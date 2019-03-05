Gynesonics : Announces Five-Year Patient Outcomes with the Sonata System Published in Journal of Gynecologic Surgery

Gynesonics, a women’s healthcare company and the developer of the Sonata®
system for the treatment of uterine fibroids (also known as leiomyomas),
today announced the publication of the VITALITY study in the Journal
of Gynecologic Surgery.
The article, “Long-Term Clinical Outcomes of Transcervical
Radiofrequency Ablation of Uterine Fibroids: The VITALITY Study,” reports
the retrospective long-term clinical outcomes from FAST-EU trial
patients enrolled at the site in Monterrey, Mexico. The patients were
treated with the Sonata system, providing incisionless transcervical
radiofrequency energy ablation of uterine fibroids under intrauterine
ultrasound guidance. The mean follow-up period for the patients enrolled
was 5.4 years.
Highlights from the publication include:
-
No surgical reinterventions in the first 3.4 years
-
Annualized surgical reintervention rate per year of 2.2%
-
11.8% cumulative reintervention rate through 5.4 years average follow
up
-
37 point mean improvement in Symptom Severity Score at follow up
-
49 point mean improvement in Health-Related Quality of Life at follow
up
“We are pleased to follow our patients treated with Sonata out to more
than 5 years,” explained Jose Gerardo Garza-Leal, MD, Universidad
Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico. “We have evaluated many new
fibroid treatment innovations in our facility and are especially
impressed with the patient results achieved with Sonata over this
extended time frame. Such lasting results are even more impressive
considering the low risk and quick recovery our patients experienced
with the Sonata procedure, especially when compared to other fibroid
treatment alternatives.”
The Sonata (Sonography-Guided Transcervical Fibroid Ablation) system is
intended for the diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical
treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those associated
with heavy menstrual bleeding. The system combines a novel integrated
technology -- the first and only intrauterine ultrasound system -- with
a proprietary radiofrequency ablation device. This novel technology
platform provides transcervical access to a wide range of fibroid types,
most of which cannot be treated with current operative hysteroscopy
methods.
“We are appreciative of the commitment by Dr. Garza-Leal to investigate
the long-term effects of Sonata on his patients. These exciting results
from the VITALITY study, along with the data recently published from our
Pivotal IDE Trial and other published studies, are compelling and
support the clinical application of Sonata for the treatment of
symptomatic fibroids,” said Christopher M. Owens, President and CEO of
Gynesonics. “The long term sustained clinical outcomes reported in
VITALITY are important to the physician community, especially when
considering adoption of a breakthrough technology like the Sonata
system.”
About 70-80 percent of women in the U.S. and Europe will develop uterine
fibroids by age 50, with a significant proportion of the fibroids
causing symptoms. These symptoms can impair physical function and
greatly reduce quality of life. The National Institutes of Health
estimate 200,000 hysterectomies are performed in the U.S. each year
specifically to address symptomatic uterine fibroids. With an estimated
volume of more than 1 million annual global uterine fibroid procedures,
Gynesonics projects a $3 billion-$4 billion global market opportunity
for its Sonata system, including a market opportunity of more than $1
billion in the U.S. alone.
About Sonata System
The Sonata system, the next generation of Gynesonics’ technology
platform (the previous generation referred to as VizAblate), uses
radiofrequency energy to ablate fibroids under intrauterine sonography
guidance. The Sonata system, including the SMART Guide, enables the
operator to target fibroids and optimize ablations within them. Sonata
system’s design provides a straightforward, transcervical access for a
uterus preserving, incision-free fibroid treatment. This intrauterine
approach is designed to treat a wide range of fibroid types while
avoiding the peritoneal cavity.
For Indication and Safety Information, or to learn more about the Sonata
system, visit gynesonics.com/sonata-system.
About Gynesonics
Gynesonics is a women’s healthcare company focused on advancing women’s
health, by developing minimally invasive, transcervical,
uterus-preserving, incision-free technologies for diagnostic and
therapeutic applications. Gynesonics has developed the Sonata system for
diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of
symptomatic uterine fibroids. The Sonata system is CE marked. Sonata is
approved for sale in the European Union, the United States, Australia,
New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia. Gynesonics is a
privately held company with headquarters in Redwood City, CA. For more
information, go to www.gynesonics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005285/en/