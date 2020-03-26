H FARM S p A : APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 POSTPONED TO 180 DAYS AND AMENDMENT TO THE 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

PRESS RELEASE

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 POSTPONED TO 180 DAYS

AND AMENDMENT TO THE 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Ca' Tron, 26th March 2020. Today, the Board of Directors approved postponing the deadline for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the financial statements as at 31st December 2019 to 180 days from the end of the financial year, as permitted by Article 2364, subparagraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code, in accordance with the provisions of Article 16.4 of the articles of association, given the impact generated at an administrative level by the COVID-19 emergency.

Therefore, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to Article 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations, the new 2020 financial calendar is as set out in the table below. It will be published on the website www.h-farm.comunder the Investor Relations section.