H.I.G. Capital : Announces the Addition of Managing Director Matthew Kretzman to Head Capital Markets for Its North American Private Equity Funds

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment
firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under management, is
pleased to announce that Matthew Kretzman has joined H.I.G.’s New York
office as a Managing Director responsible for capital markets and
execution across the North American private equity portfolio.
Matthew has more than ten years of capital markets experience. Prior to
joining H.I.G., he spent over six years at KKR where he was most
recently a Director in the Credit & Markets division, responsible
for private debt and capital markets origination and execution for
financial sponsors and other firm clients. Prior to KKR, Matthew spent
five years at Credit Suisse where he focused on Leveraged Finance and
Equity Capital Markets.
Executive Managing Director Brian Schwartz commented, “We are excited to
welcome Matthew to the team. He will be instrumental to the continued
growth of our private equity funds across North America.”
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets
investment firm with over $27 billion of equity capital under
management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston,
Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as
well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid,
Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G.
specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and
mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused /
value-added approach:
-
H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations
and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming
manufacturing and service businesses.
-
H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt
financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary
(direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.
H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of
vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
-
H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can
benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than
300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than
100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more
information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and
affiliates.
