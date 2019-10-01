Gustavus Adolphus College : Announces Largest Campaign in Institution's History

SAINT PETER, Minn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gustavus Adolphus College President Rebecca M. Bergman announced at the annual Homecoming Weekend Alumni Awards Banquet on Friday, September 27, that the College is moving to the public phase of the largest comprehensive capital campaign in the institution's history. The $225 million campaign, Show the World, will support the continued implementation of the Gustavus Acts Strategic Plan and initiatives that will advance the College's mission, provide increased opportunities for students and faculty, and continue to raise Gustavus' standing as one of the top liberal arts colleges in the United States.

"The time has come to Show the World our vision and raise our collective voice as we share the life-changing experience of a Gustavus education with diverse new audiences," Bergman said. "As we move boldly forward, we recommit to our mission and rise to our new vision."

Show the World will be chaired by George '75 and Mary Dee Johnson Hicks '75 and Beth Sparboe Schnell '82 and Bob Schnell '81, Bergman announced. Both couples have had successful business careers and a long history of engagement with the College. George Hicks, Mary Dee Hicks, and Beth Schnell have served in College leadership on the Gustavus Board of Trustees.

"Every day, we are watching College-wide strategic initiatives propel Gustavus Adolphus College into the future," the co-chairs announced in a letter to alumni and friends of the College. "With all of this momentum, it's time to Show the World that Gustavus belongs in the ranks of the most attractive liberal arts colleges in the country."

The College has already received gifts and commitments totaling more than $155 million of the $225 million goal during the quiet phase of the campaign, Chair of the Board of Trustees Scott Anderson '89 told the audience. Commitments to Show the World include three of the five largest gifts in College history, including a landmark $40 million gift for the Nobel Hall of Science expansion and renovation, new scholarships, and the College's endowment; a $25 million grant that included $10 million in dedicated funding for the Center for Career Development; and a $10 million commitment that included challenge funding for the Nobel Hall of Science and scholarships for National Merit Scholars.

"This campaign is built around three foundational ideas: Equip, Energize, and Elevate," Vice President for Advancement Thomas W. Young '88 said. "We equip students to lead purposeful lives through exceptional opportunities to learn, grow, and serve. Our campus is energized by the power of progress as we move forward together. We have elevated our vision for the future by creatively redefining the liberal arts and finding innovative ways for students to broaden their minds through global experience and hands-on learning."

The Show the World campaign will focus on fundraising in five key areas: endowment growth, increased scholarships, investment in strategic capital projects and facilities updates, enhanced signature events, and expanded Gustavus Fund giving and participation. Key outcomes of the comprehensive campaign will include greater financial aid for Gustavus students, more endowed faculty positions to attract and retain expert teachers and scholars, and the expansion and renovation of Lund Center, the College's athletic and wellness facility, among other priorities.

"Great institutions set bold goals, successfully achieve them, and stay true to their values and principles," Bergman said. "Our time is now. The curtain is rising. It's time to Show the World."

SOURCE Gustavus Adolphus College