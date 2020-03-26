Log in
H FARM S p A : APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 POSTPONED TO 180 DAYS AND AMENDMENT TO THE 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

03/26/2020 | 03:18pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

APPROVAL OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 POSTPONED TO 180 DAYS

AND AMENDMENT TO THE 2020 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Ca' Tron, 26th March 2020. Today, the Board of Directors approved postponing the deadline for approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of the financial statements as at 31st December 2019 to 180 days from the end of the financial year, as permitted by Article 2364, subparagraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code, in accordance with the provisions of Article 16.4 of the articles of association, given the impact generated at an administrative level by the COVID-19 emergency.

Therefore, notice is hereby given that, pursuant to Article 17 of the AIM Italia Issuers' Regulations, the new 2020 financial calendar is as set out in the table below. It will be published on the website www.h-farm.comunder the Investor Relations section.

28th May 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statements

for the year ended 31/12/2019

25th June 2020

Shareholders' Meeting to approve the financial statements as at 31/12/2019

26th June 2020

Shareholders' Meeting, on second call, to approve the financial statements

as at 31/12/2019

28th September 2020

Meeting of the Board of Directors to approve the six-monthly report as at

30/06/2020

H-FARM

It is the innovation platform capable of supporting the creation of new business models and the transformation and education of young people and Italian companies in a digital perspective. Founded in January 2005, H- Farm was the first project in the world to adopt a model that combined training, investment and business consulting in a single place. Since its launch, it has invested over 28 million euros to support the development of more than a hundred innovative companies, works actively with more than 300 of the most important international brands that support the opportunities offered by the digital transformation and now trains more than a thousand students in its 4 international schools and in its university course through an international training course shaped into a digital format. Structured as a campus, being the subject of an improvement intervention that will take it from 14 thousand square meters of buildings on more than 20 hectares of park up to 42 thousand square meters of total buildings spread over 51 hectares just outside Venice, H- FARM is intended to become the most important pole of European innovation. H-FARMhas more than 600 people working in 5 offices in Italy and is considered unique at international level. Since November 13, 2015 it has been listed on the AIM segment of the Italian Stock Exchange and is available for public trading. ISIN Code for Common Stocks H-FARM S.p.A. IT0004674666. Ticker: FARM.

For further information:

H-FARM S.p.A.

Investor Relator: Mara Di Giorgio investor@h-farm.com

Press Office: Serena Gasparoni serena.gasparoni@h-farm.com

Nomad

EnVent Capital Markets Ltd

42 Berkeley Square - London W1J 5AW Italian Branch - Via Barberini 95, 00187 Rome (Italy) Tel. +44 (0) 2035198451 / +39 06 896841 Paolo Verna - pverna@enventcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Disclaimer

H-FARM S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 19:17:10 UTC
