H2scan : Commissions New Environmental Conditioning Lab For Increased Production of HY-OPTIMA™ Hydrogen Monitoring Products and Certification of New Customized Analyzer Products

Expanded lab enables H2scan to develop new, customized products for refineries and petrochemical facilities

H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and products for industrial markets, today announced the commissioning of an expanded Environmental Conditioning Lab for its HY-OPTIMA™ hydrogen analyzer products. The new lab replaces a remote lab the company could only use for its standardized products and gives H2scan the capability to expand its production and deliver customized products to refineries and petrochemical facilities.

Most refineries and petrochemical facilities have a wide range of sensing applications that need to measure hydrogen in the presence of different concentrations of hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) and carbon monoxide (CO) gases. The lab features four gas lines with adjustable gas concentrations that can be used to condition these specialized products. The facility also features two additional fixed-concentration gas lines for expanded conditioning of standardized products. H2scan designed and built the new lab to its specifications in a secured facility adjacent to its corporate offices.

HY-OPTIMA products are used in process applications to ensure production optimization of oil and petrochemical products. Each HY-OPTIMA sensor is rated for background monitoring of hydrogen in the presence of H 2 S and CO gases at predetermined concentrations with no interference to the H2 reading. The lab is used to ensure that the sensors are conditioned to provide accurate hydrogen indication in the presence or absence of these gasses.

HY-OPTIMA Sensors

The lab conditions HY-OPTIMA 740, HY-OPTIMA 1740 and HY-OPTIMA 2740 products. All of these sensors have been sold retail for over 10 years, and can currently measure hydrogen concentrations ranging from 0.5% to 100%, in the presence of CO up to 20% concentration and H2S at up to 3% concentration. More details on the products can be found on the HY-OPTIMA product website.

The conditioning lab is currently conditioning and validating the H2 sensors to measure hydrogen accurately in the presence of up to 50% CO, a requirement for synthesis gas (syngas) applications. A new HY-OPTIMA product designed to meet this need is now undergoing beta testing. Another example of a product currently in development is designed for measurement of hydrogen in tail gas treater units where some customers require the product to be rated to be accurate at up to 5% H2S.

“This lab gives us flexibility to develop products that is unmatched in the industry,” said Somesh Ganesh, director of the lab and Sr. Director of Advanced Development for H2scan. “The ability to certify hydrogen sensing in the presence of 50% CO and 5% H2S is unheard of in the industry and means new alternatives for our refinery and petrochemical customers.”

“This expanded lab has already paid dividends in increasing production and streamlining our product delivery process, allowing us to cut our backlog and shorten delivery times,” said Mike Nofal, H2scan Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “With this resource, H2scan is one of the most agile players in this market and we have room to expand as the company grows.”

The lab features a scrubber system to eliminate noxious gases and an exhaust hood that eliminates the possibility of a gas leak into the facility. Gas sensing alarms are installed to detect any gas leaks within the facility.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan was founded in 2002, and has its headquarters, sales, production and marketing staff in Valencia, California. The Company provides the most accurate, tolerant and affordable hydrogen leak detection and process gas monitoring solutions for industrial markets. H2scan enables the accurate monitoring and control functions for a wide range of applications, including control systems, safety monitoring and alarm systems. H2scan also provides portable, handheld configurations for easy leak detection and monitoring. H2scan supplies its hydrogen process analyzer and hydrogen leak detectors to utility, petrochemical, refinery, and gas line companies, nuclear power plants, fuel cell, petroleum and other industrial organizations through distribution, or long- term supply agreements. H2scan helps its customers meet safety, regulatory and process control requirements while doing critical hydrogen monitoring. H2scan’s customer base includes some of the largest manufacturing enterprises in the world including: General Electric, DOD, ABB, Siemens, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, NASA, Proctor & Gamble and more.

The company’s solid-state technology was developed at Sandia National Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy. H2scan now holds 27 patents on its core technology, software and electronics and its products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.h2scan.com.

