H.I.G. Capital Invests in Clínica AMO

H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global private equity investment firm with over $25 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed a strategic investment in AMO – Assistência Multidisciplinar em Oncologia (“AMO” or the “Company”), one of the leading independent oncology clinics in Brazil and a nationally recognized provider of cancer treatment.

Headquartered in Salvador and with eight clinics in the State of Bahia, AMO is the largest oncological service provider in the State, offering comprehensive cancer treatments to patients in partnership with a large clinical team and several local hospitals. With recognized quality and patient-centric care, the Company is among a selected group of seven organizations outside the U.S. with a distinguished quality certification from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

Fernando Marques Oliveira, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America, commented: “We are very pleased to partner with AMO. The founding shareholders and management team have done a remarkable job and built one of the most recognized oncology outpatient facilities in Brazil. We look forward to working with the AMO team to capitalize on its growth opportunities, which will expand availability of high quality cancer care in the country.”

“It was very important for us to find the right investor who shared our vision to provide compassionate, comprehensive and quality care to patients. H.I.G.’s team stood out as the right fit for us given their collaborative approach, sector knowledge, as well as their experience on both local and global levels. We are thrilled to have them as a partner to accelerate the Company’s growth," said Carlos Sampaio, founding shareholder and Chairman of the Board of AMO.

About Clínica AMO

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Salvador, Clínica AMO operates eight clinics, providing advanced cancer treatment in the largest cities of the State of Bahia. AMO offers comprehensive and dedicated treatments for several cancer specialties with its large clinical staff. For more information visit http://www.clinicaamo.com.br.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $25 billion of equity capital under management*. Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bogotá and Mexico City, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

*Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005678/en/