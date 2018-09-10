H&D Wireless : Becomes New Members of Odette

STOCKHOLM, September 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nasdaq First North-listed H&D Wireless, which develops and sells IoT modules and RTLS-positioning services (real time location service) to the manufacturing industry, becomes member of the cooperation body Odette Sweden, to contribute to the standardization of Industry 4.0 solutions in the automotive industry.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )

"The introduction of Odette standards already today results in optimization of transport, reduced capital tied to materials and less production stoppages and the introduction of Odette's standard for digital messages in GEPS ™ tags enables the automotive industry real-time tracking of materials throughout the transport range - from supplier to factory delivery and all the way to assembly. Therefore, it is a combination that can generate big savings and thus increase the profitability of investment in digitization of the manufacturing industry," says Pär Bergsten, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless.

"We at Odette Sweden, welcome H&D Wireless as a new member. We see great opportunities in combining our standard for material handling with real-time tracking from H&D Wireless and within GEPS and look forward to following their implementation work and test," says Ingrid Lundberg, CEO Odette.

Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service, GEPS ™, is a technical platform and system for delivering services to position real-time physical objects in real-time with the ability to analyze and visualize the value chain digitized. GEPS is offered to a variety of segments and applications.

Odette Sweden is a member-financed cooperative body with Swedish vehicle manufacturers as key stakeholders. Through international cooperation, efforts are being made to establish common standards for vehicle manufacturers and its suppliers. See http://www.odette.org

This information is such information that H&D Wireless AB is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication 08:30am CET on 10 September 2018.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish supplier of technology and services within Internet of Things (IoT) and Realtime positioning (RTLS+GPS) with the Cloud platforms Griffin and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1 million wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The company develops and supplies solutions for digitalization and optimization of Industry physical processes by Griffin Enterprise Positioning Service (GEPS ™) built in artificial intelligence (AI) targeting Industry 4.0 and Smart factory. On December 22nd 2017, H&D Wireless was listed on Nasdaq First North.

Web: http://www.HD-Wireless.com

