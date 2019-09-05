H&M : Celebrates Launch Of Studio AW19 Collection With An Event Focused On The Magic And Strength Of NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M launched its new Studio AW19 collection with a group of female and non-binary muses with the takeover of a Manhattan home nestled in NYC's Greenwich Village on September 4th. The influencer hosts – Carlotta Kohl, Zsela, Babba C Rivera, Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, Precious Lee and Deborah Hanekamp - 'movers and shakers' among their respective NYC industry circles – were the perfect cast to introduce guests to the H&M Studio AW19 collection, which celebrates a new form of power-dressing.

Guests, including Indya Moore, Barbie Ferreira, Joan Smalls, Stella Maxwell and Rowan Blanchard were invited into the chic and mystical 632 on Hudson Townhouse to discover H&M's new collection through the lens of this group of modern muses. Fans were invited to interact as they discovered each muse within their space in the house; be it through communal art in the Studio with Carlotta Kohl, mingling with Zsela in the living room between intimate musical performances, or being introduced to edible art with the help of Spiral Theory Test Kitchen. If that didn't satiate the senses, then surely a personalized styling session with Precious Lee and Ann-Sofie Johansson would nourish their chic spirit. On the rooftop garden, Deborah Hanekamp AKA, Medicine Mama offered healing advice and personalized treatments while Babba C Rivera, founder of bybabba.com, shared some of her business tips in the sitting room. Each of the home's rooms served as canvases to the art of its muse and the inspiration of H&M's Studio AW19 collection.

"We are excited to celebrate the Studio AW19 launch in New York together with this group of strong and inspiring muses. It was great to see how everyone styled themselves in the collection, which is all about empowerment and feeling great from dusk till dawn," said Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"It's invigorating to be a part of an event that celebrates not only great fashion, but also the strength and passions of so many different people," said model Precious Lee.

The new H&M AW19 Studio collection launches online and in store today, September 5th, and is inspired by the idea of a magical woman in a modern city seeking out clothes that are long-lasting and timeless but also have a soft, spiritual element to them. The key prints for the collection are the color blocks, brushstrokes and bold stripes featuring long volume dresses, blouses, suits and trousers.

For More Information:

For event images, click here

To shop the collection, click here

Contact Info:

mediarelations.us@hm.com

#HMSTUDIO

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-celebrates-launch-of-studio-aw19-collection-with-an-event-focused-on-the-magic-and-strength-of-nyc-300912727.html

SOURCE H&M