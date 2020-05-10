Log in
GyanSys Selected by Nihon Kohden as the Implementation Partner for Their SAP Commerce Cloud Initiative and Digital Transformation

05/10/2020 | 10:55pm EDT

Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2020) - Nihon Kohden, a leader in the medical electronics industry and a provider of state-of-the-art medical electronic equipment for clinical practices in the world, signed a contract with GyanSys Inc. ("GyanSys"), a leading IT services provider headquartered in Indiana, for a new implementation of SAP Commerce Cloud as part of their digital transformation journey. The first phase of this multi-phased program will enable Nihon Kohden's account executives in the United States to sell their products more efficiently with guided configuration and quotation using SAP Commerce Cloud with B2B Accelerators.

Ashish Patil, Senior Director & Head of IT - Nihon Kohden America:

"Nihon Kohden is excited to start our e-commerce journey with GyanSys as our partner to build a scalable e-commerce platform. This platform will accelerate and increase the accuracy and compliance by enabling guided configuration and quote process."

Rajkishore Una, President & CEO - GyanSys: 

"GyanSys is excited to partner with Nihon Kohden and committed to deliver their e-commerce program successfully with our best practice-led agile implementation methodology. We will leverage our SAP and Salesforce implementation expertise to help Nihon Kohden derive the most value from this strategic digital initiative."

About Nihon Kohen:

Founded in Japan in 1951, Nihon Kohden is a leading manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment, with subsidiaries in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company's products are now used in more than 120 countries, and it is the largest supplier of electroencephalography products worldwide. A pioneer in transformational healthcare technology, Nihon Kohden has envisioned, designed and produced revolutionary devices, such as pulse oximeters, arrhythmia analysis, low-invasive blood volume monitoring and wireless patient monitoring. In the U.S., the company is a trusted source for patient monitoring, sleep assessment, neurology and cardiology instrumentation solutions, and has been rated No. 1 in patient monitoring or telemetry for more than 10 consecutive years.

For more information, visit us.nihonkohden.com.

About GyanSys:

GyanSys is a mid-tier global systems integrator specializing in SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft platforms to improve the Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations, and HR business processes to support digital transformation.

Headquartered in Indiana, GyanSys was founded in 2005 and has over 1,000 professionals globally serving more than 125 customers focusing on the Life Sciences, Consumer Products, Retail, Automotive, High-Tech, Manufacturing, Energy, and Natural Resources industries.

For more information about GyanSys, visit www.gyansys.com.

For press inquiries and more information, contact:
Cliff Saito
Digital Marketing Manager
Email: cliff.saito@gyansys.com

Related Links

Nihon Kohden Website
GyanSys Website

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55652


