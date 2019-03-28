Gyrodyne LLC : FORM 10-K 0 03/28/2019 | 02:16pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K (Mark One) [X] ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 OR [ ] TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________________ to ___________________. Commission file number: 333-191820 GYRODYNE, LLC (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) NEW YORK 46-3838291 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 1 FLOWERFIELD, SUITE 24, ST. JAMES, NY 11780 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code (631) 584-5400 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares of Limited Liability Company Interests Nasdaq Capital Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all the reports required to be filed by Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer Accelerated filer Non-accelerated filer Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. file:///C/Users/Dawn.GYRODYNE/Desktop/gyrllc20181231_10k_htm.htm[3/28/2019 2:04:50 PM] gyrllc20181231_10k.htm Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No The aggregate market value of common shares held by non-affiliates of the registrant on June 30, 2018was $14,516,372. The aggregate market value was computed by reference to the closing price on such date of the common shares as reported on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Common shares held by each executive officer and director and by each person who to the registrant's knowledge owns 5% or more of the outstanding voting stock have been excluded in that such persons may be deemed to be affiliates. This determination of affiliate status is not necessarily a conclusive determination for other purposes. On March 28, 2019, 1,482,680 common shares of the Registrant were outstanding. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE: None 1 TABLE OF CONTENTS TO FORM 10-K FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018 ITEM # PAGE PART I 1. Business. 3 1A Risk Factors. 15 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments. 24 2. Properties. 24 3. Legal Proceedings. 26 4. Mine Safety Disclosures. 26 PART II 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities. 26 6. Selected Financial Data. 27 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations. 27 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk. 39 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data. 39 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure. 39 9A. Controls and Procedures. 39 9B. Other Information. 40 PART III 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance. 41 11. Executive Compensation. 44 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters. 47 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence. 49 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services. 50 PART IV 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules. 51 Signatures 52 Exhibit Index 53 2 file:///C/Users/Dawn.GYRODYNE/Desktop/gyrllc20181231_10k_htm.htm[3/28/2019 2:04:50 PM] gyrllc20181231_10k.htm PART I Introduction: When we use the terms "Gyrodyne," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our," we mean Gyrodyne, LLC and all entities owned or controlled by us, including non-consolidated entities. References herein to our Annual Report are to this Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. References to "common shares" in this report refer to Gyrodyne, LLC's common shares representing limited liability company interests. References to the "Board" in this report refer to the Board of Directors of Gyrodyne, LLC. All references to 2018 and 2017 refer to our fiscal years ended or the dates, as the context requires, December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. Item 1. Business. Description of the Company's Business Gyrodyne, LLC (including its subsidiaries, "Gyrodyne", the "Company" or the "Registrant") is a limited liability company formed under the laws of the State of New York whose primary business is the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties and the pursuit of entitlement on such properties located in Suffolk and Westchester Counties, New York. Substantially all of our developed properties are subject to leases in which the tenant reimburses the Company for a portion, all of or substantially all of the costs and/or cost increases for utilities, insurance, repairs, maintenance and real estate taxes. Certain leases provide that the Company is responsible for certain operating expenses. Gyrodyne's corporate strategy is to enhance the value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor by pursuing entitlement opportunities and enhancing the value of its leases. The Board believes the aforementioned strategy will improve the chances of increasing the values for such properties. The value of the real estate reported in the consolidated statements of net assets as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (predicated on current asset values) does not include the potential value impact that may result from such value enhancement efforts. There can be no assurance that our value enhancement efforts will result in property value increases that exceed the costs we incur in such efforts, or even any increase at all. Our efforts to generate the highest values for Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor may involve in limited circumstances the pursuit of joint venture relationships, entitlements, other investments and/or other strategies to enhance the net value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor to maximize the returns for our shareholders. The Company does not expect the pursuit of joint ventures, if any, to adversely affect the timing of distributions to our shareholders. Gyrodyne intends to dissolve after it completes the disposition of all of its real property assets, applies the proceeds of such dispositions first to settle any debts and claims, pending or otherwise, against Gyrodyne, and then makes liquidating distributions to holders of Gyrodyne common shares. The liquidation process and the amount and timing of distributions involve risks and uncertainties. As such, it is impossible at this time to determine the ultimate amount of proceeds that will actually be distributed to our shareholders or the timing of such payments. