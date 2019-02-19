H.I.G. Capital : Closes H.I.G. Europe Real Estate Fund Well Above Target

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative asset management
firm with over $30 billion of equity capital under management, is
pleased to announce the closing of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners II (the
“Fund”). The Fund closed with aggregate capital commitments of €673
million* ($760 million), well above its target. The Fund will
principally make value-add investments in the small and mid-cap real
estate sector in Europe.
Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-CEOs of H.I.G., commented: “We are
delighted with the success of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners II. The Fund
will continue to build on our local, on the ground pan-European presence
and is already 16% committed. We continue to find compelling
opportunities to invest in the region.”
Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty
Partners, commented: “This closing validates H.I.G. Europe Realty's
differentiated strategy. The Fund will invest in Europe across the
capital structure and asset classes with a particular focus on its
target market of small and mid-cap real estate opportunities. It will
utilize H.I.G.'s hands-on, value-added and operationally focused
approach to generate substantial asset appreciation.”
Added Jordan Peer, Head of H.I.G. Capital Formation, “The Fund was
supported by a premier group of real estate institutional investors
across the U.K., Germany, Nordics, Switzerland, Spain and Italy, as well
as from international investors across the U.S., Asia and Middle East.
We are grateful for these long-standing partners for their commitment to
multiple H.I.G. real estate strategies, globally. Our Limited Partners
consist of consultants, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations,
insurance and financial institutions and public and private pensions.”
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets
investment firm with over $30 billion of equity capital under
management.** Based in Miami, and with European offices in London,
Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in
New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Stamford,
Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing
both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing
a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:
-
H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in growth investments, management
buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable
as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
-
H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt
financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary
(direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets.
H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of
vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
-
H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can
benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than
300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than
100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more
information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
* Includes commitments from the Fund’s general partner and related
parties, as well as a funded co-investment.
** Based on
total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.
