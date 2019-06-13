Gyros Protein Technologies : introduces Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit for automated impurity analysis of biotherapeutics

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale
immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents,
announced today it has introduced a new host cell protein (HCP) kit for
automated impurity analysis of biotherapeutics expressed in E. coli systems.
The new kit is optimized for use in Gyrolab® systems and has
been developed as part of a licensing and supply agreement with Cygnus
Technologies (part of Maravai LifeSciences), incorporating their
industry standard E. coli HCP antibodies and other reagents.
Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit quantifies HCP impurities from E. coli
expression systems used in the production of biotherapeutics, a critical
step in ensuring the efficacy and safety of the drug molecule. As the
latest addition to the growing menu of ready-to-use kits, the new kit is
a key tool for the automated analysis of bioprocess samples, offering
further support to customers working in biotherapeutics process
development and manufacturing.
Gyros Protein Technologies has established expertise in bioprocess
development, through its Gyrolab platforms and ready-to-use kits for
CHO-HCP, Protein A impurity analyses, and IgG titer determinations.
Gyrolab systems provide automated immunoassays for impurities such as
HCPs, with a fast turn-around time, broad dynamic ranges and high
reproducibility, making it an ideal technology to support all phases of
biotherapeutic bioprocess development and production.
Jasmine Gruia-Gray, SVP Marketing, Gyros Protein Technologies,
commented: “Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit is a valuable addition to our
growing portfolio of bioprocess kits, which help our customers to
rapidly achieve critical analytical answers. This kit highlights our
continued investment in expanded applications for the industry-leading
Gyrolab systems, which are increasingly being adopted by customers to
improve analytical output and workflow productivity.”
