H Mart Grocery Brings Popular Taiwanese Food to the States

11/10/2019 | 10:46pm EST

H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., will host a two-week Taiwanese food festival on Nov. 8 through 21 across ten stores in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Texas, and California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191110005052/en/

Under the banner “H Mart Taiwan Food Festival,” the Asian grocery will offer a wide variety of selection from Taiwan, spanning Sugar & Spice’s French nougat, the Old Pot Rice Noodles from Hsinchu, dipping sauces from SauceCo., and homemade biscuits from Hwajen.

The event is organized in collaboration with Taiwan’s Small and Medium Enterprise Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Corporate Synergy Development Center. Through the concept of One Town One Product (OTOP), H Mart seeks to introduce distinctive products from Taiwan and create a brand-new retail experience that makes customers feel welcome and comfortable.

This year, H Mart will offer a giveaway of “Hello Taiwan” lunch bag designed by Taiwan’s Super B Studio for anyone who purchases over US$50 of Taiwanese products featured at the event.

With just a handful of weeks to go until Thanksgiving, find the coolest gifts for everyone on your list with products from Taiwan at H Mart.


© Business Wire 2019
