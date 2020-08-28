Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

H5 Data Centers : Announces the Second Phase Expansion at its San Antonio Edge Data Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:02am EDT

The Carrier Hotel in Downtown San Antonio is Being Expanded with New Colocation Space and Increased Power Capacity

H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and wholesale data center provider, today announced the expansion of its edge data center located at 100 Taylor Street in downtown San Antonio. The 5,000 SF expansion of turn-key colocation space adds additional Tier III infrastructure capacity to the data center campus. H5 Data Centers’ expansion furthers the opportunities for the growing Texas interconnection ecosystem.

"International carriers, regional Internet Service Providers and enterprises continue to add to the growing San Antonio interconnection ecosystem," said Josh Simms, founder and CEO of H5 Data Centers. "Given San Antonio’s strategic position along key long haul fiber routes and location in South Texas, our data center is well positioned for continued IT infrastructure services growth."

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

  • 85,000 square-foot carrier hotel
  • Top point of interconnection in San Antonio
  • Access to more than 25 communications carriers
  • San Antonio is one of the safest locations in the U.S. to locate a data center

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States, with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aMEDIA ALERT : Wolters Kluwer launches 5 Forces for the Future series reimagining healthcare post-COVID-19
AQ
09:21aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G Device Test Solution Platform Enables Compal to Validate Consumer Focused 5G Products
AQ
09:20aA Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry Client Substantially Improves Revenue | Infiniti's Recent Success with Market Intelligence Solutions
BU
09:19aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2020 and change of composition of the board committees
PU
09:19aQUALCOMM : Helping Yamaha deliver ultimate listening experiences for a wide range of consumers
PU
09:18aAUGA : will organise an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the 6 months of 2020
AQ
09:18aAPTORUM : Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
BU
09:16aENDOMINES : Board member resigns
AQ
09:16aIZEA Announces Shake™ Streaming Event
GL
09:14aVGP : Persbericht - VGP rapporteert. resultaten voor eerste helft 2020 - 24.08.2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
4THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant
5APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla split their shares, but does it matter?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group