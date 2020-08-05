Log in
H5 Data Centers : Announces Expansion at Albuquerque Edge Data Center

08/05/2020 | 09:31am EDT

The expansion represents H5 Data Centers’ increasing presence in New Mexico and growing ecosystem at 505 Marquette Avenue.

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of its edge data center located at 505 Marquette Avenue in downtown Albuquerque, NM. The expansion more than doubles the data center footprint in Albuquerque, providing further opportunities for the growing interconnection ecosystem.

"505 Marquette is Albuquerque’s most interconnected access point," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Cloud service providers and content companies increasingly require low-latency access to networks and digital partners. Due to its geographic location, Albuquerque is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

Albuquerque Edge Data Center Highlights:

  • 225,000 SF carrier hotel and office building with significant fiber and network access
  • The top point of interconnection in Albuquerque
  • Building serves a strategic role for communications in New Mexico and throughout the Southwest
  • Limited exposure to natural disaster risks

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.


© Business Wire 2020
