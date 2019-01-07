Gwinnett County Democratic Party : Monthly Breakfast January 2019

We are starting the year out with a bang by turning up the dial on our traditional breakfast in January with an installation ceremony celebrating our new Executive Committee Members, Officers and midterm wins.

Bianca Keaton - Chair

Sharon Wood - First Vice Chair

Loretta Mirandola - Second Vice Chair

Bill Fuller - Treasurer

Francine Burrell - Secretary

We will also honor the lives of two of our long-time members and devoted Democrats who recently passed: Pam Richards & Mitch Silvers.

Breakfast served buffet-style; $10.

WHEN: Saturday January 12, 2019

TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM

WHERE: George Pierce Community Center Room - 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee, Georgia map