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that the distributions will equal or exceed the estimate of net assets in liquidation presented in our Consolidated Statements of Net Assets. The actual nature, amount and timing of all distributions will be determined by Gyrodyne's Board in its sole discretion and will depend in part upon the Company's ability to convert our remaining assets into cash in compliance with our obligations under the Stipulation entered into in connection with the class action lawsuit (See Item 3 - Legal Proceedings) and settle and pay our remaining liabilities and obligations. Under Gyrodyne's Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement (the "LLC Agreement"), dissolution of the Company may be effected upon the vote of holders of a majority of Gyrodyne common shares or, in the Board's discretion and without any separate approval by the holders of the Gyrodyne common shares, at any time the value of Gyrodyne's assets, as determined by the Board in good faith, is less than $1,000,000. We intend to stay focused on (1) enhancing the net value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor to maximize the returns for our shareholders. (2) completing the disposition of our assets (3) making timely distributions to our shareholders, (4) managing capital and liquidity, (5) mitigating risks relating to interest rates and real estate cycles and (6) completing the liquidation of the Company. After giving effect to the Company's dispositions of real property through December 31, 2018, the Company owns the following properties: ●the Cortlandt Manor Medical Center comprising approximately 34,000 square feet residing on approximately 13.8 acres; and 3 file:///C/Users/Dawn.GYRODYNE/Desktop/gyrllc20181231_10k_htm.htm[3/28/2019 2:04:50 PM] gyrllc20181231_10k.htm ●the Flowerfield Industrial Park comprising approximately 127,000 rentable square feet. The industrial park is multi-tenanted and situated on ten acres of a 68-acre property in St. James, New York, all of which is owned by the Company. Approximately 62 of the 68 acres is included in the subdivision application filed with the Town of Smithtown. Each of the medical office park in Cortlandt Manor and the Flowerfield Industrial Park (including its undeveloped portion) is individually owned in a single asset limited liability company wholly-owned by the Company. Properties Sold Port Jefferson Professional Park. During the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company sold one building and three buildings, respectively, (approximately 4,000 square feet each) in the Port Jefferson Professional Park as follows: Port Jefferson Professional Park Location Closing Date Gross Sales Proceeds 2018 2017 11 Medical Drive August 31, 2018 $800,000 5380 Nesconset Highway and 9 Medical Drive June 15, 2017 $2,000,000 1 Medical Drive August 4, 2017 800,000 Total $ 800,000 $2,800,000 Following the sales indicated above, the Company no longer owns any buildings in the Port Jefferson Professional Park. Strategic Plan to Enhance Property Values, Liquidate and Dissolve Our corporate strategy is to pursue entitlement opportunities intended to increase the values of our two remaining properties so that they can be sold to one or more developers at higher prices (than those achievable under their current entitlements) that will maximize distributions to our shareholders during the liquidation process. Gyrodyne intends to dissolve after it completes the disposition of all of its real property assets, applies the proceeds of such dispositions first to settle any debts and claims, pending or otherwise, against Gyrodyne, and then makes liquidating distributions to holders of Gyrodyne common shares. We are unable to predict the precise nature, amount or timing of such distributions. To accomplish this, the Company's plan consists of: ●managing the real estate portfolio to improve operating cash flow while simultaneously increasing the market values of the underlying properties; ●managing the strategic sale of real estate assets; ●pursuing the entitlement efforts of the Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor properties, to maximize value; ●focusing use of capital by the Company to preserve or improve the market value of the real estate portfolio; and ●balancing working capital and funds available for the entitlement process. Gyrodyne's dual strategy is to enhance the value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor by pursuing entitlement opportunities while simultaneously enhancing the value of its leases. The Board believes the aforementioned dual strategy will improve the chances of increasing the values for such properties. The value of the real estate reported in the statements of net assets as of December 31, 2018 and 2017 (predicated on current asset values) does not include the potential value impact that may result from such value enhancement efforts. There can be no assurance that our value enhancement efforts will result in property value increases that exceed the costs we incur in such efforts, or even any increase at all. Our efforts to generate the highest values for Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor may involve, in limited circumstances, the pursuit of joint venture relationships, entitlements and other investments and/or other strategies to maximize the returns for our shareholders. The Company does not expect the pursuit of joint ventures, if any, to adversely affect the timing of the distributions to our shareholders. The Company is making tenant improvements at Flowerfield to convert certain existing industrial space into office space pursuant to amended and new leases with Stony Brook University and institutions affiliated with it, respectively, which collectively comprise approximately 34,000 square feet of leases. In addition, the Company renewed and approximately doubled the footprint of a lease with an athletic facility to approximately 16,000 square feet. The planned tenant improvements for such respective leases signed in the year ended December 31, 2018 of approximately $1.80 million is associated with $6.4 million in rent commitments and will be financed with a non-revolving credit line (rather than cash on hand) secured by the Flowerfield industrial buildings and the specific tax lot they reside on. The Company has completed $1.4 million of the $1.8 million in tenant improvements. The balance, attributable to the new leases signed with an institution affiliated with Stony Brook University and an athletic facility in the third quarter of 2018, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2019. The additional value from leases signed with Stony Brook University and institutions affiliated with it and the athletic facility during the year ended December 31, 2018 and the estimated cost of the related tenant improvements were included in the respective financial statements in the period such values or costs were probable and