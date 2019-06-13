Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gyros Protein Technologies : introduces Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit for automated impurity analysis of biotherapeutics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 09:26am EDT

  • Ready-to-use immunoassay kit increases analytical output and productivity in bioprocess workflows
  • Kit developed as part of licensing and supply agreement with Cygnus Technologies

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, announced today it has introduced a new host cell protein (HCP) kit for automated impurity analysis of biotherapeutics expressed in E. coli systems. The new kit is optimized for use in Gyrolab® systems and has been developed as part of a licensing and supply agreement with Cygnus Technologies (part of Maravai LifeSciences), incorporating their industry standard E. coli HCP antibodies and other reagents.

Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit quantifies HCP impurities from E. coli expression systems used in the production of biotherapeutics, a critical step in ensuring the efficacy and safety of the drug molecule. As the latest addition to the growing menu of ready-to-use kits, the new kit is a key tool for the automated analysis of bioprocess samples, offering further support to customers working in biotherapeutics process development and manufacturing.

Gyros Protein Technologies has established expertise in bioprocess development, through its Gyrolab platforms and ready-to-use kits for CHO-HCP, Protein A impurity analyses, and IgG titer determinations. Gyrolab systems provide automated immunoassays for impurities such as HCPs, with a fast turn-around time, broad dynamic ranges and high reproducibility, making it an ideal technology to support all phases of biotherapeutic bioprocess development and production.

Jasmine Gruia-Gray, SVP Marketing, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: “Gyrolab E. coli HCP Kit is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of bioprocess kits, which help our customers to rapidly achieve critical analytical answers. This kit highlights our continued investment in expanded applications for the industry-leading Gyrolab systems, which are increasingly being adopted by customers to improve analytical output and workflow productivity.”

ENDS


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:45aGK SOFTWARE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aNORMA GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aNorth American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) expands from cardiac care to full-service anesthesia delivery at St. Mary's General Hospital
GL
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : ENGlobal Reports Wins Spot As 1 Of 3 Prime Contractors On US Military $124M Automated Fuel Handling Equipment Contract
PU
09:44aINVO BIOSCIENCE : INVOcell Technology Featured in IVF Exhibit at the Science Museum in London
PU
09:44aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : Receives Notification Prior to Acceptance of Israeli Patent for AD04 in Alcohol Use Disorder
PU
09:44aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Arcadia Biosciences Reports ~1.49M Shares At $5.035/Share
PU
09:44aAT&T : Donates to Atlanta's Project ECHO
PU
09:44aCHANGE MANAGEMENT : Procurement Employees Are Biggest Advocates for SAP Ariba
PU
09:44aGENERAL ELECTRIC : This Breast Imaging Technology is "Like Turning on a Light Bulb"
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Oil surges after Gulf tanker attacks, stocks claw higher
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter
4THALES : THALES : updates its 2019 financial objectives following the integration of Gemalto
5Oil prices surge after suspected tanker attack near Iran

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About