H.I.G. Capital Invests in Clínica AMO

H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity
investment firm with over $25 billion of equity capital under
management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has
completed a strategic investment in AMO – Assistência Multidisciplinar
em Oncologia (“AMO” or the “Company”), one of the leading independent
oncology clinics in Brazil and a nationally recognized provider of
cancer treatment.
Headquartered in Salvador and with eight clinics in the State of Bahia,
AMO is the largest oncological service provider in the State, offering
comprehensive cancer treatments to patients in partnership with a large
clinical team and several local hospitals. With recognized quality and
patient-centric care, the Company is among a selected group of seven
organizations outside the U.S. with a distinguished quality
certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
Fernando Marques Oliveira, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Brazil
and Latin America, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with AMO.
The founding shareholders and management team have done a remarkable job
and built one of the most recognized oncology outpatient facilities in
Brazil. We look forward to working with the AMO team to capitalize on
its growth opportunities, which will expand availability of high quality
cancer care in the country.”
“It was very important for us to find the right investor who shared our
vision to provide compassionate, comprehensive and quality care to
patients. H.I.G.’s team stood out as the right fit for us given their
collaborative approach, sector knowledge, as well as their experience on
both local and global levels. We are thrilled to have them as a partner
to accelerate the Company’s growth," said Carlos Sampaio, founding
shareholder and Chairman of the Board of AMO.
About Clínica AMO
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Salvador, Clínica AMO operates
eight clinics, providing advanced cancer treatment in the largest cities
of the State of Bahia. AMO offers comprehensive and dedicated treatments
for several cancer specialties with its large clinical staff. For more
information visit http://www.clinicaamo.com.br.
About H.I.G. Capital
H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets
investment firm with over $25 billion of equity capital under
management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston,
Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as
well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid,
Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bogotá and Mexico City, H.I.G.
specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and
mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally
focused/value-added approach:
1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations
and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming
manufacturing and service businesses.
2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt
financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary
(direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G.
is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of
vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which
can benefit from improved asset management practices.
Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than
300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than
100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more
information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.
*Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and
affiliates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005678/en/