H.I.G. Capital : Promotes Matt Hankins to Managing Director of the H.I.G. Advantage Buyout Fund

H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global private equity investment firm with over $34 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Matt Hankins to Managing Director of the H.I.G. Advantage Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund makes control equity investments in more stable, higher quality companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

Matt has more than 15 years of private equity and investment banking experience having previously worked at Sterling Partners and J.P. Morgan. He earned his M.B.A. from The University of Chicago and a B.S. in Engineering from University of Michigan. Matt will be focused on business services and based in San Francisco.

H.I.G. Executive Managing Director Brian Schwartz commented, “Since joining H.I.G., Matt has been an asset to the team and we are excited to announce his promotion. We look forward to supporting his continued contributions towards the investments in the Fund.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $34 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments to funds managed by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005231/en/