means, we will only accept the most recent exercise of your voting rights as valid.
  • If you are attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception. You are also kindly asked to bring this notice as reference materials for the proceedings.
  • The following information is available on the Company's website (https://corporate.gnavi.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html), and it is

- 1 -

therefore omitted from the materials annexed to this Notice of Convocation pursuant to relevant laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. Accordingly, the attachments to this Notice of Convocation are only parts of the statements audited by the Auditors and FinancialAuditors in their preparation of the audit reports.

    1. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. Notes to Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
  • Any subsequent revisions to the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Business Report, the Non- Consolidated Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements will be posted on the Company's website (https://corporate.gnavi.co.jp/en/ir/stock/meeting.html).

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Taking into account business performance during this fiscal year and building of internal reserves for future business development etc., the Company hereby makes the following proposals on the year-end dividend for the 30th fiscal year.

  1. Type of dividend assets Cash
  2. Matters related to the allocation of dividend assets and total amount thereof 3 yen per common share of the Company, 140,507,814 yen in total.
    Since we have paid an interim dividend of 5 yen per share, the annual dividend for this fiscal year will be 8 yen per share (a decrease of 36 yen compared to the previous fiscal year).
  3. Effective date for appropriation of surplus
    The effective date of dividends will be June 20, 2019.

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Reasons for the proposal
    Business purposes will be added to Article 2 (Objectives of the Company) of the current Articles of Incorporation in order to address future diversification of the Company's operations and paragraph numbering will be adjusted based on the addition of new paragraphs.
  2. Details of amendments
    The details of the amendments are as follows:
    Additionally, the amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in this Proposal will take effect at the conclusion of this meeting.

(Underlined text indicates amendments.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

CHAPTER I

CHAPTER I

General Provisions

General Provisions

Article 2. (Objectives of the Company)

Article 2. (Objectives of the Company)

(Omitted)

(Unchanged)

1) to 11)

(Omitted)

1) to 11)

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

12)

Management, planning, operations and

administration of restaurants;

12) to 18)

(Omitted)

13) to 19)

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

20)

Businesses involving fund lending, debt guarantees,

and sale and purchase of various claims, etc.;

19) to 24)

(Omitted)

21) to 26)

(Unchanged)

- 3 -

Proposal No. 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors

The terms of office of all eleven (11) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this meeting. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) Directors, decreasing the number of Directors by four (4) to further enhance the supervisory functions of Directors and the operational execution system by executive officers.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

Candidate

Brief personal history, position, responsibilities and significant

Number of the

Name (Date of birth)

Company's shares

No.

concurrent positions

held

Apr. 1963

Joined Mitsubishi Metal Corporation (now

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation)

Oct. 1989

Director, Gurunavi, Inc.

Dec. 1999

Representative Director, Chairman and President,

Gurunavi, Inc.

June 2001

Representative Director, Chairman, Gurunavi, Inc.

Hisao Taki

Mar. 2004

Director, Chairman, Gurunavi, Inc.

Feb. 2010

Representative Director, Chairman, Gurunavi, Inc.

(February 3, 1940)

8,308,900 shares

(current position)

Reelection

(Responsibilities and significant concurrent positions)

1

Head of Planning and Development

Representative Director, President, Gurunavi Research Institute

Inc.

Director, Chairman, NKB Inc.

Chairman, Japan Traffic Culture Association (Representative of

the Board of Directors)

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

From his standpoint as a founder and shareholder, Mr. Hisao Taki was nominated as candidate for Director because the

Company expects him to promote the development of the entire Company and improve the business results from the

point of view of a corporate executive and properly perform supervising functions as Director, by expressing the

corporate philosophy.

- 4 -

Candidate

Brief personal history, position, responsibilities and significant

Number of the

Name (Date of birth)

Company's shares

No.

concurrent positions

held

Mar. 1996

Started an Internet service company

Feb. 1997

Participated in MDM, Inc. (now Rakuten, Inc.)

as a co-founder

Nov. 1999

Director, General Manager, New Business

Development, Rakuten, Inc.

Oct. 2000

Representative Director, President, Rakuten

Books, Inc.

Apr. 2006

Director and Group Managing Executive

Officer, General Manager, EC Business

Division 2, EC Business Company, Rakuten,

Inc.

July 2007

Director and Group Managing Executive

Officer, CPO (Chief Produce Officer), General

Akio Sugihara

Manager, Development and Creative & Web

Design General Headquarters, Rakuten, Inc.

(August 26, 1969)

Apr. 2012

Director and Group Managing Executive

- shares

New election

Officer, In charge of Human Resources &

2

General Affairs, Rakuten, Inc.

Mar. 2016

Group Managing Executive Officer, Rakuten,

Inc.

Oct. 2018

Group Managing Executive Officer, CHO

(Chief Health Officer) of Operation Division,

Senior Director of Operation Division, Rakuten,

Inc. (current position)

(Responsibilities and significant concurrent positions)

Group Managing Executive Officer, Rakuten, Inc.

Corporate Auditor, TECHMATRIX CORPORATION

Representative Director, President, Rakuten Sociobusiness, Inc.

Director, Rakuten Baseball, Inc.

Director, Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc.

Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director

Mr. Akio Sugihara was nominated as candidate for Director because the Company expects him to utilize his wealth

of experience as corporate executive and advanced insight into the Internet business and EC business for the benefit

of the Company's management, promote the development of the entire Company and improve business results from

the point of view of a corporate executive, and to properly perform supervising functions as Director.

- 5 -



Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 00:48:05 UTC
