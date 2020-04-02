Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

H.R. 6201, Families First Coronavirus Response Act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 07:58pm EDT

The Congressional Budget Office and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) have completed a preliminary estimate of the budgetary effects of H.R. 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was enacted as Public Law 116-127 on March 18, 2020. CBO will provide a comprehensive analysis of this act and all related legislation when it publishes its updated baseline budget projections later this year.

On a preliminary basis, CBO and JCT estimate that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will increase federal deficits by $192 billion over the 2020-2030 period, mostly in fiscal years 2020 and 2021 (see Table 1). That estimate includes:

  • A $2.4 billion increase in discretionary spending stemming from emergency supplemental appropriations,
  • A $95 billion increase in mandatory outlays, and
  • A $94 billion decrease in revenues.

Those estimated effects are extremely uncertain because they depend on the severity of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its related economic effects. For this preliminary estimate, CBO's budgetary estimates are based on the emergency declarations related to the pandemic being in place through the end of March 2021 (that is, for an additional 12 months). Those declarations include a declaration of a public health emergency, as authorized under the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 247d); and a declaration of emergency, as authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 5121). The declarations allow federal agencies to take actions and expend funds to respond to emergencies, including outbreaks of disease. The duration of such declarations does not necessarily indicate how severe the pandemic will be at any particular point while they are in effect. Because some costs are related to the length of the emergency declarations, costs could be higher or lower by tens of billions of dollars, depending on how long the emergency lasts.

Following standard practice, most of the costs have been estimated relative to CBO's March 2020 baseline (which used CBO's economic projections of January 2020) and CBO expects that approach to provide informative estimates of the costs of most of the provisions of the act. However, for some provisions, that approach would not provide useful estimates, in CBO's assessment. In particular, the costs of provisions related to unemployment insurance have been estimated using an updated and notably higher projection of the unemployment rate that reflects economic developments as of March 27, 2020. Those unemployment projections do not account for the effects on the economy of this act or of the CARES Act.

P.L. 116-127 also authorizes additional spending that is subject to future appropriation, but CBO has not completed an estimate of those authorizations.

In addition, the act imposes mandates on the private sector and on state and local governments. CBO estimates that the costs of those mandates will exceed the thresholds in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA).

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:57:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pAAAA AUSTRALIAN AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET ASSOCIATI : Auto Industry Welcomes COVID-19 Stimulus Payments
PU
09:25pAirbnb lowers internal valuation to $26 billion as coronavirus hits bookings
RE
09:24pWhat's in the U.S. small business rescue programme?
RE
09:22pSterling to regain some lost ground but forecasts slashed
RE
09:20pDollar strength consolidates as global recession looms
RE
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, BiH sign MOU on medical science cooperation
PU
09:16pMnuchin says small business rescue loans launch Friday, despite lender confusion
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pSingapore PMI Fell to Record Low in March, IHS Markit Says
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for prolonged recovery from coronavirus crisis
4LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation o..
5CENOVUS ENERGY INC. : CENOVUS ENERGY : backs further curtailment as Alberta mulls global oil cut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group