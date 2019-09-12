H&M : USA Expands Partnership With Sesame Street In Support Of Children's Education

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning September 9th through the rest of the month, H&M invites customers to shop the new Sesame Street collection and join them in supporting the Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund, which helps bring laughter and learning to children around the world. The collection will include pieces for girls and boys, as well as a capsule collection of apparel and accessories for men – the latest in more than ten years of collaboration. Sesame Street characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and Abby Cadabby are found throughout the collection on playful separates and accessories.

H&M will also host a register drive in all stores nationwide, encouraging fans to donate to the Sesame Street Yellow Feather Fund; the retailer is kicking off the drive with a $100,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. H&M Loyalty Program members are invited to join a limited series of children's events at H&M locations around the country. At each event, attendees will meet costumed Sesame Street characters and learn about sustainability and recycling by turning an item of clothing into something new and fun. Not a member? Visit hm.com to sign up for the program and gain access to special offers and events.

H&M has also sponsored an upcoming series of educational Sesame Street videos starring Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends to teach kids and families more about sustainability.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. The H&M group has 49 online markets and more than 4,900 stores in 72 markets including franchise markets. In 2018, net sales were SEK 210 billion. The number of employees amounts to more than 177,000. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

