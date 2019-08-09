Guzman Energy : Hires Max Carpenter as Director of Utility Operations

Guzman Energy, a wholesale power provider based in Colorado, announced today the addition of Max Carpenter as Director of Utility Operations. In his new position, Carpenter will lead the expansion of utility operations to support Guzman Energy’s growth and ensure the continued delivery and further development of high-quality services to its customers.

“Max’s extensive experience working in both small and large energy markets will directly support our goal of building the utility of the future,” said Chris Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Guzman Energy. “Max is another great addition to a very talented and experienced group of energy professionals. We are thrilled to welcome him, and are looking forward to him bringing his expertise across a broad range of utility operations to deliver innovative and customized solutions to our customers.”

Carpenter, who has two decades of experience in the energy sector, joins Guzman Energy from electric utility Southern California Edison (SCE). Over the past ten years, Carpenter advanced in leadership roles and responsibility at SCE and most recently served as the Principal Manager of Demand Response (DR) Programs. In this role, he was responsible for program management and technology support for all mass market and commercial and industrial DR programs, as well as the company’s third-party aggregated contracts. During his tenure at SCE, Carpenter and his team successfully integrated more than 1,000 MW of DR into the CAISO Market, and were among the first in the nation to deploy and operationalize behind-the-meter battery storage-backed DR to meet local capacity requirements in the Los Angeles Basin. Previously at SCE, he led the Power Trading, Market Operations and Generation Operations Center during a critical market period of rapid renewable integration in the WECC region. Concurrent with those leadership posts, he served as Chair of the WSPP Operating Committee for two years where he helped the organization increase its membership base, and worked on a team to author changes to accommodate Specified Source transactions and emission factor tracking following California’s implementation of AB32 Greenhouse Gas Cap and Trade.

Before joining SCE, Carpenter was Vice President of Retail Markets for Commerce Energy Corporation, an energy retail provider serving customers in 11 states and 22 utility markets. In this role, he oversaw the company's structured pricing activities, portfolio planning, and the optimization of a commodities book valued at over $400 million in power and natural gas contracts.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a full-service wholesale power provider focused on providing market-based solutions to address our customers’ energy challenges by delivering reliable, clean and affordable power. We work closely with communities to identify their initial and ongoing energy goals and customize solutions based on increased economic competitiveness and sustainability. Our platform is leading a transformation from the legacy energy economy to the renewable and distributed age. To learn more, visit www.GuzmanEnergy.com.

