Gustavo Gonzalez Installed as President of Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS®

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® (SCCAOR) installed Gustavo Gonzalez as its President during an evening ceremony at Villa Ragusa in Campbell on January 24. He will serve as the 2019 President of SCCAOR, a real estate trade organization that represents over 6,400 REALTOR® and Affiliate members in Santa Clara County.

"We are so fortunate to have a passionate leader like Gustavo Gonzalez as our President," said Neil Collins, SCCAOR CEO. "He has served as a civic leader while on the Alum Rock School board, he has provided affordable housing as a property manager, and he has been a local REALTOR® for over 18 years. I can't think of anyone more qualified to represent our members."

Gonzalez is the Broker/Owner of Valley View Properties based in San Jose. He served on the SCCAOR Board of Directors from 2007 to 2009 and was Vice President in 2014 and President-Elect in 2018. He has also been a member of the SCCAOR Professional Standards Committee since 2008.

"Family has always been an important part of my life," said Gonzalez. "My theme this year as President is 'The REALTOR® Familia - Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is a success.' I look forward to a great year of collaboration and teamwork with SCCAOR's Directors, Committee Chairs, Staff and Members. We are only limited by our imagination!"

Other SCCAOR Officers that were installed include Sandy Jamison (President-Elect), William Chea (Vice President), and Stephen Theard (Treasurer/Secretary).

They will be joined by SCCAOR Board of Directors, which includes: Kip Barnard, Frank Cancilla, Helen Chong, Kevin Cole, Teressa Francis, Doug Goss, Gene Hunt, Don Jessup, Trisha Motter, Gabrielle Perez, Tam Quach, William Rehbock, Rick Smith, and Mark Von Kaenel.

The Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS® exists to meet the business, professional and political needs of its members and to promote and protect private property rights. With an association membership of approximately 6,000 REALTORS® and 400 Affiliates, SCCAOR offers leadership, educational, political and networking opportunities. Learn more at www.sccaor.com

Contact: Spencer High

Phone: 408.445.5095

spencer@sccaor.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gustavo-gonzalez-installed-as-president-of-santa-clara-county-association-of-realtors-300786130.html

SOURCE Santa Clara County Association of REALTORS