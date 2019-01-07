Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gwinnett County Democratic Party : Monthly Breakfast January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 01:09am EST

We are starting the year out with a bang by turning up the dial on our traditional breakfast in January with an installation ceremony celebrating our new Executive Committee Members, Officers and midterm wins.

Bianca Keaton - Chair
Sharon Wood - First Vice Chair
Loretta Mirandola - Second Vice Chair
Bill Fuller - Treasurer
Francine Burrell - Secretary

We will also honor the lives of two of our long-time members and devoted Democrats who recently passed: Pam Richards & Mitch Silvers.

Breakfast served buffet-style; $10.

WHEN: Saturday January 12, 2019
TIME: 10 AM - 12 PM
WHERE: George Pierce Community Center Room - 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee, Georgia map

Disclaimer

Gwinnett County Democratic Party published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Grant to Support Increased Cross-Border Energy Trading in Central Asia
PU
01:44aCURRIE & BROWN : strengthens Northern Ireland team
PU
01:39aOil rises on U.S-China trade talks, OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
01:38aOil rises on U.S.-China trade talks, OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
01:38aOil rises on U.S.-China trade talks, OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
01:30aNew twist in cryptocurrency tale
AQ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:09aChinese tech investors flee Silicon Valley as Trump tightens scrutiny
RE
01:09aGWINNETT COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY : Monthly Breakfast January 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
2TESLA : TESLA : urges tariff exemption for Chinese vehicle computer 'brain'
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Start-ups hopeful as China readies Nasdaq-style tech board
4Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan
5BIOCARTIS GROUP : BIOCARTIS : Announces Achieving its 2018 Key Business Objectives
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.