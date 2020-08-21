H.R. 8015, Delivering for America Act

August 21, 2020

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 8015, the Delivering for America Act, as Posted on the House Rules Committee Website on August 19, 2020

https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-116HR8015-RCP116-61.pdf

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020- 2020- 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025 2030

Pay-As-You-Go Net Increase in the On-budget Deficit Effectsa 4,000 16,000 5,000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25,000 25,000

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 8015 would prohibit the Postal Service (USPS) from approving any change to its operations that would reduce or impede prompt service. The bill also would require USPS to reverse any policies that delay processing of the mail. Finally, the bill would appropriate $25 billion to cover USPS operations.

a. USPS cash flows are recorded in the federal budget in the Postal Service Fund and are classified as off-budget; however, the bill would transfer funds from the Treasury to the Postal Service Fund. That transfer would be classified as an on-budget transaction.

Staff Contact: Stephen Rabent