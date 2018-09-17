H.I.G. Capital : Announces the Addition of Managing Director Matthew Kretzman to Head Capital Markets for Its North American Private Equity Funds

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Matthew Kretzman has joined H.I.G.’s New York office as a Managing Director responsible for capital markets and execution across the North American private equity portfolio.

Matthew has more than ten years of capital markets experience. Prior to joining H.I.G., he spent over six years at KKR where he was most recently a Director in the Credit & Markets division, responsible for private debt and capital markets origination and execution for financial sponsors and other firm clients. Prior to KKR, Matthew spent five years at Credit Suisse where he focused on Leveraged Finance and Equity Capital Markets.

Executive Managing Director Brian Schwartz commented, “We are excited to welcome Matthew to the team. He will be instrumental to the continued growth of our private equity funds across North America.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005177/en/