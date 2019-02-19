Log in
H.I.G. Capital : Closes H.I.G. Europe Real Estate Fund Well Above Target

02/19/2019 | 06:01am EST

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative asset management firm with over $30 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the closing of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners II (the “Fund”). The Fund closed with aggregate capital commitments of €673 million* ($760 million), well above its target. The Fund will principally make value-add investments in the small and mid-cap real estate sector in Europe.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-CEOs of H.I.G., commented: “We are delighted with the success of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners II. The Fund will continue to build on our local, on the ground pan-European presence and is already 16% committed. We continue to find compelling opportunities to invest in the region.”

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: “This closing validates H.I.G. Europe Realty's differentiated strategy. The Fund will invest in Europe across the capital structure and asset classes with a particular focus on its target market of small and mid-cap real estate opportunities. It will utilize H.I.G.'s hands-on, value-added and operationally focused approach to generate substantial asset appreciation.”

Added Jordan Peer, Head of H.I.G. Capital Formation, “The Fund was supported by a premier group of real estate institutional investors across the U.K., Germany, Nordics, Switzerland, Spain and Italy, as well as from international investors across the U.S., Asia and Middle East. We are grateful for these long-standing partners for their commitment to multiple H.I.G. real estate strategies, globally. Our Limited Partners consist of consultants, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, insurance and financial institutions and public and private pensions.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $30 billion of equity capital under management.** Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Stamford, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

  1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in growth investments, management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Includes commitments from the Fund’s general partner and related parties, as well as a funded co-investment.
** Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.


© Business Wire 2019
