H.I.G. Capital : Announces the Addition of Managing Director Timur Akazhanov to the H.I.G. Advantage Team

07/29/2020 | 06:01am EDT

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading alternative investment firm with $39 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that Timur Akazhanov has joined H.I.G. as a Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital’s Advantage Fund. Timur is based in H.I.G.’s New York office, where he focuses on investing in business services and tech-enabled services sectors.

Timur has more than a decade of private equity experience in a broad range of industries, including services, education, industrials, media and healthcare. Prior to joining H.I.G., Timur was a Managing Director at Blackstone, focusing on industrials, education and service businesses. Prior to Blackstone, Timur spent four years at Bain Capital and two years at McKinsey and Company.

Co-President Brian Schwartz commented, “We are delighted to welcome Timur to the team. His deep industry experience will be invaluable to the Advantage team as we continue sourcing promising opportunities for the Advantage Fund, which makes control equity investments in more stable companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $150 million.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $39 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused / value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.


© Business Wire 2020
