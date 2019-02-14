H-ISAC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP IN JAPAN

TITUSVILLE, Florida and TOKYO, Japan, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC), a trusted community focused on sharing timely, relevant and actionable information to prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity and physical security events so that members can focus on improving health and saving lives, has partnered with the Medical IT Security Forum (MITSF) to bring H-ISAC global activities locally to Japan and increase sharing amongst healthcare stakeholders in the region.

The partnership was announced via press conference in Tokyo on the 9th of February, 2019.

“We are very pleased to make H-ISAC sharing and information available to Japanese healthcare organizations,” says Denise Anderson, H-ISAC President and CEO. “We look forward to working with MITSF to create opportunities for healthcare stakeholders in Japan to understand the threats they face and to collaborate with their peers to share best practices and mitigation strategies.”

“We are also pleased to have established a partnership with H-ISAC to prevail its advanced concept and information in Japan,” says Hiroshi Fukatsu, MITSF Representative Director.

Recently, H-ISAC also formed the H-ISAC EU Council to address challenges and increase healthcare collaboration and sharing in Europe.

Initial activities will include translating and sharing H-ISAC daily reports, Hacking Healthcare Blog, monthly newsletter and intelligence alerts and reports. There will also be Council meetings to learn and share as well as a Summit planned to be held in Tokyo early 2020.

Besides sharing timely, actionable and relevant information, the H-ISAC community also shares incidents/vulnerabilities, best practices, mitigation strategies and more. Sharing occurs both machine-to-machine and person-to-person. H-ISAC also fosters the building of relationships and networking through educational summits, webinars, worldwide workshops and collaborative white papers.

In addition, H-ISAC partners with other global security organizations such as governments, law enforcement, other ISACs, and global CERTs to share information, create situational awareness and mitigate against threats and incidents.

ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC

Formerly the National Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (NH-ISAC), Health-ISAC (H-ISAC), founded in 2010, is a global, non-profit, member-driven organization where health sector stakeholders join a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing vital Physical and Cyber Threat Intelligence and best practices with each other.

Membership is open to public & private hospitals, ambulatory providers, health insurance payers, pharmaceutical/biotech manufacturers, laboratory, diagnostic, medical device manufacturers, medical schools, medical R&D organizations and other relevant health sector stakeholders.

Member organizations become stronger by working together, benefiting the entire health sector and its vital role in critical infrastructure worldwide.

ABOUT MEDICAL IT SECURITY FORUM

The Medical IT Security Forum (MITSF), was founded in 2014 to enlighten cyber security and to improve the literacy level in the medical and related fields.