estimable. file:///C/Users/Dawn.GYRODYNE/Desktop/gyrllc20181231_10k_htm.htm[3/28/2019 2:04:50 PM] gyrllc20181231_10k.htm 4 Sales of properties by Gyrodyne could take the form of individual sales of assets, as has been our recent experience in Port Jefferson, sales of groups of assets, a single sale of all or substantially all of the assets or some other form of sale. The assets may be sold to one or more purchasers in one or more transactions over a period of time. A sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company would require shareholder approval under New York law. However, in the event of the sale of individual properties, that do not constitute substantially all of the Company's assets, it is not required or anticipated that any shareholder votes will be solicited. The prices at which the various assets may be sold depend largely on factors beyond our control, including, without limitation, the condition of financial and real estate markets, the availability of financing to prospective purchasers of the assets, regulatory approvals, public market perceptions, and limitations on transferability of certain assets. We cannot give any assurance on the timing of the ultimate sale of all of the Company's properties. Assuming the liquidation process continues through June 30, 2020 and giving effect to the estimated cash flows from the operation of our existing properties, we expect that Gyrodyne will have a cash balance of approximately $26.8 million, prior to any future special distributions based on the estimate of net assets in liquidation presented in our Consolidated Statements of Net Assets. Such cash would equate to future liquidating distributions of $18.11 per share based on Gyrodyne having 1,482,680 common shares outstanding. These estimated distributions are based on values at December 31, 2018 and do not include the potential value that may be derived from the entitlement efforts to maximize the value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor. While the real estate market is dynamic and the economy is volatile, the Company believes that the increase in estimated distributions resulting from these enhancement efforts will exceed the remaining estimated $1.5 million investment in those efforts, although there can be no assurance of such excess or whether any appreciation at all will be realized. The Statement of Net Assets is based on certain estimates. Uncertainties as to the precise value of our non-cash assets, which exclude the estimated additional value achievable from the costs incurred to pursue the maximum value on Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor through the entitlement efforts (including the pursuit of special permits) and the ultimate amount of our liabilities make it impracticable to predict the aggregate net value ultimately distributable to shareholders in a liquidation. Land entitlement costs, claims, liabilities and expenses from operations, including operating costs, salaries, income taxes, payroll and local taxes, legal, accounting and consulting fees and miscellaneous office expenses, will continue to be incurred during our liquidation process, which includes certain enhancement efforts. Excluding the value that may be achieved from the entitlement efforts, expenses incurred in pursuing the Company's business plan will reduce the amount of assets available for ultimate distribution to shareholders, and, while a precise estimate of those expenses cannot currently be made, management and our Board believe that available cash and amounts received on the sale of assets will be adequate to provide for our obligations, liabilities, expenses and claims (including contingent liabilities) and to make cash distributions to shareholders. However, no assurances can be given that available cash and amounts received on the sale of the remaining assets will be adequate to provide for our obligations, liabilities, expenses and claims and to make cash distributions to shareholders. If such available cash and amounts received on the sale of assets are not adequate to provide for our obligations, liabilities, expenses and claims, there will be no further distributions of cash and other assets to our shareholders. The Company intends to maintain reasonably adequate reserves to satisfy known and foreseeable liabilities. Nevertheless, in the event our shareholders receive distributions from Gyrodyne and such reserves are insufficient to pay any creditors who seek payment of claims against Gyrodyne, shareholders could be held liable for payments made to them and could be required to return all or a part of the distributions made to them. Property Value Enhancement The Company is pursuing entitlements to maximize the value of Flowerfield and Cortlandt Manor. During the year ended December 31, 2018, the Company incurred approximately $1,261,000 of land entitlement costs, mainly engineering costs to support the Company's respective entitlement efforts. We estimate that the Company may incur approximately $1.5 million in additional land entitlement costs through June 30, 2020 in pursuit of entitlements (approximately $465,000 in Cortlandt Manor and $1 million in Flowerfield). The Company is focusing its resources on positioning the properties to be sold with all entitlements necessary to achieve maximum pre- construction values in the shortest period of time with the least amount of risk to the Company. During the process of pursuing such entitlements, the Company may entertain offers from potential buyers who may be willing to pay prices for the properties that the Company finds more attractive from a timing or value perspective than values we believe may be reasonably achievable through completing the entitlement process ourselves. While the real estate market is dynamic, the economy is uncertain and there can be no assurances, we anticipate that these expenditures will result in higher sale prices of the properties and larger liquidating distributions to our shareholders than could otherwise be achievable. Cortlandt Manor. On March 15, 2016, the Town of Cortlandt Manor (the "Town") adopted a 2016 Sustainable Comprehensive Plan (the "Plan") of which one key strategy was the simultaneous creation of a Medical Oriented District. The purpose of the proposed Medical Oriented District ("MOD") is to expand the Town's existing medical infrastructure and encourage economic development, including capital investment, job creation and housing options. The MOD would allow for a continuum of care, i.e., independent living, assisted living and file:///C/Users/Dawn.GYRODYNE/Desktop/gyrllc20181231_10k_htm.htm[3/28/2019 2:04:50 PM] This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

