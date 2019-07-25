Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Opening in 2020 at The Kenwood Collection

Gyu-Kaku (pronounced: gew kah-koo) Japanese BBQ will be opening at The Kenwood Collection enhancing the development’s growing reputation as the premier shopping and entertainment destination in the area. Gyu-Kaku will be the fourth restaurant tenant to join the Collection after Pies & Pints, Matt the Miller’s Tavern, and Olio Italian.

Gyu-Kaku which means “horn of the bull” is a chain of Japanese restaurants that features tableside grilling specializing in Japanese-Korean style barbeque. The company opened its first location in Japan in 1996. The brand now has over 700 locations in Japan and over 50 locations in North America’s biggest cities, the closest to Cincinnati being Chicago, IL.

“The dining experience at Gyu-Kaku is unlike anything you have seen before,” said Kenwood’s location co-owner, Dr. Jun-Ming Zhang. “While you can traditionally order a meal that is prepared for you, you also have the option of grilling your own meats and vegetables – right at your table.”

The concept of cooking your own meal comes from the long-standing tradition in many Asian countries of eating off shared plates. Families will share a plate around a dinner table and Gyu-Kaku believes this inspires laughter, great conversation, and unforgettable memories. With your own table side grill, everyone can become an expert cook and get in on the fun.

Gyu-Kaku will be joining The Kenwood Collection at the perfect time following the opening of Envision Cinemas and Whole Foods Market in early fall of 2019. The Collection is quickly becoming one of the most sought-out retail locations in Greater Cincinnati with its 260,000 square feet of lifestyle entertainment, dining, fitness and shopping offerings.

About PREP Property Group (PREP)

PREP Property Group is a vertically-integrated real estate company founded by Michael C. Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Edison & Company, and built on the foundations of Phillips Edison’s strategic and net lease real estate divisions. PREP is focused on transforming retail real estate by repositioning lifestyle centers, power centers and enclosed malls that are undermanaged, capital starved, poorly merchandised and / or distressed. PREP also acquires and manages well-located, triple-net retail properties from non-institutional sellers and creates value through lease restructure or tenant upgrade. For more information, please visit our website at www.preppg.com.

