H3 Biomedicine Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer, Antonio Gualberto

02/19/2020 | 08:05am EST

Industry veteran to helm newly created position as H3 advances oncology pipeline

H3 Biomedicine, Inc. (H3), a U.S.-based precision medicine research & development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announced the appointment of Antonio Gualberto, MD, PhD, to the position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Gualberto will oversee global clinical research & development for the H3 pipeline of clinical stage assets.

“H3 is at a pivotal stage of growth. The breadth of our precision medicine-driven discovery and clinical R&D requires a CMO with vast scientific knowledge and leadership expertise,” said Lihua Yu, PhD, President and Chief Data Science Officer, H3. “Dr. Gualberto possesses more than 20 years of experience in developing clinical assets at multiple biopharma companies. His deep acumen and proven success will be instrumental as we work toward our goal of delivering clinically meaningful outcomes for patients with highly unmet medical needs.”

Most recently Dr. Gualberto served as co-founder and CMO at Kura Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. At Kura, Dr. Gualberto led the discovery of the mechanism of action and clinical proof-of-concept of farnesyl transferase inhibitors as well as bringing a pipeline of new agents to the clinic. Prior to Kura, Dr. Gualberto held positions of increasing responsibility at EMD Serono, a subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Takeda and Pfizer. Dr. Gualberto received his MD and PhD degrees from the University of Seville in Spain. He also completed several fellowships in the field of Molecular Pathology, was a member of the Berkeley National Laboratory and held academic faculty positions at Case Western Reserve University and Brown University.

“Our entire organization is thrilled by the appointment of Dr. Gualberto to the position of CMO here at H3,” commented Terushige Iike, Chief Executive Officer of H3 and President of the Oncology Business Group at Eisai Co., Ltd. “We eagerly anticipate the progress we will make as a company with Antonio leading our global clinical research & development organization. His expertise and wide experience will be invaluable to H3 as we advance our pipeline of multiple clinical stage assets.”

“With the umbrella of support of a global pharmaceutical company such as Eisai, H3 is uniquely positioned as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. In creating a prolific drug discovery engine and partnership platform, H3 has shown itself to be a leader in the development of new clinical programs,” said Dr. Gualberto. “H3 has a first-rate team that is highly regarded in the oncology community with fantastic discovery and development capabilities, and I look forward to working closely with our entire organization.”

About H3 Biomedicine
H3 Biomedicine, the U.S.-based precision oncology research and development subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., is solely focused on advancing drugs from bench to bedside. Uniquely positioned to integrate real-world clinical evidence with the latest advances in cancer genomics, H3 Biomedicine is developing a pipeline of highly targeted, breakthrough medicines that will impact the future of cancer care and treatment. Learn more at H3Biomedicine.com.


Business Wire 2020
