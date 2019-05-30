Gurunavi : Notice of Convocation of the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 2440 June 3, 2019

To our shareholders

Seiichiro Kubo

President, Representative Director Gurunavi, Inc.

1-2-2, Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Notice of Convocation of the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially invited to attend the 30th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Gurunavi, Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") to be held as described below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights by using one of the following methods. Please read the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders," and exercise your voting rights no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 (JST).

[Voting by mail]

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to the Company by the voting deadline mentioned above.

[Voting via the Internet or other electronic means]

Please read "Information on Exercise of Voting Rights by Electronic Means" (Japanese only) and enter your approval or disapproval of each of the proposals by the voting deadline mentioned above.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. (JST) Location: Dai-ichi Hotel Tokyo, LA ROSE (5th Floor) 1-2-6, Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo Agenda for the Meeting Matters to be reported: The Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and the results of the audits by the Financial Auditors' Report and the Audit & Supervisory Board ' Report regarding the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 30th fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) The Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 30th fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31,

2019)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal No. 3: Election of Seven (7) Directors

Proposal No. 4: Election of Two (2) Auditors

4. Arrangements in Convening the Meeting

If you exercise your voting rights both in writing (by mail) and via the Internet or other electronic means, we will only accept the exercise of your voting rights by electronic means as valid. If you exercise your voting rights more than once by electronic means, we will only accept the most recent exercise of your voting rights as valid.