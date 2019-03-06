H&M : Donates $200,000 To Girl Up, An Initiative Supporting Girls' Leadership And Gender Equality

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, H&M USA will be supporting Girl Up in their mission of empowering young women who defend gender equality. In recognition of this transformative work, H&M will donate $200,000 to support Girl Up's leadership development programs for girls and to help further their contribution to social change.

No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Girl Up is a global movement of empowered young women leaders who defend gender equality. Through leadership development training, Girl Up gives girls the resources and platform to start a movement for social change wherever they are. For those who stand together in this movement, there is no rest until equal rights are achieved for every girl.

H&M is proud to partner again with Girl Up this year, honoring both International Women's Day and March as Women's History Month through a national register drive where customers can donate to the group at the register of any H&M location in the U.S. In addition, H&M will also make a $200,000 donation to Girl Up, in support of their mission. The register drive will begin on International Women's Day, March 8, and last through the month of March. Customers can also donate at girlup.org/donate.

H&M is also celebrating Women's History Month internally with various ways for employees to get involved and celebrate. With an internal campaign driving the global theme of "Balance for Better," a video interview series will be filmed of women at H&M speaking to leadership, mentorship, hope and the future, with interviews of male colleagues exploring the idea of being an ally in the fight for gender equality. "Spirit Days" where employees wear a specific color of support are scheduled for every Friday of the month, symbolizing a color that represents women and the fight for equality that continues to this day.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

For more information on Girl Up please contact:

Beth Nervig, Girl Up

Email: bnervig@girlup.org

For more information on H&M please contact:

Emily Scarlett

Email: Emily.scarlett@hm.com

Phone: 646.336.3200

H&M, 110 Fifth Avenue

New York, NY 10011

*We hope you enjoyed reading about the latest H&M news, but if not please just send an email to Mediarelations.us@hm.com and request to be removed from our media list.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 47 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 71 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit about.hm.com.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in five languages and 3,000 Girl Up Clubs in more than 100 countries, we've trained 48,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hm-donates-200-000-to-girl-up-an-initiative-supporting-girls-leadership-and-gender-equality-300807712.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&M