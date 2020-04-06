H+K Expands Asia Footprint With Opening of New Office in Indonesia

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of the world’s leading public relations firms, has announced the opening of H+K Indonesia. The new office further expands the agency’s Asia footprint with a significant presence in the world’s 16th largest economy and fourth most populous country.

“Indonesia continues to experience significant economic growth and is attracting investment by multi-national companies from the region and well beyond. Establishing the H+K brand in this dynamic market with a team of accomplished professionals directly supports our plan for ongoing growth in Asia,” said AnnaMaria DeSalva, Global Chairman and CEO of H+K.

H+K Indonesia will be led by CEO Marianne Admardatine, former CEO of Wunderman Thompson Indonesia. A 25-year veteran in the Indonesian communications and marketing industry, Admardatine brings extensive leadership experience in issues and crisis management, C-Suite counsel, branding, marketing and public relations. She will report to HS Chung, Asia President for H+K.

“Success in the Indonesian market is built on relationships and understanding the unique media landscape of this rapidly growing market. Marianne and her team are well-respected and recognized for providing excellent client service to many leading brands in Indonesia, and I am excited she is bringing this experience and leadership to our H+K team,” said Chung.

Admardatine added, “In these ever-changing times, it is more important than ever to show our long-term commitment to the market. We want to reassure clients that we will provide them with the exceptional service that H+K is renowned for, and I look forward to building on this with my experience and knowledge of the Indonesian market.”

An operating company of WPP, H+K will take over Verve, the public relations unit of Wunderman Thompson, also a WPP company. By entering the market with seasoned local leadership, H+K will have a foundation in place to serve existing clients and capture more market share in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Leadership joining Admardatine from Verve to H+K will be Harry Deje, managing director and Ahmad Zaki, public affairs director.

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering award winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry. Recent innovations include Flight School +, a crisis communications training and simulation tool, Better Impact™, a new approach to brand purpose and CSR, and H+K Smarter™, a behavioral science unit.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Inc. is an international communications consultancy, providing services to local, multinational and global clients. The firm is headquartered in New York, with over 80 offices in more than 40 markets, as well as an extensive associate network. The agency is part of WPP, one of the world's largest communications services groups.

